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Len's avatar
Len
Mar 31

Middle East and EU countries must unite to bring stability to Middle East it is not just the USA responsibility !! It is a western civilization responsibility for survival !!

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Mike W's avatar
Mike W
Mar 31Edited

The terrorists have always wanted to contol Iran and the Straits of Hormuz.

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