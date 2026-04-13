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When President Trump ordered the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, the usual chorus of hand-wringing immediately began. Pundits and politicians warned of escalation, oil shocks, and global chaos. They missed the obvious. Trump wasn’t inventing a new strategy. He was simply running the same playbook John F. Kennedy used in 1962 — only from a far stronger position.

After weeks of threats and sporadic attacks on tankers, Tehran attempted to turn the Strait of Hormuz into a weapon, effectively closing the narrow chokepoint through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply normally flows. They did it to squeeze the global economy and try and force Trump’s hand. In response, Trump did what any serious leader would do when an adversary tries to use the world’s energy lifeline as leverage: he shut the door on them.

This is not recklessness. It is basic strategic logic. By blockading the strait, the United States has cut off Iran’s single biggest source of income — the sale of oil to countries willing to look the other way. Iran can no longer play favorites, letting friendly tankers through while holding the rest of the world to ransom. That game is now over.

The effects are already visible on two fronts. First, Iran is about to lose a major revenue stream. Second, and perhaps more importantly, the primary beneficiary of that Iranian oil — China — has just had its supply line turned off at the tap. Beijing has relied heavily on Iranian crude, especially after the collapse of once friendly Venezuelan production.

Trump’s blockade simultaneously starves Iran of cash and turns the screw on China. Iran’s most important remaining patron and America’s biggest national security concern.

This is not accidental, Iran has been using oil sales as quiet leverage to keep China tacitly “on its side,” reportedly even exploring arms deals that would include Chinese air-defence systems. As of this morning, that pipeline is closed. Trump has threatened 50% tariffs on any Chinese goods if Beijing follows through with weapons shipments to Iran. The message is unmistakable: the old arrangement where Iran sold oil quietly and bought weapons is finished.

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Critics call the blockade dangerous, but they forget history. In 1962, President Kennedy imposed a naval quarantine on Cuba to prevent the Soviet Union from placing nuclear missiles on America’s doorstep.

The world held its breath.

The blockade worked.

Khrushchev blinked.

The missiles were removed.

Kennedy understood that blockades can be precise, enforceable, and far less costly than full-scale war.

Trump is applying the same principle today, only with better cards. Unlike Kennedy, who was dealing with a superpower possibly willing to take the world to the brink of nuclear confrontation, Trump faces an Iranian regime that is already battered militarily and economically. Iran’s navy has been largely sunk. Its command-and-control infrastructure has been shredded. Its proxies are reeling. Closing the Strait of Hormuz was supposed to be its ace in the hole. Instead, it has been served straight back at them. The net effect is substantial.

Iran is losing the ability to bargain oil for weapons or to fund its network of proxies. China, which consumes roughly 16 million barrels of oil per day, now faces tighter supply and higher prices. Unlike the USSR its options for responding aggressively are limited militarily, logistically and financially by it’s oil thirst. The stream of tankers now heading toward American ports to load U.S. crude shows the world is already adjusting to the new reality.

The fear-mongering around this blockade is largely driven by an anti-Trump reflex rather than serious strategic analysis. Trump is not starting a new war. He is using economic and naval pressure to close off Iran’s remaining options one by one and because of it, Iran is rapidly running out of friends, revenue, and room to maneuver. This is now a siege being conducted on the high seas.

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This is classic Trump, maximum leverage with minimum long-term entanglement. He has turned Iran’s own weapon — control of the Strait — against it. At the same time, he has reminded China that its dependence on Middle Eastern oil flows through waterways the United States can (and as of this morning, do) control. China is now about to go through the same oil recalculation that the rest of the world has been dealing with as they discover that solar and wind are not viable when not backed up by cheap Gulf oil.

The grip around the Iranian regime is tightening.

Its navy is crippled.

Its oil revenue is drying up.

Its major patron is being squeezed.

Whether U.S. airstrikes resume after the failure of the Islamabad talks remains to be seen, but the strategic picture has already shifted. Iran played the strongest card it had by trying to weaponize the Strait of Hormuz. Trump has now played a stronger one by weaponizing the Persian Gulf.

History shows that blockades work when backed by clear demands and credible military power. Kennedy proved it in ‘62. Trump is proving it again in ‘26. The political establishment may wail, but the results are already speaking for themselves: disrupted Iranian oil flows, rising pressure on China, and a regime that is slowly being denied access to it’s its few remaining levers of power.

The US Navy not the British Royal Navy is now the guardian of the sea lanes and the message is simple. When America decides a chokepoint will no longer be held hostage, it has the means and the will to enforce that decision.

Trump knows that blockades work. JFK already proved it.

Iran is learning Cuba’s lesson….the hard way.

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