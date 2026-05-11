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America didn’t lose its manufacturing edge overnight. Decades of globalization shipped it away, one factory at a time, in the name of lower prices and fatter corporate margins. The result was simple and brutal: we stopped making things that matter. Semiconductors, rare earth minerals, steel, even basic components for cars and defense systems—all outsourced, mostly to China. Supply chains stretched thin across the Pacific. American workers watched plants close and towns empty out. When supply chain shocks hit, like the pandemic or geopolitical flare-ups, the bill came due in higher costs, shortages, and vulnerability that hit regular families hardest.

Trump’s corrective actions are exactly what’s required to reverse that slide. No grand theories, just direct orders. The latest, he told every federal agency: buy American, no excuses. Waivers that let foreign goods slip through are getting the ax. He’s enforcing the Made in America rules he signed into law earlier this year, cracking down on fake labels and rubber-stamped exceptions. This isn’t symbolism. It is policy that puts taxpayer dollars behind U.S. factories and supply chains instead of sending them overseas. This is building block 101 for a country.

Critics are already rolling their eyes. The market, not government, should decide, they say. Government intervention picks winners and losers. In a perfect world with a level playing field, that argument might hold water. It doesn’t anymore. American companies spent years trying to compete on price against rivals whose governments didn’t even pretend to play fair. China manipulated its currency, tolerated near-slave labor conditions, and ignored environmental rules that would shut down any U.S. operation overnight. Toxic waste, child labor in mines, zero regard for worker safety—none of that showed up on the price tag. The only thing that mattered was undercutting everyone else until American plants couldn’t stay open. That isn’t competition. It’s economic warfare dressed up as “free trade” and there were plenty of people on both the left and the right who applauded it.

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Trump’s Buy American strategy cuts through the nonsense. It builds a foundation for both economic security and national security. We saw the first moves with rare earth minerals. For 25 years the green movement, chasing Al Gore’s vision of environmental virtue, blocked domestic production at every turn. The most visible example was Mountain Pass, once America’s biggest rare earth mine in California’s Mojave Desert, closed in 2002 after a spill and the following regulatory hammer. It reopened briefly, only to go bankrupt in 2015 because Chinese state-subsidized dumping flooded the market.

Without domestic producers, the whole “green revolution” collapses—and so does U.S. defense capability. Trump’s team didn’t wring hands over ideology. They guaranteed government buys for domestic output. No more letting price alone decide. That’s practical discipline meeting national interest.

The same pattern repeated with oil. “Drill baby drill” wasn’t a slogan; it was policy that ramped up domestic production and shielded the country from Middle East supply shocks. American energy independence isn’t some abstract win. It keeps gas prices from spiking every time a tanker gets threatened and keeps factories running without having to make geopolitical friends with foreign regimes we want to distance ourselves from.

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Most recently, the Intel turnaround shows the model working in real time. Last August the government took a minority stake in the struggling chipmaker. Intel wasn’t some charity case—it had real problems with delays and market share loss. But the stake provided stability. Apple is reportedly in serious talks to use Intel chips for U.S. devices. That’s not just good for shareholders. It’s strategic. We no longer have to rely solely on Taiwan or other vulnerable spots for advanced processors. That’s what disciplined industrial policy looks like.

None of this ignores capitalist principles. Trump isn’t nationalizing factories or dictating product lines. He’s correcting a tilted playing field so markets can actually function for American companies. Pure laissez-faire worked when competitors operated under similar rules. It stopped working when one side treated trade as a tool for dominance and American industry had first one and then both hands tied behind its back. Ignoring that reality isn’t principled—it’s naive. At the other extreme, pure government control without market signals leads to waste and stagnation. We watched that play out with years of green energy subsidies that propped up projects while real manufacturing atrophied. The green left’s focus on emissions and ideology outsourced the very materials needed for their own agenda. The result was dependence on China for the guts of wind turbines, solar panels, and EVs.

Balancing the two—market discipline plus clear national interest—is the only path that avoids ruin. One without the other fails. Let markets run unchecked in a rigged game and you end up with empty factories and strategic national weakness. Let government run unchecked without market feedback and you get inefficiency and cronyism. Trump’s approach threads the needle: targeted support for foundational industries, strict Buy American rules for federal spending, and enough room for companies to compete and innovate. The Intel example proves it. So does the rare earth strategy. So does the energy push. Each step rebuilds the industrial base that underpins both economic strength and national security.

The practical impact lands on regular people:

Factories reopening mean jobs in places that lost them years ago.

Stronger supply chains mean fewer shortages when the world gets messy, because the idea that it won’t is is a fallacy, just look at Iran, Ukraine, Covid. None of those things were meaningfully on anybody’s radar 15 years ago.

Lower dependence on adversarial nations means fewer price spikes passed on to consumers.

It’s not glamorous policy. It’s the gritty work of reversing decades of self-inflicted damage. Critics can keep quoting textbook economics about government staying out of business. Those textbooks never accounted for a rival that treats “free trade” as zero-sum warfare.

This climb back isn’t guaranteed. Intel still faces challenges. Rare earth projects take years to scale. But the trajectory has shifted. For the first time in a generation, policy is treating American manufacturing as a strategic asset instead of a relic. No exaggeration, no corporate spin—just facts on the ground. Factories hiring. Stocks climbing. Supply chains shortening. That’s what balancing economic discipline with national interest actually delivers. Anything less leaves the country weaker, poorer, and more vulnerable the next time someone decides to squeeze the flow of critical goods.

America didn’t get hollowed out by accident. Reversing it takes time and deliberate, strategic, unsentimental action.

Trump is delivering exactly that.

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