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America 250 kicked ass.

We braved the traffic and weather to head into DC for the largest fireworks display ever, some 850,000 shells. In the hours preceding it, our military flyovers left people in awe. Every man and child froze, head turned up to the skies, like aliens had fixed a tractor beam on their skulls, watching the most extraordinary show of air power. Fighter jets. Stealth bombers. Apaches. The F-35 hovering over the reflecting pool at the Jefferson Memorial, up, down, left right, like line dancing at a honkey tonk.

We need this every year.

The pilots require the training hours and the machines need to run anyway. That was my response to any beta naysayers who talked about “the expense” of this display. These jets don’t sit under a tarp until Trump orders them to bomb muslim terrorists in Nigeria on Christmas Day (best Christmas ever).

Let July 4th be a massive training exercise and let the American people enjoy it, too.

It fosters patriotism. It inspires young people. Of the millions of people who watched flyovers in DC or New York or up and down the coasts, somewhere, a little kid saw it, and a fire was ignited inside. And a serviceman was born.

That got me thinking: let us foster patriotism by performing overtly patriotic acts.

Your tomatoes start to come in? I bet they have, but let’s go back a few months to late February when you first tended the beds, started to aerate and fertilize. And then you planted, watered, weeded, pruned, staked… now you give them as gifts and people say “wow, great tomatoes”. Substitute any virtue and it’s the same effort: overt, deliberate, laborious acts to cultivate a fruit.

Let us cultivate patriotism in our garden of virtues.

Fly the flag at your home, on your fence or gate. No flag? Flag stickers on your mailbox, your car, your laptop. It wards off evil like wearing a cross around your neck. Numerous celebrities and internet personalities share their disdain for flag. Sunny Hostin, one of the nitwit shrieking sows on The View, recently said she feels “unsafe” when she sees the flag. Let me hang up two more then, because I feel “unsafe” when commies like Sunny come into my neighborhood.

Here’s my red, white, and blue crucifix, vampire. Back to hell with you.

I’ve listed some other acts of patriotism we can perform.

1. We Start with the Pledge of Allegiance

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Before any civic function, we should recite the Pledge of Allegiance. Again with the religious metaphor: throw holy water on a demon and see how it reacts. Ask a liberal city councilor to say the Pledge of Allegiance and the diabolic response is even more frightening.

Those incapable of this small, 12-second act of patriotism, warn us of their souls and their intentions. Your deputy mayor who refuses to say the Pledge will, 100%, support taxpayers funding sexual degenerate drag queens “reading” to your kindergarten son.

100%.

Small act of patriotism to foster love of country and a litmus test compelling bad actors to self-identify. Win-win.

2. Know Our Heroes

If your schools stink, and odds are they do, then you as parents or grandparents or aunts or uncles need to step up with acts patriotism. There are numerous books, games, videos, coloring books, playing cards, about our Founding Fathers and our historic events.

Ask kids to memorize facts and dates to win a prize. Heck, we are in the middle of summer, you want an ice cream cone little Grayson or Blankton or Bookcase or whatever crappy made-up name my sister-in-law gave you? Great: tell me the first five Presidents in order. If you tell me who their Vice Presidents were, I’ll give you a second scoop.

“WWWAJLGCTHHRTENR”

I still remember it, though I’m ashamed to write-out the sentence I used to remember the letters (I was 15 at the time) but 35 years later I still remember it: the initials of the Presidents in order who nominated all the Chief Justices of the Supreme Court. Washington (3), Adams, Jackson, Lincoln, Grant, Cleveland, Taft, Harding Hoover, Roosevelt, Truman, Eisenhower, Nixon, Reagan.

Need to add a “B” to that list for G.W. Bush who nominated Chief Justice John Roberts, though, after a few of his doosies, I’d like to forget it.

Rehnquist, how we miss thee.

Teach kids patriotic names and dates, facts and events. Bribe them if necessary. It will stay with them.

3. Visit Patriotic Places

This is geography dependent, I know, and growing up in New York City events like “The Battle of Long Island” were easier to visit when it was just crossing a bridge. I even remember as a kid learning about “The Battle of Brooklyn Heights” as the neighborhood where The Huxtables lived.

Take your family to Philadelphia and Boston. Every city has free tours and free guides and those reenactors dying for someone to interact with their wealth of knowledge.

Visit Revolutionary and Civil War battlefields and cemeteries. I walked through the almost 13,000 unmarked graves in Fredericksburg, one of which belongs to my great-great grandfather. I have been all over Gettysburg. Our nation does great work to preserve them.

GO. TO. THE. PARADE. The small-town Memorial Day parade (which that same aforementioned liberal demon spawn city councilor is desperate to cancel) is desperate for attendees.

Show-up. Take the kids. Take the grandkids. Rally the group. Boy, am I guilty of this one. I’m not far from town, but driving, parking… it’s easier to say: “I can’t make it”. There is no doubt if grabbed a few friends and packed a cooler, I could get a decent crowd to cheer on the parade. We would have patriotic fun. You can drink in public if it’s for America. It’s why God invented the red solo cup.

OK, that is on my “to do” list for America. Look at that. Inspired myself.

4. Read

I have a bro’s book club. We call it “bro’s book club” because “book club” sounds… gay. It started very much on accident as one friend Justin and another friend Colin were both reading Ron Chernow’s masterpiece “Grant”, and I had just purchased it. “You should read it and then we can discuss it together” one said, and they sat in awkward silence unsure what this experimentation even meant. It wasn’t June. I think Colin ordered a shot of whiskey… but we did it anyway, and since 2017 our group has read several similar books together, in a totally masculine way.

Read with your buddies. Read with your siblings. Read with your kids. Ebay is full of people selling great books for $5. Every roadside “antique” store has books from someone’s grandpa’s basement for $1. Buy them and read them. TV is garbage. The internet is poison (except for this Substack and other channels affiliated with The Capitalist including Politibrawl).

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If you can’t read: listen. I do love my country music stations, but I hear the same four songs over and over again. Jellyroll for the third time or an audio book on the Battle of Shiloah?

President Trump recently warned that communism is the greatest threat to our nation since WWII. I agree, especially seeing the vile, deeply unamerican actions of the communists who have won elected office nationwide fomenting violence against ICE and pushing defund the police insanity and sexual depravity. We can defeat the communists at the ballot box for sure (though personally I think the firing squad is most effective), but we can also prevent communism by fomenting patriots with deliberate, overt, proud acts of patriotism.

Let the city comptroller protest when you demand to recite the Pledge. Let the kids roll their eyes when you tell to memorize the Bill of Rights. Let your brother call you homo when you ask him to read about Jefferson. You are fomenting patriotism and stopping commies, and the nation is better off because of it.

Honor and courage.

Daniel Turner is the founder and executive director of Power The Future, a national nonprofit organization that advocates for American energy jobs. He also runs a sheep and cattle farm in rural Virginia. Contact him at daniel@powerthefuture.com and follow him on Twitter @DanielTurnerPTF

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