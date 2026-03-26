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Larry D’Angelo's avatar
Larry D’Angelo
Mar 26

The social left wingers are so transparent and disingenuous, they continue to embarrass the party with their theatrics and fake drama sitcoms! But we all know they are feeling the flush cycle and are circling the drain as we speak!

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Len's avatar
Len
Mar 26

Well heck block these commies from return trip to the land of fee and the home of the braves and let them move to

China or Russia

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