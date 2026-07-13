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Apple just filed a 41-page complaint accusing OpenAI of orchestrating a full-on raid on its employees and network storage, complete with smug texts like “LOL, I found out I can access the [network storage], so funny.” This isn’t friendly rivalry it’s straight corporate espionage in the AI gold rush. OpenAI denies wanting anyone’s secrets, but the details scream desperation.

• Winners? Apple lawyers and IP hawks locking down the castle while sending a chill through every poacher in Silicon Valley.

• Losers? OpenAI staring down legal bills and talent-war fallout that could slow their rollout.

• Next? Discovery turns ugly, more dirt spills, and either a fat settlement or this drags into a nasty precedent for every AI shop.

This lawsuit proves one thing: in AI, the real moat isn’t models it’s who owns the secrets and who’s willing to steal them. Apple’s fighting like the predator it is while OpenAI learns the hard way that shortcuts cost real money. Smart money sides with the fortress builders. The rest get torched.

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Earnings week hits and financials are rotating stronger while tech flattens out. XLF (State Street’s Financial Select ETF) sits at 15.5 times forward earnings cheaper than last year and implied correlation is historically low, making those August $56 calls dirt cheap at a Buck. This is the levered play on real growth, not AI fairy tales.

• Winners? Bank shareholders and anyone grabbing XLF calls for six weeks of pure earnings juice.

• Losers? Tech bros who overpaid for narrative while missing the nominal GDP haystack.

• Next? Earnings beat, forecasts get marked up, and the rotation from pure AI into financials accelerates hard.

The anomaly is your cue. Banks don’t need to pick winners in the AI cage match, they win if America keeps growing. Cheap options, real leverage, real profits. Load the boat before the herd wakes up and this trade prints.

Exactly as I nailed it in “Wall Street crowns Micron the next Nvidia,” the memory crunch is minting billionaires. Now Micron drops $22 billion in take-or-pay commitments across 16 customers shifting risk, locking supply through 2027 and beyond. Revenue already at $41.46 billion. RAMageddon is here and profitable as hell.

• Winners? Micron shareholders and the memory kings printing money while hyperscalers secure their fix.

• Losers? Device makers getting price-gouged and any competitor still scrambling for capacity.

• Next? Pricing power holds, Q4 guidance crushes expectations, and the stock gaps higher again.

My call is playing out daily. AI needs memory like cars need gas and Micron owns the pump. These contracts de-risk the cyclical bullshit and turn thirst into locked-in cash flow. Buy every dip this is still the next Nvidia play. Weak hands will regret sitting out.

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The new Trump Accounts launch with a $1,000 Treasury seed plus up to $5,000 a year in after-tax cash, and the app spits out millionaire-by-45 projections assuming 10% S&P returns forever. Experts already warn the realistic number is closer to 6.3% but who leaves that on the table? Tax-advantaged kid IRAs for babies born 2025-2028 is pure wealth-transfer rocket fuel, just go check the tape on the S&P the last 18 years.

• Winners? Families maxing the accounts and every advisor steering clients into this new tax shelter.

• Losers? Skeptics who miss the compounding window and anyone still ignoring the kid-wealth play.

• Next? This is capitalism handing parents a cheat code. The projections are optimistic but the structure is bulletproof.

Get your kid in early, compound tax-free, and watch the next generation of millionaires roll out. The rest can keep complaining while smart money builds dynasties.

Meta shares jumped 6% to turn positive YTD after Zuckerberg floated renting out AI compute power and dropped the Muse Spark 1.1 model priced at $1.25 per million input tokens slashing competitors like OpenAI and Anthropic. New Canada data center and plans to sell capacity like a “neocloud.” Finally some real revenue outside ads!

• Winners? Meta shareholders watching the AI spend finally pay rent and developers flocking to the cheap model.

• Losers? Overpriced frontier labs getting undercut on token pricing. This is going to be a theme in the coming weeks and months.

• Next? More data-center leasing deals, Spark adoption spikes, and the stock keeps climbing as capex starts delivering.

Zuck finally stopped burning cash like a drunk sailor and started charging rent. This is how you turn AI capex into profit instead of just another black hole. Meta’s playbook just got smarter, load up before the next leg.

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JPM, Goldman, BofA and the rest report Tuesday and the Street expects investment banking up 26%, trading up 14%, all fueled by the SpaceX IPO fees Goldman and Morgan Stanley gorged on plus Iran-war volatility whipping oil, rates and currencies. Exactly as predicted when we watched SpaceX raise $85.7 billion and banks pocket the soft dollars.

• Winners? JPM, GS, BAC shareholders and anyone long financials riding the IPO and volatility wave.

• Losers? Anyone still short banks betting on rate cuts that never came.

• Next? Earnings crush estimates, forecasts get upgraded, and financials extend their two-year outperformance streak.

This is the sweet spot I’ve been screaming about: Wall Street fees plus Main Street lending all firing at once. SpaceX and Iran just handed banks a blank check. Buy the names, ride the momentum, weak hands who missed this rotation are already toast.

Two for Meta today, Zuck just bumped his Louisiana Hyperion project to $50 billion for a 5 GW AI supercluster up from the original $10 billion plan thanks to fat state tax breaks and energy deals. Local contracts already at $1.6 billion. This is hyperscalers racing to own the compute while states bid like it’s Black Friday.

• Winners? Meta shareholders finally seeing Zuck’s capex turn into moat and Louisiana getting the jobs and infrastructure windfall.

• Losers? States that didn’t offer the sweetheart deals and any rival still behind on power and land.

• Next? More expansion announcements, Meta starts leasing excess capacity, and the stock keeps ripping on visible returns.

Zuck is finally playing chess while frontier players (OpenAI and Anthropic) plays checkers with debt and IOU’s. $50 billion is real money and real infrastructure, tax incentives just made it cheaper for sure but this is how you win the AI war: build bigger, faster, and let state government subsidize it because they want it in their backyard. Another reason to load Meta.

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