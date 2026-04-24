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Since reaching its peak around October of last year, the price of Bitcoin has plummeted by about 40%. In early October of 2025, it tipped the scales at $121,000 before crashing back down to earth. After reaching a year low of about $68,000, it has slowly crept back up to about $73,000, where it currently sits. Volatility with Bitcoin is not unexpected. The asset has always been a high-risk, high-reward investment with a ton of fluctuation. The price has reflected broader market volatility over the last six or so months, exacerbated by the Iran war, which sent markets into a tailspin before recovering in the early part of April, riding the coattails of renewed optimism about a likely peace deal.

While the market right now is undergoing some instability, long-term forecasts have been more generous. Market analysts anticipate a bounce-back for both the Dow and S&P 500 by the end of the year, with forecasters predicting both indexes will exceed previous highs with an expectation of double-digit gains by the end of the year. Stability in the broader equity market also portends renewed growth, and optimism, for the price of Bitcoin. Bitcoin’s more modest gains in recent years are partly the result of widespread market adoption by institutional investors like major banks as well as Bitcoin’s inclusion into government sovereign wealth funds. The primary price driver in the future is expected to follow these macro trends of institutional adoption. Though 2026 may go down as a year of modest growth and instability for the cryptocurrency, Bitcoin’s long-term prospects look rock solid.

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This is evidenced by the forecast modeling of three of the most popular AI models: ChatGPT, Grok, and Claude. Each model expects Bitcoin to regain momentum by the end of the year, predicting six-digit price increases, up from its current $70,000 price level, by the end of the year. I asked each of these models to provide a single number that would have the highest probability of being Bitcoin’s price by the end of the year. While each of the models predicted a price that was higher than today’s valuation, there was some variance between them.

Typically, these chatbots provide ranges for the price of crypto-assets, or any asset for that matter. But to make things simple, I asked the models to give me a single number. The lowest figure was reported by ChatGPT, which predicted a price of $95,000 by the end of the year. Notably, ChatGPT’s figure is the only one that fell below $100k and represents approximately a 22% drawback from its all-time high in October of 2025 (though a 32% increase from its price today).

ChatGPT’s prediction, though relatively close in range to the other models, was a bit of an outlier. The middle estimate came from Grok, which predicted an end year valuation of $120,000, a tick below Bitcoin’s all-time high (or a 67% increase from its current price).

The highest estimate came from Claude, which predicted an end year figure of $130,000, or $35,000 higher than ChatGPT’s estimation (and 81% jump from today’s price), setting a new, record-breaking high for the leading cryptocurrency. The average estimate for the three models is $115,000, a 60% increase from Bitcoin’s current value.

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This would suggest that Bitcoin is primed for a nice rebound, and the longer-term estimates – over two, five, and ten years – are even rosier. For the imminent future, however, the models predicted that pricing could also be positively affected by the passage of new, crypto-friendly legislation, such as the CLARITY Act, which is awaiting Senate approval. One AI model called legislation of the kind above “a net positive tailwind for Bitcoin” – potentially driving its price up another $50,000 or more. The reason is that it would signal clarity in the legal and regulatory regime, mitigating risk and giving more overall certainty to industry that Bitcoin is here to stay for the long-term, solidified by the government’s stamp of approval.

President Trump has said that his second term would “usher in the Golden Age of Crypto,” with the aim of turning the United States into the “cryptal capital of the world,” led by Bitcoin. Thus, crypto enthusiasts have reason to be cautiously optimistic. And that kind of patience has historically always benefited Bitcoin holders, which have seen their favorite asset appreciate exponentially over the previous ten-plus years. With the prospect of legislation on the horizon and further institutional adoption, past may be prologue to another great, some may even say golden, decade ahead.

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