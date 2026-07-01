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Micron’s market cap hit $1.27 trillion, stock up 236% in one month to $1,132, briefly topping Meta and Tesla. Q3 revenue quadrupled to $41.45 billion, profits from $1.88 billion to $28.2 billion, HBM and DRAM memory chip prices are on fire through 2027. AI servers sucking memory like addicts.

Winners? Micron shareholders, Samsung, SK Hynix, anyone long the pick-and-shovel play.

Losers? Apple and Microsoft eating price hikes, every small device maker bleeding out, pc makers hoarding like doomsday preppers.

Next? Micron guides Q4 $49-51 billion, stock gaps another 20% before pullback, then new leg up as “RAMageddon” persists.

Memory is the bottleneck and the golden goose. Buy Micron with both fists, short the laggards. Wall Street finally woke up. The easy triple is still in front of us. Load the truck.

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Miami’s flooded with Porsche design tower car elevators, Fendi cabinetry, Armani cigar rooms, Bentley and Dolce & Gabbana towers coming 2028-2031, Breitling watch skyscraper 2031. Branded units command 30% premiums over plain vanilla luxury.

Winners? Developers like related group and vertical developments banking fat margins, foreign buyers signaling wealth, brokers collecting double commissions.

Losers? Unbranded projects left in the dust, local buyers priced out, future flippers when the trend peaks.

Next? More hotel-fashion hybrids launch, prices climb another 15-20% on international money flood, then 2028 correction when rates bite. Peak signaling for the super-rich, perfect time to short the developers or flip into the mania.

This is wealth rotation, this is where dumb money goes to die expensively. Sell the sizzle, keep the steak. The condo casino is open; take the win and walk.

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Leverage that juiced the stock rally is now the loaded gun pointed at the whole casino

Margin debt, levered etfs, prime broker borrowing and shadow bank loans have supercharged this melt-up but financing costs just spiked to their December 2024 highs thanks to IPO capital tie-ups and record long futures. CME and S&P futures pricing screams stress.

Winners? The early greedy riding the wave, banks collecting fat borrow fees, hedge funds printing on the carry.

Losers? Anyone caught flat-footed when liquidity shocks hit, modest moves turn into routs, retail margin calls cascade.

Next? Volatility stays low till it doesn’t, then 10-15% air pocket in one week when rates or inflation spook the herd.

Cross-asset exotic hedges are flying off shelves, easy money always ends bloody. Trim the froth, hedge with puts on the NASDAQ, rotate to cash and hard assets. The leverage party is peaking; the hangover is priced for October. Don’t be the last fool holding the bag.

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NASDAQ just fast-tracked Elon’s rocket into the 100 after only 15 trading days post its June 12 blockbuster IPO. July 7 inclusion, $800 billion in passive money from QQQ and clones forced to buy in one fat gulp. Weighting under 1% but with tiny float? That’s real demand, not vapor. I called this exact pop in “SpaceX IPO primed to pop double digits” and “SpaceX IPO raises total of $857 billion” and again in “Musk just made human history and Elizabeth Warren is furious” I told you the index inclusion would be rocket fuel.

Winners? SpaceX holders, Musk’s paper wealth exploding, every ETF chaser chasing the ai-satellite play.

Losers? S&P 500 funds locked out by rules, short sellers about to get margin-called into oblivion.

Next? Stock gaps up 12-18% on the rebalance, then steady climb to fresh highs as Starlink cash floods in.

This is the proof i was right again, buy every dip. SpaceX is the new must-own, not some meme. Load up before July 7 closes. The machine is buying, whether you like it or not.

Google capped Meta’s Gemini model access in March because Zuck’s crew demanded more compute than Alphabet could deliver, torpedoing internal AI projects and forcing token rationing. Other clients got nicked too but Meta took the worst hit. Google Cloud revenue hit $20 billion Q1 but Pichai admits power constraints doubled the backlog, supply can’t keep up with the hunger.

Winners? Google, gatekeeping the crown jewels, forcing everyone else to beg or build their own.

