Opinion:

Help us defeat the mainstream media and promote capitalism and American exceptionalism.

Support The Capitalist by becoming a paid subscriber today:

Hasan Piker streamed to his audience of millions of young American radicals from Havana, Cuba, from a five star hotel with a working electrical generator while the rest of Cuba sat in darkness during yet another nationwide blackout. The left-wing influencer was there as part of the “Nuestra América Convoy,” a humanitarian mission supposedly designed to bring aid to suffering Cubans. In reality, it was a grotesque and self-centered poverty tour conducted by people who care less about the Cuban people than about protecting their political narrative that communism works—if only America would stop ruining it.

The stunt immediately backfired, which is what happens when champagne socialists try to cosplay solidarity with people living under a regime that has imprisoned 1,000 political dissidents. While Cubans ration food and hospital power while garbage piles up in streets because the island has run out of gas, Piker and his Code Pink comrades stayed in ritzy hotels, cruised around in motorized vehicles, and attended parties.

If their political ideology wasn’t proof enough that these people are completely detached from reality, their tone-deaf actions on this performative expedition confirmed it. Even after every single socialist regime collapsed or devolved into a hellish dictatorship throughout the latter half of the 20th century, American leftists insist that Marx’s ideas are preferable to those of Adam Smith and Milton Friedman. They genuinely believe that large governments run by elite bureaucrats are superior to free market forces that reward merit and real competency. It’s a worldview rooted not in compassion but in hatred—hatred for America, hatred for the relentlessly capable entrepreneurs who built this country, and most fundamentally, hatred born of envy for those who can succeed through the sweat of their brow, their own creativity, and their willingness to take action.

A message from our sponsor (piece continues below)

Sponsored by Goldencrest Metals

If you’re 55 or older and your IRA has no gold — JPMorgan just made that expensive.

They’ve raised their 2026 gold forecast to $6,300. Laid out a credible path to $8,000. And officially called gold a “core holding” — not a crisis hedge, not a speculation. A core holding.

Here’s why that matters if you’re near retirement:

Most Americans hold less than 1% in gold. When that shifts — even slightly — demand collides with limited supply. Prices don’t drift. They reprice. Fast.

Gold already broke $5,000. Already outperformed the S&P 500 in 2026.

If you’re living off your savings — or will be soon — you don’t get to wait for the second leg up before deciding.

See how Americans 55+ are adding gold to their retirement savings right now.

The free 2026 Info Guide shows you:

Why JPMorgan is calling gold a “core holding” for retirement portfolios

What the $6,300 → $8,000 path means for people near retirement

How to add physical gold to your existing IRA or 401(k) — no penalties, no tax hit, done in days

Click here to see how Americans 55+ are protecting their retirement savings with gold.

Get the Free 2026 Info Guide here »

(Piece continues below)

Piker claimed his goal was to “bring awareness to what my government—the United States of America—has done to the Cuban population.” But the Cuban people know exactly who’s responsible for their suffering, and it isn’t American foreign policy. When a million Cubans took to the streets on July 11, 2021 in the country’s largest demonstrations in decades, they weren’t demanding that America end the embargo. They were demanding freedom from the Communist regime that has terrorized them for over six decades.

Independent Cuban journalist Yoani Sánchez captured the obscenity perfectly: “They say they have come to stand with the Cuban people but they meet with the man who gave the order to repress those who took to the streets on July 11 demanding freedom.” Convoy participants met with President Miguel Díaz-Canel in an informal event, offering solidarity to the regime while its victims rot in prison cells.

Cuba’s crisis isn’t caused by American sanctions. It’s caused by decades of communist mismanagement, a failed economic system that has destroyed productivity, and a government that chose to conduct trade with America’s strongest adversaries rather than reform its failed system.

Support The Capitalist by becoming a paid subscriber today:

Cuba’s old friend the Soviet Union is dead, disintegrating under the same bad economic ideas beloved by these American influencers. Venezuela—the regime that provided Cuba its energy—has recently collapsed as well. The destructive forces of communism have fully played out, and the result is irrefutable. Yet Piker and his fellow activists want communism to persist in Cuba and spread across the West, no matter how many times their fatally flawed ideas crash and burn when put into pracrtice.

The hypocrisy was impossible to miss. Piker acknowledged on his livestream that the “dichotomy” between his hotel and how normal Cubans lived had “definitely messed him up.” But that cognitive dissonance—experiencing prosperity generated by markets while defending systems that produce only poverty—never leads these people to question their own ideology. It just makes them defensive.

Why should America reward an antagonistic government who does business with our enemies? If Cuba wants American trade, there must be regime change first. We cannot befriend communists who have hated us and tried to kill us for 60 years. Cuban exiles desperately want to deliver aid to their fellow citizens but can’t because of restrictions imposed by both governments. The Cuban government is the problem and is the only thing standing in the way of the prosperity of the people.

President Trump has signaled a willingness to take military action in Cuba, which has yielded strong initial support and now such a mission’s success is precedented following the swift decapitation of the socialist Venezuelan regime.

The Cuban people want this regime change. They’ve demonstrated for it. They’ve been imprisoned for demanding it. Thousands have fled the nation. They know change is desperately needed. But Piker and the Democratic Socialists of America—which includes New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez—aren’t interested in what Cubans actually want. They’re interested in preserving the suicidal fantasy of socialism and undermining America and it’s system of freedom that has produced the most prosperous nation in human history.

This isn’t humanitarianism. It’s propaganda dressed up as charity. And the people suffering most from it aren’t the activists sipping coffee in air-conditioned hotels—it’s the Cuban people living in hopeless darkness.