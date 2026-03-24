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Today’s markets + assets - Sponsored by Health Sciences Institute

🔴 DOW: $46146.50 (⬇️ 0.09%)

🔴 S&P: $6555.93 (⬇️ 0.36%)

🔴 NASDAQ: $21739.20 (⬇️ 0.95%)

⚠️🔴 CBOE VIX Volatility Index: $27.02 (⬆️ 3.33%)

🔴 Gold: $4396.50 (⬇️ 0.23%)

✅ Silver:$69.45 (⬆️ 0.14%)

🔴 Bitcoin: $69,160.80 (⬇️ 3.35%)

Trump launches “Product of USA” label

The Trump administration has launched a new national campaign for the “Product of USA” label, reserved exclusively for meat, poultry, and egg products where the animals are born, raised, harvested, and processed entirely in the United States.

True American standard: The new voluntary USDA label ensures meat, poultry, and eggs are 100% born, raised, harvested, and processed in the USA with strict documentation and oversight.

White House push: The Trump administration is actively promoting the label to give consumers clear transparency and support American farmers and ranchers.

No foreign ingredients: Animals must be exclusively U.S.-sourced from birth to processing — no imported livestock or major ingredients allowed under the label.

Enforcement and trust: Producers must maintain full traceability records; the USDA will verify compliance to rebuild consumer confidence in American food.

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RFK Jr’s Final Act: A “cure for death”?

Liberal judges are ravaging RFK's agenda. Now, a rogue MAHA doctor is racing to reveal an all-natural compound that adds up to 25 YEARS to seniors' lives.

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Trump Admin redirects $928M from Wind to Oil

The Trump Department of the Interior reached an agreement with TotalEnergies to scrap Biden-era offshore wind leases and redirect $928 million into U.S. oil, natural gas, and LNG production under the energy dominance agenda.

Wind Leases Terminated: The U.S. will terminate wind farm leases in the Carolina Long Bay Area and New York Bight area granted to TotalEnergies by the Biden administration in 2022.

New Oil and LNG Investments: TotalEnergies will invest in a liquefied natural gas plant in Brownsville, Texas, plus shale gas production and upstream conventional oil in the Gulf of America.

National Security Pause: The department paused all leases for large-scale offshore wind projects under construction due to national security risks.

Energy Dominance Goal: Interior Secretary Doug Burgum called it a win for affordable and reliable energy, lowering costs for families and increasing baseload and grid reliability.

Toyota invests $1B in US plants amid tariffs

Toyota will spend $1 billion to boost production at its Kentucky and Indiana plants as part of a plan to invest up to $10 billion domestically over the next five years, citing its philosophy of building where it sells.

Kentucky and Indiana Focus: The investment includes $800 million at the Georgetown, Kentucky plant for more Camry sedans and RAV4 crossovers plus $200 million at the Princeton, Indiana plant for Grand Highlander SUVs.

Long Term US Commitment: Toyota Motor North America Chief Operating Officer Mark Templin said the investment is for the long-term, tied to building where we sell and buying where we build.

Tariff Cost Warning: Toyota previously warned U.S. tariffs are expected to cost the automaker 1.4 trillion yen for its fiscal year ending this month.

Export Plans Advance: Toyota was the first Japanese automaker to commit to exporting U.S.-produced vehicles to Japan following last year’s trade deal changes.

US to boost diesel supply as prices hit $5.29

Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the Trump administration plans to bring extra diesel to the marketplace soon as diesel prices surged about 40% to $5.29 per gallon amid the Iran war supply disruption.

SPR Release Underway: The U.S. will release about 1 million to 1.5 million barrels per day from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve, with emergency releases possibly reaching nearly 3 million barrels per day total.

IEA Global Action: More than 30 nations agreed on March 11 to inject 400 million barrels into the global market, with the U.S. contributing 172 million barrels.

No Export Limits: Wright stated blocking exports would force refineries to turn down and produce less, which would not be productive for the United States or the world.

