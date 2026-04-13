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FinemRespice's avatar
FinemRespice
15h

Time to build refineries in the US.

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Len's avatar
Len
16h

Yep USSR and Cuba learned and guess who is about to learn besides Iran ?? China need for oil !!! Along with other nations unwilling to get smart !!

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