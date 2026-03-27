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Len's avatar
Len
Mar 27

And securing Iran from

getting an atomic warhead is securing western civilization —unlike was. It gone in recent past administrations who talked about it and did nothing but dropping pants for appeasement

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Andy Fately's avatar
Andy Fately
Mar 27

yes, this was always a key part of the plan

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