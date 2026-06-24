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Magnificent Seven plus Broadcom and Oracle just vaporized $2.7 trillion in market cap this month alone while you were busy chasing the next Nvidia pop. Hardware beasts NVDA and AVGO, spending maniacs MSFT, GOOGL, AMZN, META, ORCL — even AAPL and TSLA as proxies, all bleeding because Wall Street finally priced the entry fee to stay in the AI cage match. Nomura’s Charlie McElligott calls the hyperscalers “funding shorts” they’re the ones writing the checks for chips, power, networks, everything the bottleneck chasers are long.

The AI Boom’s Fragile Foundations The Capitalist · October 4, 2025 In the late summer of 2025, Oracle’s stock surged 25%, propelled by a single announcement: a $60 billion annual deal to provide cloud computing for OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT. Read full story

Now their free cash flow is projected to crater as data centers and silicon suck every dollar. Buybacks? Dividends? Cushion? Gone. Investors spent 2026 rewarding the shovels; today they’re asking if the guys paying for the shovels can still afford rent. This isn’t a dip it’s the bill coming due. .

Winners? Power plays, memory shorts, anyone selling infrastructure pain.

Losers? The megacap bagholders pretending infinite capex doesn’t eventually eat margins.

Next? Either Big Tech slashes guidance and the whole AI trade resets 30%, or they double down and we get 2027’s even bigger hangover.

I’m loading shorts on the weakest links and longs on the real assets that survive the purge. Weak hands out, alphas in.

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This morning’s bloodbath is pure poetry. Cerebras just dropped its first public earnings since that monster $5.5 billion IPO in May: Q1 revenue exploded 94% to $193.4 million, full-year 2026 guidance $855-865 million, both smoking Wall Street. Net loss a measly $14 million instead of the expected $58.6 million. On paper? A beat. In reality? The stock got torched 15-17%, cratering below $200 to fresh post-IPO lows after debuting at $311 and pricing at $185. Why? Because the “misunderstood” margin forecast just body-slammed the bulls.

They’re guiding core gross margins down to 38-41% for the year from 47% in Q1, a 10-15 point haircut because (drumroll please) they’re forced to rent their own systems back from a big client and aggressively build their own damn data centers. CEO Andrew Feldman on CNBC this morning, straight face: “It’s a grand irony that after all this technology… buildings are the limiting factor.” Translation: we invented the rocket ship but there’s nowhere to launch it.

A Reckoning for Power and Progress The Capitalist · July 30, 2025 Whatever your views on it’s implementation, Artificial Intelligence, objectively, is a triumph of human ingenuity. A dazzling leap that rivals the invention of the wheel or the harnessing of electricity. It’s reshaping industries, accelerating scientific discovery, and promising a future where complex problems find elegant solutions. Read full story

ZeroHedge nailed the bigger crime scene: nearly half of the 16 gigawatts of planned 2026 US data center capacity is already facing delay or outright cancellation. Only 5 gigawatts actually under construction. Power, permits, transformers, NIMBYs, grid equipment shortages, the whole supply chain is choking. By 2027 it’s even worse, 21.5 announced gigawatts with just 6.3 in motion. Cerebras isn’t special; they’re just the first one dumb enough to admit it out loud while the hyperscalers keep printing $800 billion capex fairy tales.

Winners? Shorts today who smelled the lock-up expiration this week and the margin sleight-of-hand. Power guys, transformer plays, anyone selling shovels in the real bottleneck.

Losers? The retail bagholders who bought the AI hype at 100x sales, the analysts who raised targets anyway like good little soldiers, and every CEO pretending buildings grow on trees.

Next move? More pain this week as insiders dump. Then the market will either wake up and rerate the entire sector for reality… or keep pretending until the next earnings confession.

Me? I’m short the dream, long the infrastructure choke points. This isn’t a dip, it’s the first real warning shot that the AI party is running out of venues. Pack your bags accordingly, or get left holding the empty server racks.

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The quiet collapse just screamed. Apollo slapped a 5% quarterly cap on its $25 billion Debt Solutions fund after 16.8% redemption requests. Partners Group gated its $8.6 billion vehicle at 10%, Cliffwater’s $31 billion fund saw 17% asks, BlackRock 13%. Every major name is now telling LPs “sorry, your money’s locked.” This isn’t isolated, it’s systemic. Private credit was sold as liquid, diversified, safe yield. Turns out it’s illiquid garbage when the music stops. Consumers buried in debt, bonds calling bullshit, Fed trapped and now the shadow banking shadow is cracking.

