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Len's avatar
Len
6h

Well folks stand by for some TDS mouth farts from the craziest of msm and of the Marxist Democ rats 🐀 members of that radicalized collection of idiots

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FinemRespice
3h

This guy, our DULY ELECTED, NOT-A-KING President, is unreal. He brings order and peace to the world, but haters gotta hate. It's good entertainment, really. Question: Are there enough pharmaceuticals to calm these TDS sufferers?

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