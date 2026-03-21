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Len's avatar
Len
Mar 21

The range of Iranian missiles should give NATO and Moscow “

Agita” ands wake up call

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al jenkins's avatar
al jenkins
Mar 21

51st State of the United States ? ? - - That now becomes JAPAN (virtually) - Yes, folks, Massa Son, head of Japan's SoftBank is happily pumping in $500 BILLION into Piketon, Ohio to champion AI in partnership w America - this is an 'all in gambit' by Japan to be the #1 blood brother partnering w the USA - - outside of Scotland, no one loves golf like Tokyo or Baseball or Trump Economics like the Japanese - - there has been an absolute 'love fest' since P.M. Shinzo Abe to the present P.M. Sanae Takaichi...unspoken, of course, is the U.S. assurance to control & reverse the Belt & Road CCP aggression at Every level which frees Japan from competing militarily w its carnivore neighbor - Japan also will continue to remain stable and pure 'japanese' , so important to their culture - - Trump can deliver, he's trusted, his military is dominant and his domestic support just gets stronger ......unless i'm a Dictator Nation, i will be turning to the USA no matter my religion, ethnicity, economy, or societal makeup - - treated as an equal says it all ....there's no other game in town (world) . ....... ........ blessings everyone

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