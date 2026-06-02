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Vodka and Cranberry isn’t complicated. Nor is keeping DC’s fountains clean and operational. Decline is a choice. So is bastardizing art and education.

Capitalist Columnist Daniel Turner and Blaze Media Editor-in-Chief Chris Bedford prove the ultimate home cocktail for a rainy weekend or a sunny afternoon is the “Cape Codder.”

Bedford vows to work with Ted Kennedy to stop wind farms and Turners proposes to boil the oceans for AI.

Speaking of Cape Cod, where are the original NIMBYs (and the even-more intense BANANA coalition guys) from? And will AI go the way of Napster and Netflix?

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Join Turner and Bedford as they fight about data centers and if there’s a way to do them better, discuss sitting next to feminists and SSRI ladies in airports and flights, the dangers of cave diving, and why neither of us could stand a journey to space (or the Arctic).

Make a simple cocktail and join them for more complex thoughts.

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