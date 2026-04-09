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Something unsettling is happening in the upper reaches of America’s most sensitive scientific and technological sectors. Over the past couple of years, particularly intensifying from mid-2025 into early 2026, at least nine individuals with deep ties to cutting-edge research in aerospace, propulsion, nuclear fusion, materials science, and space technologies have either died under murky circumstances or simply vanished without a trace.

These aren’t random lab technicians or junior analysts. Many worked at institutions like NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), Los Alamos National Laboratory, MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center, and the Air Force Research Laboratory—places where knowledge of America’s most guarded secrets in missiles, rockets, satellite tracking, and advanced energy systems resides.

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At first glance, one might dismiss this as a tragic cluster of unrelated misfortunes: heart attacks, hiking accidents, random crimes. But when the numbers climb to nine, and the victims share connections to national security-critical fields, it stops looking like pure coincidence and starts demanding serious scrutiny. No one is rushing to wild conspiracy theories here. Yet ignoring the pattern would be reckless, especially given how closely it echoes the targeted assassinations of Iranian nuclear scientists between 2010 and 2025.

Let’s lay out the circumstances, one by one, based on reported facts. No embellishment—just the known details that have raised eyebrows among former FBI officials, members of Congress, and national security watchers.

Let’s start with the NASA JPL cluster. Michael David Hicks, a 59-year-old research scientist at JPL, died on July 30, 2023. He had worked there for over two decades, publishing extensively on comets and asteroids, and contributed to projects like the DART asteroid deflection test and Deep Space 1. His cause of death was never publicly disclosed, and no autopsy record has surfaced.

Frank Maiwald, another longtime JPL principal researcher and coworker of Hicks, died on July 4, 2024, at age 61 in Los Angeles. Again, minimal public information, no known autopsy, and only a brief obituary noting his leadership on advanced satellite instruments for planetary observation.

Monica Jacinto Reza, 60, who had just become Director of the Materials Processing Group at JPL. She co-invented “Mondaloy,” a specialized nickel-based superalloy for advanced rocket engines and missile technology, with funding ties to the Air Force Research Laboratory. On June 22, 2025, while hiking in California’s Angeles National Forest near Mount Waterman— an experienced hiker just 30 feet from companions—she vanished. No body, no evidence, case unsolved. A premature online memorial claiming a “green burial” appeared and was later removed.

Melissa Casias, 54, an administrative assistant at Los Alamos National Laboratory with prior national security clearance (later revoked over family finances), disappeared on June 26, 2025, in New Mexico. She dropped her husband at work, claimed she forgot her badge, returned home, factory-reset both phones, left everything behind, and walked off alone. She hasn’t been seen since.

Nuno Loureiro, 47, director of MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center, was shot dead in his Brookline, Massachusetts home on December 15, 2025. His work focused on breakthroughs in nuclear fusion energy and plasma physics with potential implications for advanced propulsion.

Jason Thomas, 45, a pharmaceutical researcher at Novartis with Department of Defense and Health and Human Services contracts, disappeared in December 2025; his remains were found in a Massachusetts lake on March 17, 2026. Cause undetermined.

Carl Grillmair, 67, a Caltech astrophysicist with heavy NASA/JPL support, was shot dead on his front porch in Llano, California, on February 16, 2026. His research involved infrared telescopes (NEOWISE, NEO Surveyor) for asteroid tracking—technology with clear dual-use applications for monitoring satellites and hypersonic missiles. A suspect was charged, but questions linger about motive and possible prior surveillance of his property.

Finally, retired Air Force General William Neil McCasland, 68, who had commanded research sites tied to advanced aerospace and once oversaw programs linked to Reza’s work, vanished on February 27, 2026, near a hiking trail in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He left behind his phone, glasses, and devices, taking only boots and a revolver. No foul play officially suspected by family, but the pattern is hard to ignore.

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Reports put the tally at eight or nine incidents depending on who is included alongside the JPL-linked deaths and Los Alamos cases. Former FBI Assistant Director Chris Swecker has urged treating this as a potential pattern worth full investigation, noting that foreign intelligence services have long targeted individuals with access to classified tech. Congressman Tim Burchett has publicly criticized intelligence agencies for seeming unhelpful and highlighted the high numbers in sensitive research areas.

Could this simply be the work of a serial killer? Probably not. A string of terrible luck? It’s possible of course. People die. Hikers get lost. Random shootings happen. But the national security dimension cannot (and should not) be waved away. These individuals weren’t working on consumer gadgets. Their expertise touched missile propulsion, nuclear fusion that could reshape energy (and potentially weapons), asteroid/comet deflection with defense overlaps, and materials that power next-generation rockets. Knowledge like that doesn’t just walk out the door—it represents a strategic advantage for America and a problem for any rival power.

As individual cases these could be explained away, concerns brushed off, but the fact that they are so tightly connected to such a sensitive and crucial industry and happened in such a short period of time ought to raise red flags, if for no other reason than that this pattern bears more than a passing resemblance to what happened to Iran’s nuclear scientists from 2010 to 2025.

In that campaign, prominent figures—nuclear engineers, physicists, and program leaders—were methodically eliminated through sticky bombs on motorcycles, shootings, and eventually overt strikes. No one publicly claimed responsibility for the early covert killings, though they were widely attributed to state-level operations aimed at slowing Iran’s weapons program. Iran lost senior expertise, institutional memory, and momentum. The methods differed—covert deniability versus the more open 2025 airstrikes—but the goal was the same: degrade a strategic capability by removing irreplaceable human capital. Which leaves us with the uncomfortable question. Is someone running the same playbook against America’s scientific community?

Here in the U.S., we’re seeing unexplained deaths and disappearances in the fields that underpin American technological dominance in space, defense, and energy. No evidence yet points to foreign agents slipping in and out with silenced pistols or remote weapons. But the silence from agencies, the lack of transparent autopsies in some cases, and the clustering around dual-use technologies should prompt harder questions, not dismissal as paranoia.

We don’t need to invent shadowy cabals or extraterrestrial angles to take this seriously. Rivals like China, Russia, Iran, and others invest heavily in espionage to close technology gaps. Recruiting, pressuring, or eliminating key personnel has long been a tool of statecraft for centuries. Scientists and researchers today are a soft target with outsize importance to any country looking to hamper and hinder an adversaries technological advancement.

The responsible course of action isn’t panic or conspiracy-mongering. It’s transparency and rigorous investigation. Families (and the public) deserve answers. The public, whose tax dollars fund these labs, deserves assurance that critical national assets aren’t being quietly whittled away by a foreign power. Congress should demand briefings and the FBI and intelligence community need to connect dots across jurisdictions rather than treating each case in isolation. If patterns of surveillance, unusual financial activity, or foreign contacts emerge, they must be pursued without regard for institutional embarrassment and most importantly if there is evidence of a concerted plan to punch the ticket on America’s scientific community then steps need to be taken to protect this unseen but vital community.

America’s strength has always rested on innovation protected by vigilance. Losing even a handful of top minds in propulsion, fusion, and space surveillance isn’t just a personnel issue—it’s a potential erosion of deterrence and leadership.

Coincidence can explain a lot, but not everything. When the dead and missing all orbit the same constellation of America’s most coveted secrets, it’s time to stop looking away and start asking the tough questions before the list grows longer.

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