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Len's avatar
Len
Mar 24

Well Trump is working for American citizen whereas the Drmoc rats whine about deportation of illegal and criminals immigrants they let in ,and in addition to his calling for voters ID / how dare he ???

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Mike W's avatar
Mike W
Mar 24

Trump has launched a campaign to bring support to American Farmers. Talk about Farm Aid. Let's see what Neil Young has to say against that.

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