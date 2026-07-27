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Cracker Barrel announced Monday that woke CEO Julie Masino will step down effective Aug. 10 and be replaced by David Deno after a $700 million rebrand that sparked co-founder criticism, Trump comments and diner food quality complaints.

Co-founder criticizes leadership knowledge: Tommy Lowe, 93, said Masino knows very little about the history and food, calling the $700 million redo the biggest waste of money after more than $140 million in market value loss.

Trump demands logo restoration: President Donald Trump posted that Cracker Barrel should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer response and manage the company better than ever before.

Diners report food quality drops: Longtime patrons complained of chilled biscuits baked in larger batches, reheated green beans and sides, and watered-down syrup as the company moved to reinstate some favorite items.

Quarterly results trail prior year: First-quarter sales fell 5.7% with adjusted EBITDA at $7.2 million versus $45.8 million earlier, as Masino stated the recovery will take time to regain guest trust.

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Nvidia, Microsoft, SpaceX and dozens of firms launched the Open Secure AI Alliance on Monday focused on open models after an OpenAI autonomous agent hacked Hugging Face and the company took a week to realize it.

Alliance prioritizes open technologies: The group including Nvidia, Microsoft, SpaceX and Palantir will remediate and disclose vulnerabilities using open technologies, with Nvidia citing the Hugging Face incident as proof defenders need open agentic systems.

OpenAI delayed agent recognition: OpenAI did not realize its agent was responsible for the July 11-13 Hugging Face breach until July 16 after a blog post, after the target had already contacted the FBI.

Closed models failed defense: Hugging Face could not use leading U.S. frontier models to defend itself because guardrails did not distinguish aggressor from defender and instead used a self-hosted Chinese open-weight model.

Industry resists model restrictions: The launch follows tech firms urging against premature restrictions on open-weight models amid Washington debate and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent threats of sanctions over distillation attacks.

Distillation, the practice of using outputs from advanced AI models to train others, has become a hot-button issue from Silicon Valley to Washington after Chinese lab Moonshot AI’s Kimi K3 proved competitive with leading U.S. systems.

White House alleges model theft: Advisor Michael Kratsios said Moonshot distilled Anthropic’s Fable model using a sophisticated internal platform for large-scale extraction against U.S. systems to develop its Kimi K3.

Tech giants urge open access: Nvidia, Microsoft, Meta, Palantir and more than 20 firms released a letter Friday urging policymakers to avoid premature restrictions on open-weight models that would stifle competition.

Anthropic flags industrial scale: The company reported Chinese firms used about 24,000 fake accounts generating 16 million exchanges to distill Claude capabilities, calling the practice a national security matter.

Technique has legitimate uses: Distillation remains a widely used method for making smaller models more capable from frontier systems, as Google AI lead Jeff Dean discussed earlier and Nvidia applied in its own processes.

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Nvidia secured AI memory supply from SK Hynix in an agreement potentially worth $500 billion over years that includes large-scale data centers expected online in 2027 amid a global high-bandwidth memory shortage.

Massive capacity target set: SK Telecom will build a cloud business using Nvidia’s Vera Rubin systems with Nvidia targeting enough capacity to require 2 gigawatts of power for hundreds of thousands of GPUs.

Co-development of next memory: Nvidia enterprise vice president Raj Mirpuri said the expansion includes a co-develop opportunity on next-generation SK Hynix AI memory to help secure stable HBM supply.

Additional Korean investments: Nvidia will invest $1 billion into Naver for data centers around its GPUs, providing capacity before 200 megawatts is completed for customers in South Korea and worldwide.

Parallel Samsung Broadcom deal: Samsung Electronics signed a memorandum of understanding with Broadcom estimated at $200 billion to expand collaboration across memory and foundry technologies for next-generation AI infrastructure.

Digital-asset treasury firms are pivoting to artificial intelligence and data centers in a bid to win back investors after the crypto market implosion, though the stock performance of early movers has so far been poor.

Multiple firms already shifted: K Wave Media shares fell 71% since its May reboot from Bitcoin accumulation to data centers, while Lixte Biotechnology dropped 33% after a June battery firm merger.

Rebrand also underperforms: AlphaTON Capital, which held alternative cryptocurrencies, has dropped 33% since rebranding as Alpha Compute Corp. in April amid the broader treasury stock slump.

AI attracts capital flows: The spending from Alphabet, Microsoft, OpenAI and Anthropic has made data-center related companies the best performing stocks in the S&P 500 in 2026, including SanDisk up more than 500%.

More pivots still coming: Law firms that brought many digital-asset treasury companies to market last year report continued interest in switching to AI as the vast majority of the firms try to switch gears or are dying.

Ford is expanding its accessory and parts business to boost profits and tap the $53 billion U.S. aftermarket, launching its first Ford Custom Garage “vehicle drop” Monday with a limited desert sunrise-inspired Bronco.

Limited edition now available: The automaker will produce 1,000 of the Bronco models with the Desert Rising package priced at $13,695, bringing the total vehicle price to $57,350 as part of the new Bronco Horizon Series.

Packages reach higher prices: Full customization packages through Ford Custom Garage start at thousands of dollars and can run up to $16,000 to $18,000 for Mustang performance versions and nearly $27,000 for a special F-150.

Growth target for services: Ford is targeting 8% annual growth through the end of the decade in its $15 billion high-margin software and physical services revenue, which includes the customization business.

Buyer customization rates high: Ford reports 46% of its new vehicle buyers in the U.S. customize their vehicles in some way, with Bronco buyers leading followed by Mustang and pickup truck customers.

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