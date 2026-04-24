The Capitalist

The Capitalist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dolores Adams's avatar
Dolores Adams
17h

I don't like Bitcoin.

Reply
Share
Len's avatar
Len
12h

Let the chips fall as they may. If It cannot buy me a steak I don’t want it

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Capitalist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture