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Marj Dickson 's avatar
Marj Dickson
12h

BEWARE AI....

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
36m

This is the part most people miss: real economic change doesn’t look clean in real time. It looks chaotic, uneven, and uncomfortable. But that’s what happens when you break from a model that hollowed out domestic strength for decades. Donald Trump is betting on fundamentals—industry, energy, innovation—not financial engineering and global dependency. The payoff isn’t immediate, but it’s durable. The people who understand that are positioning themselves now, while others are chasing headlines. That’s the difference between reacting to noise and recognizing a shift. And if this trajectory holds, the upside won’t be incremental—it’ll be generational.

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