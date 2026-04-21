Trump's replacement for Powell takes the stand
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Air Canada scraps US routes as jet fuel doubles amid Iran War
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Warsh blasts Fed error, “The Fed must stay in its lane”
Kevin Warsh faced Democratic fire during his Senate confirmation hearing for Federal Reserve chair Tuesday, pledging strict independence from President Trump while labeling past policies a “fatal policy error.”
Fed Must Stay Lane: “The Fed must stay in its lane,” Warsh testified. Fed independence is placed at greatest risk when it strays into fiscal and social policies where it has neither authority nor expertise he added.
Warsh Blasts Fatal Error: Kevin Warsh labeled the Fed’s 2021-2022 response a “fatal policy error” on inflation. He demanded a new policy framework with new tools and major communications reform including scrapping forward guidance and the dot plot.
Trump Pressure Firmly Denied: Kevin Warsh confirmed President Trump never once asked him to commit to any particular interest rate decision. He declared he would absolutely not be Trump’s sock puppet and pledged to be an independent actor.
Tillis Holds Up Vote: Senator Thom Tillis announced he will block Warsh’s nomination until the DOJ drops its investigation into Chair Powell.