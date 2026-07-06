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President Donald Trump rang the opening bell from the White House Oval Office on Monday with the NYSE and Nasdaq for the first joint market open there, promoting newly launched tax-advantaged Trump Accounts for children under 18.

High profile attendees: Michael Dell and Susan Dell pledged over $6 billion while Brad Gerstner, Intercontinental Exchange CEO Jeffrey Sprecher, Sen Ted Cruz, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and others joined the event.

Account structure: Tax advantaged vehicles available to all Americans under age 18 with up to $5,000 annual contributions from parents, friends or employers and $1,000 government seed money for babies born from 2025 through 2028 invested in low cost ETFs.

Strong early results: Six million families have opened accounts with 86 %rcent from households earning less than $200,000 as Bessent called it creating an ownership economy where citizens become shareholders.

Historic firsts: Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev called the accounts potentially life changing while Gerstner said this makes real the promise of the American dream for everybody.

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A former consultant to the Pentagon was able to enter the airspace near one of the most secure sites in the world. Hidden there, he says, is a potential $10 trillion tech breakthrough that could define the next decade of Elon Musk’s career.

Click here to learn about the stocks tied to Elon Musk’s next big venture.

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Lockheed Martin is leading the race for a roughly $3.5 billion acquisition of naval defense firm Ultra Maritime specializing in anti submarine radar electronic warfare and torpedo defense technology.

Deal structure: Ultra owned by private equity firm Advent International with Guggenheim and JPMorgan advising on the sell side and possible announcement as early as this week.

Company focus: Ultra makes radar electronic warfare systems and torpedo defense countermeasures amid rising global demand for munitions.

Market backdrop: Defense stocks have enjoyed a bumper year in 2026 as conflicts increase demand with global defense outlays climbing to $2.89 trillion in 2025 led by European spending.

Context note: Advent reportedly put Ultra up for sale earlier in 2026 for more than $4 billion.

Analysts say investors must rethink defense stock valuations as winners increasingly resemble software and AI companies driven by electronic warfare drones and AI enabled systems.

Strategic shift: Panmure Liberum strategist Joachim Klement called electronic warfare a tech phenomenon requiring companies to be traded like tech firms deserving much higher valuations.

Investor behavior: Recent weakness in European defense stocks reflects rotation into AI stocks and more selective buying weighing legacy platforms against AI drones and deep strike capabilities.

Legacy risks: Germany cancellation of the F126 program shows big ticket conventional programs remain vulnerable while Leonardo and BAE Systems focus on AI enhanced drone systems.

Spending drivers: European rearmament continues unabated especially in Germany and Poland despite fiscal pressure separating winners from conventional arms makers.

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Anthropic signed a 20 year lease for TeraWulf data center in Kentucky offering around 400 megawatts with first power in the second half of 2027 expected to generate roughly $19 billion in revenue.

Strategic validation: TeraWulf CEO Paul Prager said the deal with one of the world’s leading AI companies validates the strategy and establishes a long duration revenue stream.

Share reaction: TeraWulf shares soared more than 16% in premarket trading and the stock is up more than 80% this year after pivoting from crypto mining.

Additional move: TeraWulf sold its 50% interest in a 168 megawatt data center in Abernathy Texas to an investor group led by Fluidstack.

Facility details: The Hawesville Kentucky site located about one hour southwest of Louisville will support AI infrastructure demands.

Reps. Dan Meuser and Gil Cisneros disclosed family purchases of SpaceX stock days after the June IPO that reached over $2 trillion market cap raising roughly $75 billion.

Purchase details: Meuser’s dependent child bought between $15,001 and $50,000 on June 15 while Cisneros bought between $1,001 and $15,000 on June 18 with no evidence of nonpublic information use.

Committee sensitivity: Meuser sits on House Financial Services while Cisneros sits on House Armed Services overseeing the Defense Department a major SpaceX customer.

Cisneros statement: He said his wife and he use outside fiduciary advisors who manage a diverse portfolio and he has always complied with all stock trading rules.

Broader context: SpaceX shares closed at $162 Thursday up 8% from $150 opening but 20% below June 16 high with more disclosures expected.

Nvidia’s next generation Kyber NVL144 rack architecture for Rubin Ultra chips has been delayed more than 12 months to 2028 due to difficulties manufacturing the key PCB midplane circuit board.

System purpose: Kyber packs 144 powerful chips into a single cabinet using vertical compute trays to boost density and reduce latency for training advanced AI models.

Additional impact: Larger NVL576 system linking eight racks is also likely delayed or limited to small volumes while backup plan to bolt two racks together was scrapped after customer pushback.

Roadmap strain: The setback adds to concerns that Nvidia’s annual release cadence collides with manufacturing limits potentially opening technical opportunity for AMD and Google chips.

Current status: Rubin systems remain in full production shipping this fall to eight cloud partners including Amazon Microsoft and Google with data center revenue projected 20% above consensus.

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India’s government issued notices to Meta platforms within a week demanding Instagram remove all child sexual abuse material ads after a BBC investigation while scrutinizing WhatsApp username rollout.

Regulatory action: Ministry directed Instagram to immediately disable violating advertisements and provide detailed explanation within seven days following reports of paid child abuse content.

Market importance: India holds the largest user base for Instagram with over 480 million users and more than 400 million Facebook users plus over half a billion on WhatsApp.

Meta response: The company maintains zero tolerance policy for child abuse content and uses AI to detect violations but battles criminals among its 3.5 billion users globally.

Additional scrutiny: Last week WhatsApp faced warning that its username feature could increase cybercrime and was directed to pause plans while Meta defended it as a major privacy tool.

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