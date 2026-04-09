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John Primeaux's avatar
John Primeaux
4d

Because they are trying to tell the truth instead of being paid to sell the lies.

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Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News's avatar
Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News
4d

👋 Hi there. I need to add them to my series of over 100 doctors and scientists who have died mysteriously and whose families in many cases have said it was odd or straight out homicide. I’ve interviewed many of them.

I need to share the updated series with my 117 thousand subscribers here. I would share it with the millions I had on META platforms and YouTube, etc. but Biden pressured them to ban RFK and me the same day.

We are suing now to get those platforms back, but they didn’t want the truth coming out about who might be murdering these heroes.

🙏🙏🙏

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