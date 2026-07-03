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U.S. Treasury officials revealed investment details for Trump Accounts launching July 4, defaulting funds to a low-cost State Street S&P 500 ETF while adding BlackRock and Vanguard options for broad stock exposure in the new child savings program.

Default Investment Option Selected: State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF serves as the automatic choice for all contributions due to its minimal expense ratio and full U.S. stock market tracking.

Additional ETF Options Added: Parents gain access to iShares Core S&P 500, Vanguard Total Stock Market, SPDR S&P 1500 Composite and iShares Core Total U.S. funds from the lineup.

Government Seed Contribution Set: Qualifying babies born 2025 through 2028 receive a one-time one thousand dollar Treasury deposit while annual contributions reach up to five thousand dollars.

Equity Focused Management Confirmed: Bank of New York Mellon oversees initial accounts with all funds staying in one hundred percent equities without automatic bond shifts unlike traditional plans.

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A dangerous heat wave sweeping the central and eastern U.S. is pushing electricity demand to near-record levels ahead of the July 4 weekend, forcing America’s largest grid operator to secure emergency powers while triggering travel delays and price surges.

Record Demand Forecast Issued: PJM Interconnection expects electricity use to hit one hundred sixty six thousand one hundred forty seven megawatts on Thursday surpassing the two thousand six summer peak of one hundred sixty five thousand five hundred sixty three megawatts.

Emergency Authority Granted: The grid operator received federal approval under Section two hundred two c to curtail data centers and large users with backup generators plus temporary environmental relief for power plants through July third.

Travel Disruptions Warned: Amtrak plans reduced speeds and delays between eleven a.m. and seven p.m. through July 4th while New Jersey Transit Delta and Illinois roads also face heat related impacts on equipment and pavement.

Conservation Calls Issued: New York City Mayor urged residents to set air conditioning to seventy eight degrees turn off unused electronics run appliances off peak and stay inside amid soaring wholesale power prices up over two hundred percent in parts of the region.

Goldman Sachs announced it will contribute $1,000 to Trump Accounts for eligible children of employees born between 2025 and 2028 matching the federal seed to support early savings and investment habits.

Matching Contribution Announced: The firm will provide the one time $1,000 match upon enrollment for qualifying employee children aligning with the government pilot program.

Savings Principles Highlighted: Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon emphasized starting early and staying invested as key to building lasting financial security for American families.

Program Partnership Joined: The bank joins other major financial firms including Citi JPMorgan Chase Bank of America and Vanguard in backing the initiative.

Account Launch Details: Trump Accounts roll out July 4th with low cost index fund investments allowing parents up to five thousand dollars annual contributions and employers up to two thousand five hundred dollars.

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Natural gas is projected to overtake petroleum as the leading U.S. energy source by 2030 after closing the gap in 2025 driven by shale production electrification and rising demand from data centers and electric vehicles.

Energy Consumption Shifted: In 2025 natural gas made up 36% of U.S. consumption nearly matching petroleum at 76% ending oil’s seventy five year dominance.

Demand Drivers Identified: Electrification EVs and data centers boost gas fired power plants which now generate more than 40% of U.S. grid electricity according to agency data.

Production Revolution Cited: Shale revolution and horizontal drilling unlocked reserves displacing coal with over one hundred coal plants replaced or converted since 2011.

Future Growth Forecast: Energy Information Administration expects gas demand to rise 3.4% between 2025 and 2027 outpacing petroleum’s 0.6% increase.

Henrico County in Virginia is asking employees to conserve electricity as rates climb 25% adding an estimated $5 million dollars in costs next year citing data center growth as a key factor driving demand.

Conservation Measures Requested: County manager John Vithoulkas advised turning off lights shutting down computers pulling blinds and unplugging chargers to cut usage across government and school facilities.

Rate Increase Impacted: The 25% hike effective July 1st affects members of the Virginia Energy Purchasing Governmental Association including most northern counties.

Historical Comparison Made: The manager compared the austerity steps to cost saving efforts during the Great Recession more than 15 years ago while seeking 3% budget reductions.

Data Center Role Noted: Virginia leads the nation with the most data centers concentrated in northern and central regions substantially increasing overall state energy demand and system costs.

BMW finished its $1.7 billion dollar investment expanding Plant Spartanburg and constructing a new facility in Woodruff South Carolina while unveiling the fully electric iX5 as the first such model assembled in the United States.

Plant Expansion Delivered: The project announced in 2022 reinforces South Carolina as the center of BMW global operations with Spartanburg having assembled 7.3 million vehicles since 1994.

Electric Model Unveiled: The new BMW iX5 marks the start of at least five more fully electric models to be produced in the U.S. by 2030 offering five drivetrain options including battery electric.

Economic Contribution Stated: BMW operations support more than one 100,000 jobs and add more than $43.3 billion dollars annually to the U.S. economy with nearly three million vehicles exported.

Customer Choice Emphasized: Executives highlighted innovation allowing internal combustion plug in hybrid diesel or hydrogen options alongside the electric X5 for broad market appeal.

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Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees at an internal town hall that AI agent development has not accelerated as anticipated during a major restructuring that included 10% layoffs and reassignments to AI teams.

Restructuring Shortcomings Acknowledged: The reorganization with roughly 7,000 employees shifted to AI was not as clean as planned and timing of changes was miscalculated according to the executive.

Development Trajectory Noted: The trajectory of agentic development over the last four months has not accelerated in the way expected despite earlier optimism around tools like Claude Code.

Investment Scale Detailed: Meta is projected to spend up to $145 billion dollars on AI infrastructure this year part of broader Big Tech outlays exceeding $700 billion dollars.

Benefits Timeline Updated: The company expects more significant gains from AI investments to appear within the next three to six months following the changes aimed at efficiency and infrastructure funding.

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