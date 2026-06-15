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President Donald Trump announced a completed deal with Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz without tolls and end the U.S. naval blockade, driving U.S. crude prices below $80 a barrel for the first time since March amid broad market relief.

Crude futures tumble sharply: U.S. crude dropped 5.64% to $79.99 per barrel while Brent fell 5.07 percent to $82.90 in early European trading on the news.

Trump signals rapid reopening: The president posted that ships should start engines with the strait opening Friday after the Switzerland signing ceremony for mine removal purposes.

Pakistan confirms peace terms: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated the U.S. and Iran declared immediate permanent termination of military operations on all fronts including Lebanon.

Energy shares pressured lower: Stoxx 600 energy sector fell 2.3 percent and FTSE energy dropped 4 percent with BP and Shell shares declining notably.

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Following President Trump’s Iran deal announcement traders on Kalshi pushed odds of Strait of Hormuz traffic returning to normal before August above 50% for the first time since late May with over 75% chance by year end.

Odds surge after announcement: Probability reached 58% for pre-August normalization and 75% before end of year after removal of U.S. naval blockade confirmed.

Trump clarifies timeline: The strait opens after Friday Geneva signing for mine removal under Iranian arrangements with toll-free long-term access expected.

Qatar seeks more clarity: Officials requested details on outstanding issues including freedom of navigation while Israel continues operations in security zones.

Vance notes early signs: Vice President reported increased traffic flow in the past 24 hours as signing approaches.

President Donald Trump warned France it must eliminate its 3% digital services tax on U.S. tech firms or face 100% tariffs on all champagne and wines exported to America ahead of the G7 summit.

Macron directly addressed: Trump said he asked the French president not to charge American companies otherwise imposing full tariffs on wines and champagnes.

Tax targets big tech: The 2019 levy applies to gross revenues in France from large firms including Amazon Meta and Alphabet.

Wine exports significant: U.S. market accounts for roughly one fifth of French wine sales valued at about $2 billion dollars annually.

Prior threats recalled: Similar retaliatory moves occurred in 2019 and earlier this year including 200% tariff proposals on French wines.

SpaceX shares gained 6% on their first full trading day after Friday’s historic 19% jump in the largest initial public offering ever pushing the company’s market capitalization above $2 trillion dollars.

Musk eyes trillion revenue: Elon Musk posted the company might reach approximately $1 trillion dollars in 2030 revenue and exceed it in 2031 after $18.7 billion last year.

Analysts divided sharply: CFRA started with sell rating and $115 dollar target citing ambitious growth while NewStreet gave $165 dollar bullish view over long horizon.

Capital spending spikes: First quarter expenditures hit $10.1 billion dollars mostly directed toward artificial intelligence nearly double prior year.

Launch dominance highlighted: Experts noted at least ten year lead with Starship enabling massive orbital payloads for Starlink and data centers.

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Fox Corp. announced a $22 billion dollar cash-and-stock acquisition of Roku combining its news sports Tubi streamer with Roku’s devices and channel in a major media streaming consolidation expected to close first half of 2027.

Deal structure detailed: Roku shareholders receive $160 dollars per share with Fox funding cash via $12 billion loan and existing cash Roku owners get 27% of combined entity.

Murdoch calls defining: Fox CEO described it as reorienting around live news sports and advertising with plans to keep Tubi and Roku Channel separate.

Roku platform strength: CEO Anthony Wood noted reach to over one hundred million households globally and $145 billion hours annual engagement.

Synergies projected: Approximately $400 million dollars in run-rate cost savings expected plus additional revenue upside from complementary services.

Senior Anthropic executives convened with Trump administration officials in Washington Monday seeking to resolve a government directive suspending access to its new Fable 5 and Mythos 5 AI models for foreign nationals citing national security.

Directive issued Friday: Export control order required disabling models to any foreign national inside or outside U.S. after prior government approval for deployment.

Dispute called misunderstanding: Company stated belief centers on narrow potential jailbreak in cybersecurity guardrail and plans quick restoration of access.

Recent history strained: Follows earlier Pentagon supply chain risk label and ongoing lawsuit after models tested with agencies.

Models capabilities noted: Fable 5 and Mythos 5 excel at software vulnerability identification with new safeguards but face broad enterprise rollout halt.

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