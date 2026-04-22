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Anheuser-Busch is investing $600 million over two years to expand U.S. brewery capacity, open 15 new training centers and boost veteran hiring as CEO Brendan Whitworth cites strong long-term domestic growth opportunities.

Advancing American Manufacturing: The beer giant is doubling down on U.S. operations with the $600 million investment from 2025 through 2026 focusing on brewery upgrades technology and production capacity building on a prior $300 million commitment.

Workforce Development Focus: Company plans to upskill 90 percent of its manufacturing workforce over five years through new technical training centers in digital systems mechanical and electrical skills and management systems.

Creating Sustainable Careers: By strengthening manufacturing operations the company is creating sustainable careers not just jobs and investing in the people who are vital to its success while expanding veteran partnerships.