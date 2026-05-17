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I am not surprised Christopher Nolan cast Lupita Nyong’o as Helen of Troy. He had no choice if he wanted an Oscar.

It does not matter that Homer in his 2800 year-old poem The Iliad described Helen as “white-armed” and “fair-haired”. White-armed meaning her wealth and status shielded her from the harshness of the sun. Fair-haired… obvious.

Miss Nyong’o is beautiful as Helen was said to be beautiful, but she is neither “light armed” nor “fair haired”. It does not matter. What matters is diversity.

Diversity is all that matters.

We are forgetting some of the diversity mandates thrust upon society and institutions after George Floyd’s overdose. (This line always gets me in trouble but read the coroner’s report if you think I’m being flippant or crass…)

We saw the frantic scramble to tear down statues nationwide, not just of Confederates and not just in the South, but of Washington and Jefferson, of Teddy Roosevelt at New York’s Natural History Museum, of Saint Francis of Assisi in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park (wut…?) of famed abolitionist Colonel Hans Christian Heg at the Wisconsin state house (huh…?).

Mobs aren’t always known for their brains.

Friends of mine, names you might know from TV and media, stood guard at the historic statue of Abraham Lincoln in Washington DC’s Lincoln Park determined to protect it. They succeeded.

Along with the toppling of statues of bad white people came the banning of images of real black people. Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben, real people who had their real faces on their real products from which their real descendants made real royalties… gone. Fictional brands like the smiling chef on Cream of Wheat or the grandmotherly Mrs. Butterworths also had to go. Black were now like the prophet Mohammad and depictions of them had us all being at risk of the same fate as the staff of Charlie Hebdo.

Racism was being eliminated one food group at a time.

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Eliminating was only half the battle. Proactive steps were needed: Joe Biden’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) mandated racial diversity requirement for corporations to be eligible for listing on the Stock Exchange. The National College Athletic Association (NCAA) required racial diversity in hiring practices for league accreditation. And the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences which awards the prestigious Oscars required that every nominee for best picture must feature an actor of color in a lead role.

Retroactively, this means epic best picture winners like the Godfather, Schindler’s List, Ordinary People, The Wizard of Oz, or Titanic would no longer be eligible for an Oscar nomination. Going forward it means Helen of Troy is now Helen of Timbuktu.

But that does not matter. What matters is diversity whether it is anachronistic insanity or just poor taste like one of those TV cooking shows where the chefs must make a dessert and the ingredients are anchovies, roquefort, and Tang. Yes, chef, you made a trifle that no one wants to eat and tastes disgusting. First prize! Like the novice designer who throws pieces together, a lava lamp on a Second Empire credenza with the painting of dogs playing poker, and calling it “eclectic”. It’s crap.

Diversity is good because it is good. A tautology of liberalism, a self-fulfilling prophecy of racial justice fulfilling racial justice with racial justice.

For famed movie director Christopher Nolan, who has made some of my favorite films in the last 20 years (Memento, Dunkirk, Inception) his roughly $200 million project is not going to risk an Oscar nomination because he did not play Hollywood’s game. You want a racial quota, you got it. So poor Miss Nyong’o… a quota. How very cruel.

The left is very cruel.

Pro football coach Anthony Lynn famously refuses to interview for an open role if he knows he is not seriously being considered. The NFL’s “Rooney Rule” requires teams to interview a certain number of minority candidates, and Lynn, who is black, has said publicly he is not going to be a “token”. This is man who thinks too highly of himself and his talent to be made a fool… what a man. A model man. I bet he would have stood guard at the Lincoln statue.

I don’t blame Ms. Nyong’o for taking the role. Heck, I’d probably take the role if offered it. And why can’t Helen of Troy be a 50-year-old 6’3 bald male farmer? Though Helen is not going to happen, one role I did want to play in my younger days when I thought I had an acting bug was Stage Manager in Thornton Wilder’s beloved American play Our Town. We had just read it in High School, and the theater program was considering a production. I still remember rehearsing a scene for the audition some 36 years later.

On a work trip to New York some years ago, I saw the marquis for a new adaptation on Broadway and considered buying a ticket. The lanky nerd from the TV show The Big Bang Theory was cast in my dream role. I was curious to hear the lines… but fortunately I read a review.

Woke Broadway had found Thornton Wilder lacking

The existential sorrow of the plot was not enough. Broadway needed to introduce race as well. I refused to go. Mind you, I have no problem with theater about racial issues. In that same high school English Department, we read also Fences, A Raisin in the Sun, The Color Purple, and with a “diverse” class of New York City students, discussed the issues together.

Some dingdong adding race to this masterpiece is like inserting a banjo into Mozart’s Requiem. It simply does not belong. And how dare anyone think he can do this to someone else’s masterpiece. What lack of humility and respect.

The left is not humble and has no respect.

A play I did see on another trip to NYC was the S. E. Hinton autobiography The Outsiders about rival teen gangs in mid-1960’s Oklahoma. We had also read that. (Boy, I had some excellent English teachers…) although we also had the help of Francis Ford Coppola movie with perhaps the most impressive cast of young actors destined for stardom ever assembled. Broadway had turned The Outsiders it into a musical (hmmm…). I did not read a review, bought a last-minute ticket, and surprise!

Woke Broadway had found S.E. Hinton, also, lacking.

Race. Everything race. As Marx reduced everything to class struggle, modern Marxists see the world through the race struggle, and where race does not exist, it must be inserted. The boys of The Outsiders, Dallas, Pony Boy, Johnny, Soda Pop… were real people and Hinton told their story, but they lacked something crucial, the most important part of anyone’s identity: skin color. And their rivalry was no longer cultural or socio-economic, rich kids “Socs” vs. poor kids “Greasers”. It was now race, because race is diverse, and diversity is good because it is.

“An appeaser is one who feeds a crocodile, hoping it will eat him last,” said the great Winston Churchill. Our statutes, our art, our culture, our history, thrown to monsters, hoping to survive the attack. “Maybe they will leave me standing. Maybe they won’t come for me. Maybe if I throw them enough chum, they will not eat me.” So very cowardly. So very sad.

You are not wrong for accepting Helen of Troy as a black woman. You are not wrong for being annoyed or even just blatantly tired of it. The question is how far we are pushed until there is nothing left to preserve.

I think of those friends of mine, names you might know from TV and media, who stood guard at the historic statue of Abraham Lincoln in Washington DC’s Lincoln Park determined to protect it. They succeeded.

The mob will always back down if you stand willing to fight. Let us do so while some of the statutes and our history and culture still remain.

Honor and courage.

Daniel Turner is the founder and executive director of Power The Future, a national nonprofit organization that advocates for American energy jobs. He also runs a sheep and cattle farm in rural Virginia. Contact him at daniel@powerthefuture.com and follow him on Twitter @DanielTurnerPTF

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