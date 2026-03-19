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Pete
Mar 19

I wait to see that first, before I tell you what I think about it. Because he told us so much lies already that I could do a book and probably become the best seller for the year. First he does something right and then I'll see what I say. Because this Administration is really bad

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Pete
Mar 24

Thank you for calling me Rambo, so that means your name is Fatso and big head hahaha you don't know who the hell you messing with bro Rambo what a freaking pathetic individual you are.

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