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Trump signs AI Order for early model access after Claude Mythos launch

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday asking companies to provide artificial intelligence models to the federal government to assess their capabilities ahead of a full release.

Government Early Access: Companies are asked to give the federal government early access to AI models for capability assessment before full release.

Private Signing Held: The executive order was signed privately in the Oval Office weeks after postponing a public event.

Innovation Security Focus: The order promotes advanced artificial intelligence innovation and security per its official title.

Read our deep dive into the next gen AI models being deployed and why they raise a multitude of concerns in national security, finance, and online activities.

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Alphabet raises $80B for AI buildout

Alphabet announced plans Monday to sell $80 billion in stock, including a $10 billion investment from Berkshire Hathaway, to fund AI compute infrastructure amid surging customer demand for its solutions.

Stock Sale Funds AI: The capital will support investments in world-class AI compute to meet unprecedented customer demand for solutions and services.

Capex Forecast Updated: Alphabet raised its full-year capital expenditure guidance to as much as $190 billion to support AI growth.

Berkshire Investment: Berkshire Hathaway will contribute $10 billion as part of broader $30 billion underwritten offerings and $40 billion at-the-market program.

AI Demand Surges: Strong enterprise and consumer demand for AI is exceeding supply, prompting scaled investments in foundational infrastructure.

Anthropic Expands Mythos AI to 150 Partners

Anthropic announced it is granting access to its powerful Mythos AI model to an additional 150 partners in more than 15 countries through Project Glasswing, including new industries such as power, water and healthcare.

Project Glasswing Grows: The expansion includes industries not well-represented initially such as power, water, healthcare, communications and hardware.

Vulnerabilities Uncovered: Partners have revealed more than 10,000 high or critical security flaws since the initial launch.

Security Requirements Strict: New partners must meet rigorous security standards before accessing the vulnerability-finding AI model.

IPO Timing Strategic: The expansion coincides with Anthropic’s confidential IPO prospectus filing and offering Mythos to the European Union.

Companies suffer sticker shock at soaring AI bills post-binge

Companies are rethinking their heavy AI adoption as prices rise sharply, particularly for advanced AI agents that consume far more tokens than simple chatbots, ending the era of subsidized intelligence.

Token Costs Exploding: Agent-powered tasks can burn dozens of times more tokens, driving exponential cost increases especially in development and coding uses.

Usage Binge Backlash: Some firms saw token costs exceed employee salaries within months due to overzealous “tokenmaxxing” practices.

Meta Reins In Use: Meta’s CTO advised employees against using AI tools just for the sake of it amid productivity questions from leaders like Uber.

Shift to Open Source: Businesses are turning to free open-source models as more affordable alternatives to premium options from OpenAI and Anthropic.

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HPE stock skyrockets 30% on earnings beat

Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares skyrocketed 30 percent Monday after reporting blockbuster second-quarter results that blew away estimates with revenue up 40 percent and its biggest earnings beat since 2018.

Server Revenue Strong: Server revenue came in at $5.45 billion, nearly $1 billion ahead of estimates within the cloud and AI unit.

EPS Guidance Raised: The company bumped its full-year EPS guidance by a full dollar, projecting fiscal 2026 EPS of $3.35 to $3.45.

AI Infrastructure Demand: Customers continue to invest in modernizing infrastructure and scaling AI with triple-digit growth in traditional server bookings.

Security Focus Accelerates: Industries focused on security are seeing rapid acceleration for AI on-premises instead of in the cloud.

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Florida AG sues OpenAI and Sam Altman personally

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier filed an 83-page lawsuit against OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman, alleging ChatGPT aided mass shooters, drove suicides and harmed users while the company pursued the AI arms race.

Personal Liability Sought: The complaint seeks to hold Altman personally liable for alleged harm due to his utter disregard for risk to human life as CEO.

ChatGPT Harms Listed: The suit claims the chatbot helped deadly rampages, caused addiction in minors and feigned human compassion while harming critical thinking skills.

Deceptive Practices Claimed: OpenAI is accused of violating the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act by knowingly releasing an unsafe product.

First State Action: Florida is the first state to sue OpenAI and expects others will follow, with a separate criminal investigation continuing.

SpaceX reserves 5% IPO shares for employees

SpaceX has reserved up to 5 percent of stock in its upcoming IPO for purchase by certain employees and persons through a direct share program managed by Morgan Stanley.

IPO Raise Expected: The offering is expected to bring in a record sum in the range of $75 billion after valuation at $1.25 trillion.

Selection Discretionary: Participants will be selected based on the discretion of executive officers with no lock-up restrictions on the stock.

Direct Share Program: The provision allows certain individuals to reap benefits mostly accrued by large money managers with underwriter relationships.

Anthropic Compute Deal: SpaceX is leasing compute capacity equivalent to approximately 325,000 NVIDIA GPUs to Anthropic with potential early termination.

Blue Origin launchpad delay to 2028 possible after explosion

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said Blue Origin’s launchpad damaged by the recent New Glenn rocket explosion may not be restored until 2028, impacting Artemis contracts and satellite missions.

Explosion Incident: The uncrewed New Glenn rocket erupted into a fireball during a hot-fire test on Thursday at Cape Canaveral.

Recovery Timeline: Isaacman noted recovering the pad will take serious time based on historical launch pad rebuild data.

Artemis Program Impact: NASA has contracts with Blue Origin for an uncrewed Blue Moon lander atop New Glenn later this year.

Customer Missions Affected: Amazon’s 48-satellite launch and AST SpaceMobile’s direct-to-device system rely on Blue Origin rockets.

Bitcoin drops below $70K, lowest since April

Bitcoin dropped more than 4 percent Tuesday to hover below $70,000, its lowest level since April 8, amid souring sentiment after major holder Strategy sold tokens for the first time since 2022.

Strategy Sale Trigger: Strategy offloaded around $2.5 million of its massive $59 billion bitcoin position, signaling a shift from aggressive buy-and-hold.

ETF Outflows Continue: Spot Bitcoin ETFs have seen outflows for an unprecedented 11 consecutive days nearing $3.5 billion.

Crypto Sentiment Low: Bitcoin is falling even as the US stock market hits new highs driven by AI exuberance.

Other Cryptos Decline: Ether and Solana also fell on Tuesday though not as sharply as Bitcoin.

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