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In the summer of 2025, Intel was in a very dark place. The once-dominant American chipmaker was bleeding market share, struggling with manufacturing delays, and watching its stock price languish as competitors raced ahead in the AI boom. Many on Wall Street had written the company off as a relic of a bygone era, another victim of America’s long habit of offshoring critical technology infrastructure.

Then the U.S. government stepped in and took a minority stake.

Intel over the last 5 years

Since that investment last August, Intel’s share price has more than quintupled. The stock has hit all-time highs, surged 114% in April alone, and continues to climb on reports that Apple is in serious talks to use Intel as a domestic chip supplier for its U.S. devices. This is not a dead-cat bounce. This is a genuine turnaround, and it is a textbook example of what the Trump administration’s policy of investing in American industry actually looks like in practice. If you had put $1,000 in Intel the day the deal was announced on August 22nd 2025 you would have $4,400 today.

Intel over the last year

This is a win for American manufacturing, American Investors and it fits squarely into the broader Trump agenda of correcting decades of reckless offshoring. For years, critical supply chains were shipped overseas in the name of short-term cost savings. The result was a dangerous dependence on foreign nations for everything from semiconductors to pharmaceuticals. The Intel investment represents a deliberate reversal of that trend. By putting government capital behind a foundational American company, the administration has helped stabilize and revitalize a strategically vital industry.

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There is also a clear national security dimension to this policy. Just as Trump’s “drill baby drill” energy policy has insulated America from the worst effects of the Hormuz crisis by ensuring domestic production, (you only need to take a look at Europe to see how THAT is going,) the support for Intel is doing the same thing in the semiconductor space. A strong, domestic chipmaking capability means the United States is not wholly dependent on Taiwan or other vulnerable locations for advanced processors. When Apple, one of the most important chip buyers on the planet, is reportedly in talks to buy Intel chips that is not just good business. It is strategic resilience.

The contrast with the previous administration’s approach could not be starker. For years, the focus was on subsidies for green energy and social spending while critical manufacturing atrophied. Intel’s resurgence under the current policy shows what happens when government capital is deployed toward actual strategic industries rather than ideological pet projects.

Of course, none of this would have happened without Intel’s own internal efforts. The company has been aggressively repositioning itself as a major foundry player, signing major contracts with Amazon and Google, and expanding its manufacturing footprint. But the government’s minority stake provided the stability and confidence the market needed to believe in the turnaround. The results speak for themselves: a stock that was once considered a has-been is now one of the best-performing names in the entire semiconductor sector.

This is what successful industrial policy looks like when it is done with focus and discipline rather than ideology. The Trump administration did not try to micromanage Intel or turn it into a political football. It made a targeted investment in a strategically important American company and then got out of the way. The market has rewarded that approach handsomely. We’ve seen the same story play out with rare earth minerals. The Trump administration recognized that without guaranteed buys, any US mine would be undercut by Chinese mines, so they stepped in choosing to “buy American” rather than just buy on price alone.

The broader lesson should not be lost on policymakers. When you support domestic manufacturing in critical sectors, you don’t just create jobs. You build resilience. You reduce dependence on adversarial nations. You position American companies to compete and win on the global stage. Intel’s resurgence is living proof that this approach works.

The company still faces challenges, but the trajectory has changed dramatically. From near-death in the summer of 2025 to a resurgent powerhouse less than a year later, Intel’s story is a powerful reminder that American industry is not finished. It just needed the right combination of leadership, capital, and policy support to get back on its feet.

This is exactly the kind of outcome the Trump agenda was designed to produce. Invest in American companies. Bring critical production back home. Protect national security through economic strength rather than endless subsidies and virtue-signaling. The results are starting to speak for themselves.

Intel is not just recovering. It is roaring back. And the American people — not just shareholders — are the ultimate beneficiaries.

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Disclaimers

Please read the offering circular and related risks at invest.modemobile.com . This is a paid advertisement for Mode Mobile’s Regulation A+ Offering.

Mode Mobile recently received their ticker reservation with Nasdaq ($MODE), indicating an intent to IPO in the next 24 months. An intent to IPO is no guarantee that an actual IPO will occur.

The Deloitte rankings are based on submitted applications and public company database research, with winners selected based on their fiscal-year revenue growth percentage over a three-year period.