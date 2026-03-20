The Capitalist

The Capitalist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pete's avatar
Pete
Mar 20

You know what it's nice doing coin for the 250 years of the United States United States Marine Corps and all other services. But if it comes with Mr T's face on it just throw it away because it's not gold I'm not take I'm not buying any gold coin 250 years with the president's face on it because I don't want it on there I want an American Marine Corps emblem and all other military agencies on one side and a eagle on the other side. Other than that it shouldn't have nobody's face on there.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Daron Sandberg's avatar
Daron Sandberg
Mar 20

Happened with President Coolege too. He appeared on a 50cent piece for the Sesquicentennial.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Capitalist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture