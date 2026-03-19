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Today’s markets + assets - Sponsored by The Wellness Company

🔴 DOW: 45752.58 (⬇️ 1.02%)

🔴 S&P: 6568.88 (⬇️ 0.85%)

🔴 NASDAQ: 21933.86 (⬇️ 0.98%)

⚠️✅ CBOE VIX Volatility Index: 25.63 (⬆️ 2.11%)

🔴 Gold: $4585.60 (⬇️ 6.32%)

🔴 Silver:$70.46 (⬇️ 9.27%)

🔴 Bitcoin: $69,309 (⬇️ 2.58%)

🚨BREAKING🚨: Europe folds, will support US efforts to open Straits of Hormuz.

Gold and Silver plunge 5-10% as Iran War inflation fears intensify

Gold and silver joined a global market sell-off Thursday, plunging about 5% and 10% respectively, as the three-week-old U.S.-Iran war sparked fears of energy shocks and renewed inflationary pressures, prompting investors to liquidate even traditional safe-haven assets amid a strengthening dollar and risk aversion.

Sharp Price Declines Recorded : Spot gold fell 4.9-5% to just over $4,600 per ounce, while silver dropped 9.5% to $68.22, with futures showing even steeper losses up to 12% as markets reacted to escalating geopolitical risks.

Mining Sector Hammered Hard : Gold and silver mining stocks and ETFs tumbled in premarket and European trading, including ProShares Ultra Silver ETF down 20%, iShares Silver Trust nearly 10%, and major miners like First Majestic Silver off 10%.

Broader Risk-Off Sentiment Prevails : Global equities, bonds, and commodities sold off in tandem, with European basic resources index down 6% and U.S. futures signaling opening losses amid war-driven uncertainty.

Inflation Shock Concerns Mount: The conflict’s strikes on energy facilities in Iran and Qatar drove oil/gas price spikes, tilting inflation risks higher as central banks like the Fed and BoJ held rates steady citing upside pressures.

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US waives “Summer Gasoline” blend rules

The Trump administration is set to temporarily waive federal summer-blend gasoline restrictions and E15 sales limits to combat soaring pump prices triggered by the Iran conflict, with U.S. crude exceeding $100 a barrel for the first time since 2022.

Smog Rules Suspension Planned : Waiver targets Reid Vapor Pressure limits on summer gasoline to reduce evaporation and pollution control costs, allowing cheaper standard blends amid supply disruptions.

E15 Sales Extended Year-Round : Temporary lift on summer bans for 15% ethanol gasoline aims to boost supply and lower costs for drivers during peak driving season.

Iran Conflict Fuels Price Surge : Global oil supply threats from the war pushed gasoline to highest levels since late 2023, prompting quick administrative action to ease consumer burden.

Announcement Imminent From EPA: Sources indicate waiver decision coming soon, focusing on short-term relief without permanent regulatory changes.

Trump waives Jones Act to ease oil crunch

President Trump issued a 60-day waiver of the Jones Act on March 18, allowing foreign vessels to ship oil and energy products between U.S. ports amid disruptions from the Iran war and Strait of Hormuz closure, aiming to stabilize surging prices as Brent hit $107 per barrel.

Temporary Jones Act Waiver : The 60-day suspension targets oil, natural gas, fertilizer, and coal transport to counter supply shocks from Middle East conflict and infrastructure attacks, though experts say impact on gas prices may be limited.

Oil Market Turmoil Drives Move : Brent crude rose 3.83% to $107.38 and U.S. oil to $96.32 amid Strait of Hormuz threats, prompting the White House to act despite opposition from maritime unions over security concerns.

Trump Frustrated With Allies : The president criticized U.S. allies for not securing the strait, highlighting the waiver as a step to ensure domestic resource flow without full repeal of the 1920 law.

Limited Refinery Benefits Expected: Waiver enables more international tankers but faces constraints from U.S. refineries’ mismatch with domestic shale oil, unlikely to significantly lower pump prices.

Fed holds rates steady amid Iran War

The Federal Reserve kept the federal funds rate at 3.5%-3.75% on March 18, projecting one rate cut in 2026 as the Iran war boosts inflation uncertainty and oil prices, while raising 2026 GDP growth to 2.4% and PCE inflation to 2.7%.

Dot Plot Maintains One Cut : Median forecast holds for a single 0.25% reduction in 2026, with more participants expecting no cuts amid uncertain Middle East impacts on inflation.

Higher Growth Inflation Outlook : 2026 GDP projection up to 2.4%, unemployment steady at 4.4%, but headline and core PCE inflation raised to 2.7% due to oil supply disruptions.

Powell Cites Oil Price Risks : Fed Chair noted rising near-term inflation expectations from Middle East oil shocks, calling it “too soon” to gauge full economic effects.

Market Reaction Turns Negative: Stocks fell as decision dashed hopes for multiple cuts, with focus shifting to persistent inflation threats from the conflict.

Rent prices plunge in the Sun Belt

U.S. median asking rent fell to a four-year low in February 2026, with Sun Belt markets like Austin seeing an 18.2% drop from pandemic peaks as national rents declined for the 30th straight month to $1,667.

Austin Leads Sharp Declines : Median asking rent down 18.2% from peak and 7.1% year-over-year, driven by post-pandemic supply increases in high-growth areas.

15 Markets Down 10% Plus : Cities including Birmingham (17.1%), Memphis (16.1%), and Phoenix (15.6%) from peaks show significant renter relief in the Sun Belt.

National Trend Persists : Rents dropped $29 (1.7%) year-over-year, 5.1% from 2022 summer high but still 14.2% above pre-pandemic, per Realtor.com February data.

All 50 Metros Below Peaks: Continued 30-month decline reflects increased apartment supply and cooling demand in formerly hot rental markets.

Uber invests $1.25B in Rivian

Uber committed up to $1.25 billion in Rivian to expand its robotaxi fleet by up to 50,000 vehicles, starting with 10,000 Rivian R2 autonomous units in San Francisco and Miami by 2028.

Major Fleet Expansion Deal : Initial $300 million investment, with options for 40,000 more vehicles by 2030, using Rivian’s in-house autonomous tech.

Deployment Timeline Set : Rollout begins in San Francisco and Miami in 2028, scaling to 25 cities by 2031 for broader robotaxi network growth.

Rivian R2 Robotaxis Featured : Vehicles leverage Rivian’s RAP1 inference platform and multi-modal perception for full autonomy on Uber’s platform.

Market Reaction Mixed: Rivian shares surged over 10% on the news, while Uber dipped slightly amid focus on capital-intensive AV strategy.

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