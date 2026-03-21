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Iran missiles target Diego Garcia, sparks Europe’s fears and swift response

Iran fired two ballistic missiles toward the Diego Garcia US airbase with one failing and one intercepted as experts warn of the missiles capability to reach European, while 22 nations condemned its Strait of Hormuz actions and vowed safe passage.

Advanced Missile Capabilities Revealed : The Diego Garcia strike proves Iran’s intermediate-range ballistic missiles can cover 4,000 kilometers, surpassing its previously claimed maximum range of only 2,000 kilometers and alarming global defense communities.

European Capitals Now Vulnerable : Experts note that the same missile technology targeting the Indian Ocean base places major European cities within potential strike range for the first time, heightening continental security concerns.

Global Coalition Condemns Iranian Aggression: Twenty-two nations including UAE UK France Germany Japan Canada and Australia issued a joint statement denouncing attacks on ships and oil installations in the Gulf region.

Maritime Security Efforts Planned: The signatories expressed willingness to support military operations for safe Strait of Hormuz transit, invoked UNSC Resolution 2817 and backed IEA strategic reserve releases to stabilize world oil markets.

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A groundbreaking nationwide population study from South Korea of 51.6MM people reports a dose-dependent association between repeated COVID-19 vaccination and increased rates of multiple non-COVID respiratory infections.

Individuals who received four or more COVID-19 vaccine doses showed higher reported rates of:

Common cold: +559%

Upper respiratory infections: +83%

Pneumonia: +91%

Tuberculosis: +35%

These trends remained statistically significant even after adjusting for age, sex, income, comorbidities, prior infection history, and time since vaccination.

The study shows that getting multiple mRNA COVID-19 vaccine doses in a short time changes how the immune system works and makes it less responsive over time. It can also change the type of antibodies the body produces referred to as “vaccine-acquired immune dysregulation.”

With each additional COVID-19 vaccine dose, there was a significantly higher chance of getting certain non-COVID respiratory infections.

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Hawaii faces $1B+ damage from worst flooding in 20 years

Catastrophic flash flooding from Kona lows battered Oahu’s North Shore, with 8-16 inches of rain causing widespread damage, evacuations of 5,500 residents, and rescues including 72 from a youth camp. No deaths reported, but costs could exceed $1 billion amid warnings of more rain.

North Shore Devastation Details : Communities like Waialua and Haleiwa submerged, homes lifted by muddy waters, roads cut off, and infrastructure including airports and a Maui hospital heavily impacted.

Dam Failure Risk Heightens : Wahiawa dam water rose sharply to near capacity, prompting high-hazard alerts; state plans acquisition and repairs after years of deficiency notices.

Rescue and Evacuation Scale : National Guard airlifted dozens, hundreds rescued statewide, with 10 hospitalized for hypothermia and flash flood warnings persisting over the weekend.

Climate Change Connection Noted: Experts link intensified heavy rains to global warming, marking the worst event since 2004 Manoa floods and following saturated soil from prior storms.

SoftBank $500B Ohio AI data center powers massive buildout

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son announced plans for a $500 billion AI data center campus in Ohio, potentially the world’s largest single-site project, powered by $33 billion in natural gas electricity. The first phase, targeting 800 megawatts and completion by early 2028, sits on former federal uranium land amid U.S. efforts to dominate AI infrastructure.

Massive Single-Campus Scale : The 10-gigawatt complex channels $500 billion into one location, shifting from dispersed sites to accelerate AI computing dominance in the U.S. against global rivals like China.

Natural Gas Power Strategy : Roughly $33 billion in gas-fired plants will supply energy, addressing AI’s enormous power demands and aligning with administration priorities for domestic energy security.

First Phase Timeline Details : Initial 800-megawatt phase costs $30-40 billion, with groundbreaking underway at Piketon’s former DOE site for rapid deployment by early 2028.

High-Level Partnerships Involved: Tied to broader AI ambitions including figures like Sam Altman and Larry Ellison, though separate from Stargate, highlighting SoftBank’s aggressive expansion in data infrastructure.

Washington millionaire tax triggers huge marriage penalty

Washington state’s new 9.9% income tax on earnings over $1 million, passed by lawmakers and awaiting the governor’s signature, applies a single threshold to households—creating the nation’s largest marriage penalty, where dual earners face taxes that singles avoid. Critics warn it could drive wealth exodus from tech hubs.

Single Threshold Impact : Unlike most states, the $1 million exemption doesn’t double for married couples, hitting joint filers harder and sparking debate over fairness for dual-income professionals.

Potential Tax Bill Example : A couple each earning $600,000 owes tax on $200,000 combined excess, while two singles at $1 million each pay nothing, highlighting the stark disparity.

Legislative Defense Offered : Sen. Noel Frame justifies the structure for administrative simplicity, mirroring the state’s capital gains tax approach despite criticism from tax experts.

Wealth Flight Concerns Rise: Figures like Jeff Bezos and Howard Schultz already relocated citing taxes, with analysts predicting more high-earners may leave amid the new burden.

Fraudster loses citizenship over $3.8M COVID Relief scam

A federal judge revoked the U.S. citizenship of Haitian-born Joff Stenn Wroy Philossaint after he orchestrated a $3.8 million COVID-19 relief fraud scheme in Florida, lying during naturalization to conceal ongoing crimes between 2020 and 2021. He personally pocketed hundreds of thousands.

Fraud Scheme Execution : Submitted dozens of false loan applications with fabricated revenue and payroll data, securing $3.8 million total and receiving about $549,000 personally.

Naturalization Deception Revealed : Denied crimes or false statements in a 2020 sworn interview, yet obtained citizenship in 2021 while fraud continued undetected initially.

Legal Revocation Basis : Court ruled he procured citizenship illegally through false pretenses, allowing revocation even without prior conviction for the fraud.

Consequences Imposed: Faces serious prison time for the scheme, with citizenship stripped per federal prosecutors in Southern District of Florida.

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