Price Signal View: Markets do what markets do, with prices rising to signal producers to make more, though they have not risen high enough yet for meaningful demand destruction.

EU faces higher tariffs if Trade Deal fails

US Ambassador to the EU Andrew Puzder warned that if the EU-US trade deal fails, the EU will face increased tariffs while nothing changes for the US, calling it economic malpractice not to pass the pact.

15 Percent Ceiling Deal: The agreement sets a 15% ceiling tariff on most EU goods in exchange for eliminating duties on many US products, with a sunset clause in March 2028 unless extended.

Metals Tariff Pressure: Lawmakers want the US to reduce the 50% metals tariff broadened to cover hundreds of products containing steel and aluminum.

Supreme Court Impact: The deal was thrown into doubt after the Supreme Court struck down Trump’s global tariffs last month, prompting a temporary 10% levy on all imports.

South Korea Warning: Puzder pointed to Trump’s January threat of 25% tariffs on South Korea for not living up to a prior pact as an example of potential ramifications.

Black Rock’s Larry Fink: Stay invested, avoid market timing

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink warned investors against trying to time the market, noting that missing the 10 best days in the S&P 500 over the past two decades would have cut returns by more than half.

Staying Invested Matters: Over time, staying invested has mattered far more than getting the timing right, especially as some of the market’s strongest days came amid unsettling headlines.

Global Capitalism Shift: The old model of global capitalism is fracturing, with countries spending enormous sums to become self-reliant in energy, defense, and technology.

AI Wealth Concentration: The massive wealth created flowed mostly to people who already owned financial assets, and AI threatens to repeat that pattern at an even larger scale.

Headline Noise Danger: The danger is focusing so much on the noise that we forget what actually matters, amid rapid shifts in sentiment tied to geopolitics and disruption.

Elon Musk launches Terafab chip venture

Elon Musk announced Terafab, a joint venture between Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI to build advanced semiconductor production including chip design, fabrication, memory, and packaging at Giga Texas in Austin.

Massive Scale Ambition: The facility aims to produce more than a terawatt of AI computing power per year, most destined for space, on a site planned to dwarf Giga Texas.

Optimus Demand Driver: The Optimus program is the single biggest driver, with Giga Texas targeting capacity for 10 million humanoid robots per year requiring 20 million chips.

Chip Shortage Response: Musk said current AI compute output is roughly 20 gigawatts per year and the rest of the world’s output is about 2% of what his companies need.

Process and Cost: Terafab will pursue 2-nanometer process technology with initial costs in the $20 billion to $25 billion range.

Moody’s Downgrades KKR Private Credit Fund to Junk

Moody’s downgraded the debt ratings of FS KKR Capital Corp one notch to Ba1, entering junk territory, citing continued asset quality challenges, rising bad loans, and weaker profitability.

Non Accrual Loans Rise: Non-accrual loans reached 5.5% of total investments at the end of 2025, one of the highest rates among rated business development companies.

Financial Results Weak: The fund posted a net loss of $114 million in the fourth quarter and only $11 million net income for all of 2025.

Software Exposure High: The largest loan category is software and related services, comprising 16.4% of exposure at year-end.

Share Price Impact: Shares of FSK dropped 4% in morning trading and have plunged more than 30% this year.

Apollo Private Credit Fund Limits Withdrawals to 45%

Apollo Global Management’s $15 billion private credit fund will return only about 45% of requested withdrawals after receiving redemption requests equal to 11.2% of shares, exceeding the 5% quarterly cap.

Redemption Cap Maintained: The fund will return approximately $730 million on a prorated basis while keeping the 5% quarterly redemption limit to protect long-term value.

NAV Performance: Net asset value per share declined 1.2% over the past three months through February 28, still outperforming the U.S. Leveraged Loan Index which fell 2.2%.

Software Sector Risk: Software represents 12.3% of the portfolio, the single biggest sector, amid broader concerns over loans to software companies.

Fiduciary Duty Statement: Apollo said the decision reflects its commitment to long-term value creation and balancing interests of shareholders seeking liquidity with those remaining invested.

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