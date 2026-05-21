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In the investment world, it has become almost passé to say that the stock market is the greatest builder of wealth in human history. Nevertheless, this adage continues to show its prophetic power year after year. In 2026, the S&P 500 index, which charts the 500 largest companies in America, is up over 8% year-to-date. This number far exceeds last year’s percentage at this point, where the market was up a modest 1% or so. Even so, last year’s total yearly returns were nearly 18% -- continuing a trend of strong returns throughout the 2020s.

As a result of the Trump presidency, which has slashed taxes, cut regulations, and committed trillions of dollars to domestic investment, the economy has entered an unprecedented golden age of growth and opportunity. More millionaires were minted since the President reclaimed the mantle of power than at any other point in history – and 2026 is looking to lead the charts for newly minted billionaires worldwide, with an average pace of over one new billionaire being created each day (the vast majority of these, of course, being concentrated in the United States).

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For these reasons, coupled with the sentiment that a settlement may soon be reached in both the Middle East, with the Iran war in the process of winding down (or at the very least, having reached a workable détente), and now, rekindled talks of a peace deal in Eastern Europe, the global economy is well-positioned to go on a dominant run as it enters the summer months.

This sentiment is backed by cold hard data: the recent job report released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the United States adding roughly 120,000 new jobs in April, driven by healthcare and services, surpassing the expectations of most economists. Meanwhile, investor sentiment remains doggedly bullish – with nearly 40% prognosticating a continued upswing in equities markets based on the latest AAI Investor Sentiment Survey. Though consumer sentiment remains slightly dampened, mostly driven by higher gas and oil prices, that looks to soon change too with peace once more on the table in the Middle East.

This week Marco Rubio, the Secretary of State, is breaking bread with Pope Leo, the first American pope, and one of the staunchest critics of the Iran war among the global community: a telltale that tensions are simmering down. Hence, if all bodes well, oil prices will likely decline in the months ahead – particularly as the Strait of Hormuz gradually reopens. Even with these bumps in the road, consumer spending continues to increase quarter over quarter. Spending may be increasing at a slightly decreasing rate, but the underlying sentiment trends positively – a sign of American economic power, and generally strong economic momentum that permeates sectors corporate and retail alike.

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The economy is strong, with signs of even strengthening dominance in the months and years ahead. Innovative technology, driven by AI and robotics, continues to fuel the economic engine. This has offset many of the problems caused by the Middle East war, and has had ripple effects on investors, both large and small, given how much weight a handful of particularly productive tech companies pull. Investors who put their money in broad-based index funds linked to the tech-heavy Dow Jones Industrial Average or the S&P 500 experience the upside effects secondhand, even if they are not directly invested in AI startups.

The accelerated growth reflected in these indices are primarily, if not exclusively, driven by emerging technologies: which increasingly self-conceptualize as an intrinsic element of the overall economy and not simply the bespoke niche technology may have been fifteen or twenty years ago. This is captured by AI’s effects on everything from semiconductors to renewable energy to medical technology; it continues to have a revolutionary impact on job markets globally and is poised to kickstart a more revolutionary transformation on mankind within the next five to ten years.

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For the time being, however, the American investor has much to be optimistic about – higher growth results in more dollars entering his 401(k). Over the long run, that will contribute to a greater distribution of wealth and lower prices across the board, leading to opportunities for more growth and innovation, backed by an administration fully supportive of the creative ingenuity and entrepreneurial spirit of the American citizen.

By Paul Ingrassia

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