Subscribe Here

✅ DOW: 52449.58 (🔼 0.25%) ✅ S&P: 7503.11 (🔼 0.05%)

🔴 NASDAQ: 26139.97 (🔽 0.32%)

🔴 CBOE VIX Volatility: 16.38 (🔽 0.43%)

✅ Gold: $4104.20 (🔼 1.63%) ✅ Silver:$60.34 (🔼 1.46%)

✅ Bitcoin: $59,857.20 (🔼 2.12%)

Trump Accounts officially launch July 4 as tax-advantaged investment vehicles for children under 18 offering a one-time $1,000 federal contribution for babies born 2025 through 2028 plus up to $5,000 annual family contributions that convert to a traditional IRA at age 18.

Government Seed Provided: Babies born 2025-2028 receive one-time $1,000 from Treasury while lower-income children from 2016-2024 may qualify for $250 more courtesy of the $6.25 billion Michael Dell pledge in specific ZIP codes.

Contribution Limits Set: Families can collectively contribute up to $5,000 yearly in after-tax dollars with employers adding up to $2,500 per worker and additional gifts from philanthropists or states allowed beyond the cap.

Enrollment Process Simple: Authorized guardians open accounts via IRS Form 4547 or TrumpAccounts.gov then activate and manage through the dedicated app with warnings to avoid scam calls or texts from non-official sources.

Investment Growth Potential: Funds invest in U.S. stock funds managed initially by Bank of New York Mellon and could grow substantially based on historical returns with full eligibility for all U.S. citizen children under 18.

Sponsored by All Family Pharmacy

July 1-7, buy one, get one FREE on:

Ivermectin,

Mebendazole,

IvermectinCream

and Hydroxychloroquine.

Don’t miss it.

Shop Now!

The FDA authorized Philip Morris to market 20 Zyn nicotine pouch products with modified-risk claims that switching from cigarettes reduces chances of mouth cancer, heart disease, lung cancer, stroke, emphysema and chronic bronchitis under the Trump administration’s industry-friendly approach.

Marketing Victory Granted: The decision covers Zyn Chill Cinnamon Citrus Coffee Cool Mint Menthol Peppermint Smooth Spearmint and Wintergreen in 3-milligram and 6-milligram strengths after earlier sales authorization in January 2025.

Policy Shift Highlighted: Trump administration loosened nicotine restrictions following lobbying with White House spokesperson citing Gold Standard Science and campaign promises to expand access for adult smokers seeking alternatives.

Popularity Surge Noted: Zyn has gained fans among conservatives tech workers and Trump associates including Robert F Kennedy Jr. who uses pouches while former host Tucker Carlson once promoted the brand.

Safety Caveat Stressed: FDA reminds there is no safe tobacco product youth should not use it and nonusers especially should not start despite the new claims aimed at informing adults.

Amazon Web Services announced a $1 billion investment in a new Forward Deployed Engineering unit that will embed thousands of engineers directly with customers to rapidly build and deploy artificial intelligence systems joining similar moves by OpenAI and Anthropic.

Embedded Teams Formed: Initial pods of five or six engineers will partner with client business engineering and security staff plus AI agents to deliver self-sufficient solutions within weeks focused on speed.

Hyperscaler Initiative Launched: As the top cloud provider AWS becomes the first hyperscaler with a dedicated FDE business unit building on prior capabilities for regulated industries with diverse datasets.

Customer Adoption Examples: Organizations including the Allen Institute, the National Basketball Association, Ricoh, and the National Football League that already collaborate with AWS FDEs targeting next wave of highly regulated firms.

Competitive Positioning Noted: AWS has poured billions into Anthropic and OpenAI but aims to compete directly while remaining open to partnerships with their separate FDE companies.

The Capitalist is a reader-supported publication, we exist for you, because of you!

Support What We Do

Palo Alto Networks and CrowdStrike posted their best quarters ever with stock rallies of 113% and 95% as Mythos-class artificial intelligence models driving hacker threats boosted demand for advanced cybersecurity defenses.

Market Share Gains Expected: Both firms positioned strongly with early access to Anthropic and OpenAI models plus acquisitions like Palo Alto’s $25 billion CyberArk deal and CrowdStrike’s SGNL purchase.

Customer Inquiries Surged: Palo Alto reported over 1,200 customers reached out post-Mythos with 800 meetings in six weeks while CrowdStrike saw four-times growth in its Falcon Shield platform.

Investor Expectations High: Strong results and AI commentary still led to stock drops as analysts noted good was not good enough amid demands for perfect momentum in the new AI era.

Inflection Point Confirmed: CrowdStrike CEO called Mythos a turning point proving the world and frontier labs recognize the need for a full cybersecurity ecosystem around powerful AI.

Blue Origin is pivoting to a redesigned horizontal-vertical hybrid launchpad at the same Florida site after its New Glenn rocket exploded during a May hot-fire test and aims to return to flight by the end of 2026.

Recovery Progress Reported: NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman confirmed the company made great progress and remains plan A for the uncrewed Blue Moon lander launch with contingency plans explored.

Configuration Change Made: The new setup uses existing infrastructure already in development for the larger 9x4 variant and will increase flight cadence per CEO Dave Limp.

Cause Investigation Ongoing: Early results point to the aft section of the first stage while the company lost the lightning tower transporter-erector and hydraulic cylinders.

Stakeholder Reliance Noted: Amazon and AST SpaceMobile depend on Blue Origin for satellite launches while the explosion occurred days before a planned Amazon Kuiper mission.

Gold prices eased losses Wednesday after suffering their worst quarter in 13 years down approximately 16% in the three months to June 30 as stronger U.S. economic data higher yields and inflation concerns from the Iran conflict weighed on the metal.

Price Movement Details: Futures hovered just above flat at $4041.30 while spot prices rose 0.49 percent to $4025.89 after falling from a January record high of $5586.20.

Macro Factors Cited: Stronger-than-expected data firmer dollar and less dovish Federal Reserve outlook offset traditional safe-haven appeal per UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

Long-Term Support Seen: Amundi and World Gold Council note high public debt central bank diversification and inflation volatility should continue backing demand in second half of 2026.

Portfolio Role Remains: Gold offers diversification as correlations break down with analysts remaining constructive over next 12 months despite near-term consolidation.

Support The Capitalist by getting the SubStack App

Get the App

Lime the Uber-backed provider of electric bikes and scooters raised $167 million in its U.S. initial public offering by selling 6.68 million shares at $25 each the midpoint of its marketed range ahead of a Nasdaq debut.

Financial Performance Shown: 2025 revenue reached $886.7 million up nearly 30% from $686.6 million the prior year while net loss widened to $59.3 million from $33.9 million.

Market Context Positive: The company joins revived IPO activity after volatility from the Iran conflict with resilient equity markets and high-profile offerings boosting investor appetite.

Business Operations Key: Founded in 2017 Lime operates short-term rentals in over 230 cities worldwide serving commuters in dense urban areas seeking lower-cost convenient transport options.

Partnership Strength Noted: Uber led a prior funding round and indicated interest in buying up to $20 million of shares while a significant revenue portion comes from integration in the ride-hailing app.

Let us know your thoughts in the new Capitalist chat portal.

Comment here