Winners? The smart money who never drank the private credit Kool-Aid and anyone positioned for forced sales.

Losers? Pension funds, insurers, retail proxies chasing 8% yield who now can’t exit.

Next? More gates, more markdowns, forced liquidations that bleed into public credit and equities.

This is 2008’s cousin wearing a suit. I’m short the whole illiquidity complex and long volatility that’s been asleep too long. The panic is real, ignore it and get destroyed.

Read this and this and don’t say I didn’t warn you when funds start popping like tins of dog food hit by a .357 Magnum.

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This one’s brutal. Citadel Securities drops the hammer: “Welcome to the politics of AI, the frontier is not for everyone.” Translation? Open-market AI gold rush is over. Only a handful of players, backed by the right governments, the right capital, the right clearances, get the real models. Everyone else gets the scraps. Ken Griffin’s shop just said out loud what we’ve known: AI supremacy is now national security policy, industrial policy, and straight geopolitics.

Winners? The mega-fortress hyperscalers and defense-tied chip plays with Washington on speed dial.

Losers? Every startup, every mid-tier, every nation-state without the muscle. The retail AI meme crowd is about to learn they were never invited to the real table.

Next? Massive bifurcation, frontier stocks gap higher on government contracts while the rest get regulated or starved.

I’m long the anointed few and short the pretenders. This isn’t tech anymore; it’s power. Adapt or get regulated into oblivion. Seconds out! Citadel just rang the bell!

This is the trade you dream about. Lee Robinson, the guy who scored 900% in the GFC betting against subprime, is back, shorting insurers like Lincoln National, MetLife, even Berkshire through CDS because they’re stuffed with private credit.

He sees the exact same calm-before-Lehman vibe: low vol, low spreads, everyone pretending the $1.8 trillion untested debt market is fine. Parallels to software borrowers getting AI’d into bankruptcy, liquidity drying up. New fund, own capital in.

Winners? Robinson and anyone smart enough to follow the second-order short.

Losers? Insurers holding the bag when private credit marks down and writedowns hit earnings.

Next? One big corporate blowup and the CDS blow out, insurers get repriced like 2008 banks.

I’m piling in right behind him. This is how legends print, spotting the calm that hides the storm. The 2008 playbook just got reloaded. Don’t sleep on it or you’ll be the one explaining losses to your boss.

Wendy’s WEN, 31.8% shorted with 4.7 days to cover, rockets 22% in a week after tapping Potbelly’s old CFO Steve Cirulis as chief strategy guy under new CEO Robert Wright. “Project Fresh” my ass! It’s Project Short Squeeze.

Reddit’s WallStreetBets lit the fuse on the beaten-down burger chain that had dropped 25%. Cirulis helped Wright turn Potbelly into a 500% stock rocket once; now they’re repeating the script at Wendy’s. Retail smelled blood, piled in, shorts got torched. Classic meme revival.

Winners? The Reddit army that front-ran the turnaround narrative and the new management cashing the volatility pop.

Losers? The hedge funds who stayed short a name with activist energy and fresh blood.

Next? Watch if Wright starts issuing shares to milk the retail piggy bank, it’s a classic move. Or if this fades into another dead-cat bounce before the real earnings test.

I’m not buying the fries, but I’m trading the volatility long gamma, short the bagholders who FOMO in at the top. Fast food just reminded everyone: never underestimate a heavily shorted name with a story and a mob.

Defense stocks aren’t immune to stupidity. Rheinmetall plunges 17%, biggest drop in over a year, after Berlin scraps the multi-billion F126 frigate program citing delays, cost overruns, and contractor risk. They’re flipping to TKMS for eight MEKO-200s instead; TKMS stock jumps 10%. Analysts call it a surprise, Rheinmetall was confident pre-summer. Citi sees €115 downside risk to targets, questions naval ramp to €5bn by 2030. Morgan Stanley says limited 2030 hit since deliveries were 2031 anyway, but sentiment takes the beating.

Winners? TKMS and anyone betting on German procurement chaos favoring the incumbent.

Losers? Rheinmetall shareholders who bought the rearm-Europe narrative without reading the small print on politics.

Next? More procurement whiplash across Europe, defense budgets loud but execution sloppy.

I’m using the dip to add selective names with actual contracts in hand and shorting the ones relying on promises. Governments sign checks, then change minds. Classic. Never forget who really pays.

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