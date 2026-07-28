The Capitalist

The Capitalist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter Gazzana's avatar
Peter Gazzana
8h

How much of the money was funneled to the trump account?

Reply
Share
Terry Bryant's avatar
Terry Bryant
10h

I appreciate that Trump made every bit of this happen. But this is not a win just for Trump, it is a win for the American people. It should be reported as such.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Capitalist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture