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Andy Burnham was sworn in as the United Kingdom’s seventh prime minister in a decade on Monday after King Charles invited him to form a government following Keir Starmer’s resignation.

Trump social-media reaction: President Donald Trump welcomed Burnham’s plan to fast-track North Sea oil and gas exploration while calling Britain a “Poverty Stricken Disaster.”

Economic context given: UK GDP is projected to grow just 0.8% in 2026 after 1.3% in 2025 and 1% in 2024, with high energy costs cited as a key pressure. Socialist direction outlined: Burnham pledged a new political and economic model that places life’s essentials under stronger Government control and uses public procurement to reindustrialize Britain.

Market response noted: Bond-market reaction was muted, with analysts saying most investors do not expect major disruption this year even if longer-term fiscal concerns remain.

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The evidence for ancient Egyptian aliens is bizarre and impossible to explain. Historical legends of “Gods” that came from the sky on flying discs… The Temple of Seti hieroglyph from 1239 BC showing a helicopter, submarine, and airplane…

3,000 years before they were invented.

Pyramids made of 2.3 million blocks that weigh up to 100 tons each…Perfectly constructed without the use of modern tools or technology.

There’s a good reason some people say ancient Egypt was visited by an advanced alien culture. But for those who laugh at the idea, how do they explain this ?

A discovery found half-buried in the sand inside King Tut’s tomb. Written into papyrus scrolls as the legendary… “Cure for Every Disease Except Death.”

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Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in extra time to win the 2026 World Cup as FIFA emerged as the financial winner of the expanded 48-team tournament that generated more than $9 billion in revenue.

Final result recorded: Barcelona forward Ferran Torres scored the only goal after Argentina were reduced to ten men following a second yellow card to Enzo Fernández.

Tournament scale expanded: The event featured 48 teams and 104 matches over six weeks, with group-stage stadium utilization reaching 99%.

Ticket pricing detailed: Prices ranged from $60 to more than $10,000 with a median above $900, yet demand remained resilient.

Future funding planned: FIFA intends to distribute $2.7 billion in development funding to its 211 member associations between 2027 and 2030.

TSMC is accelerating Arizona factory capacity to capture multi-year AI demand, CFO Wendell Huang told CNBC, adding $100 billion that lifts the total U.S. investment pipeline to $265 billion.

Additional capital committed: The fresh $100 billion raises TSMC’s Arizona total to $265 billion and lifts full-year capital expenditure guidance to between $60 billion and $64 billion.

Advanced capacity conversion: The company is converting 5-nanometer capacity to 3-nanometer and sees 2-nanometer technology as its newest revenue driver heading into the third quarter.

Phase one operational: Phase one using 4-nanometer technology is already running and will grow larger in coming quarters, with both front-end wafer and advanced packaging fabs planned.

Cost and focus: U.S. fab construction costs are four to five times higher than in Taiwan, yet Huang said the firm will not leave any demand on the table.

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Alphabet shares climbed 3% Monday after a report said the company is developing a specialized server chip called Frozen v2 designed to run Gemini models far more efficiently than current TPUs.

Efficiency gains projected: Engineers estimate Frozen v2 could deliver six to ten times more tokens per unit of power by embedding parts of Gemini architecture directly into the silicon.

2028 deployment target: The chip is aimed at easing Google’s internal compute shortage and is planned as a specialized branch rather than a replacement for general-purpose TPUs.

Flexibility trade-off: The design works only with future Gemini models that keep the same underlying architecture, and the company views it partly as a trial run.

Recent compute steps: Google recently agreed to pay SpaceX nearly $1 billion a month to help meet enterprise compute commitments while developing its own solutions.

AMD introduced its first rack-scale AI system, Helios, and Microsoft announced it will deploy the racks in Azure data centers alongside early customers Meta, OpenAI and Oracle.

Shipping timeline set: Helios will begin shipping to customers including Microsoft later this year and is positioned as a direct rival to Nvidia’s Grace Blackwell and Vera Rubin systems.

Performance focus stated: AMD executives emphasize lowest cost per token and strong total cost of ownership, particularly for inference workloads and memory bandwidth.

Customer expansion continues: Microsoft will also add new Azure instances powered by AMD’s Venice CPUs for agentic AI and semiconductor design workloads.

Market share context: AMD currently holds roughly 4.5% of the data-center GPU market against Nvidia’s more than 95%, with Helios viewed as a path to meaningful gains.

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman warned that China is aggressively expanding data-center capacity without the constraints seen in the United States, placing the race for superintelligence and American democracy at risk.

Direct social-media alert: Ackman posted that China is not putting moratoriums on data centers and that the United States must win the race or the country and its democracy will be at risk.

Corporate investment scale: Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu and ByteDance are committing tens of billions of dollars to AI infrastructure build-out by 2027.

Strategic contrast drawn: Ackman highlighted U.S. debates over energy use and regulation that have slowed large-scale data-center expansion relative to China.

Geopolitical framing used: He described the competition as a high-stakes contest for access to compute, data and energy at the scale required for advanced AI systems.

Oil prices erased earlier gains Monday after an Iranian official said negotiations with the United States could be pursued based on national interests amid ongoing military operations.

Price levels recorded: Brent crude for September settled 0.3% lower at $87.88 a barrel after briefly topping $90, while West Texas Intermediate fell 0.5% to $82.07.

Military activity continues: U.S. forces completed a ninth consecutive night of strikes on Iranian targets after a third American service member was confirmed killed.

Hormuz control claimed: Iran’s Revolutionary Guard asserted full control over the Strait of Hormuz and pledged that no oil, gas or chemical fertilizer would pass through.

Analyst price warning: Energy Aspects research director Amrita Sen said depleted inventories and shipping slowdowns could still push prices above $100 a barrel.

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Strategy stock rose early Monday after the company disclosed it raised $263 million by selling common stock last week while neither buying nor selling any bitcoin in the same period.

Funding purpose clarified: The equity sale provides additional runway to fund dividends without reducing the size of the company’s bitcoin holdings.

Recent market pressure: Strategy shares are down 38% since the start of 2026 amid a month-long bitcoin downturn and growing dividend obligations.

Prior authorization noted: Late last month the firm authorized sales of up to $1.25 billion of bitcoin and up to $2 billion in stock buybacks.

Holdings maintained: Strategy sold 2,225 bitcoin at the beginning of July but has not sold any in the past two weeks.

Boeing faces years of financial repair before new jet launch

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg said the company will need a couple more years to repair its finances before launching a new commercial jet, prioritizing reliability of its current lineup.

Three readiness hurdles: Ortberg listed financial stability, technology readiness and sufficient market demand as requirements before committing to a new aircraft program.

Customer feedback received: Airlines are telling Boeing to focus on improving reliability and production of existing models rather than introducing a successor to the 737 MAX.

Airbus timeline shared: Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury said the company is targeting a next-generation single-aisle jet around 2030 with entry into service in the second half of the decade.

Air Force One update: Boeing will increase spending and add staff to keep the next-generation Air Force One aircraft on schedule for 2028 delivery.

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