Losers? Meta, humiliated, delayed roadmaps, burning billions on their own stack now. Every startup relying on rented AI muscle watching costs spike and access vanish.

Next? Hyperscalers accelerate private data centers, chip wars explode, and valuation gaps widen Google up 15% on scarcity premium, Meta lags till they fix the pipeline.

Big Tech eats its young when compute gets tight. Short the dependent, long the landlords of silicon. Pile into Google before the next squeeze. smart money already knows.

Here’s the score on this bloodbath: Apple and Microsoft just hiked prices on iPads, Macs and Xboxs because DRAM memory costs exploded. Micron’s 8gb chip jumped from $35 to $300, a 757% bloodletting. Big boys pass it on, no sweat. But Mono Tech’s three-man router outfit? Toast. Go Pro warning bankruptcy after 80-115% memory spike, Sonos shares down 23%. Small android makers and $100 gadget hacks can’t even get callbacks from suppliers. It’s an existential crisis say analysts.

Winners? Micron, revenue quadrupled, gross margin 85%, shares up in the past year, now the margin king past Nvidia in spots.

Losers? Every startup and mid-tier electronics hack staring at doom by fall 2027 when prices double again.

Next? Small fry consolidate or die, Micron and Samsung print billions while Apple stock dips short-term but rebounds harder.

This is why i screamed in “Musk’s scoring a billion SpaceX shares” and “Wall Street finally priced the entry fee to stay in the AI cage match” AI infrastructure is eating the world, and memory is the new oil. Load the boat on Micron calls, Dump the weak.

Bitcoin sitting at 60,00 dollars, down 50%+ from last year’s 126,200 peak, market cap a pathetic $1.2 trillion. Saylor screaming $21 million per coin by 2045 for a 34,000% pop, Cathie Wood calling $761,904 dollars by 2030 on gold capture nonsense. Pure hopium from guys whose wallets depend on you buying the dip. The brutal reality? BTC never became money, never became a store of value, just digital tulips with zero utility while AI memory and space infrastructure print actual cash.

Winners? Micron holders up 800%, SpaceX ETF buyers loading for July 7, anyone who listened when i said rotate out of trash in every piece since “Elon’s trillion dollar rocket ride.” Next Gen crypto buyers who are hoarding the future for pennies off the back of the BTC dip.

Losers? Retail clowns averaging down under $70k as they try to absolve their top-of-market FOMO guilt waiting for the fantasy reserve currency that never arrives, even as the crypto world evolves leaving BTC looking like a Gen1 iPhone in an iPhone Max world.

Next? Bitcoin crabs between 55k-75k till election noise, then dumps on macro reality while Nvidia, Micron and SpaceX rip 30-50% higher.

Sell your ancient fake internet money. Buy the real scarcity, compute, orbit, chips. This is why i’ve been right every damn time. Dump the delusion, stack the winners. Only the true Bitcoin fanatics are prepared to live through this. If you know a Bitcoin bro, buy em a beer. They need it.

Ok, this gem is straight comedy for the gold bug in me: Tokyo cops nabbed six clowns (Chinese exec and crew) trying to sneak 49 kilograms of gold worth $7.4 million inside sex-doll mannequins from China declared as toys and delivered to a Tokyo apartment. (Neatly dodging ¥107.5 million in consumption tax.) Japan’s been warning on gold fever and tax gaps. This was a wild way to try and be inventive.

Winners? Physical gold holders, smugglers who get smarter next time, anyone long the barbarous relic while paper burns.

Losers? Chinese fiat escape artists caught red-handed with gold lined sex dolls…LITERALLY! Japanese taxman short a payday, every currency printer watching trust evaporate.

Next? More creative concealment, gold premiums spike another 8-12% as evasion explodes, central banks accelerate buying.

When Commies stuff bullion in sex dolls you know the endgame is here. Dump bonds, stack metal, short the Yen. Smart money’s already rotating. The great revaluation is accelerating and clowns like this just rang the bell for anyone who wasn’t aware.

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