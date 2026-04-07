The Capitalist

The Capitalist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Edward's avatar
Edward
6d

You have to love this man he has guts and balls not nuts and cunts like the Dems 😂😂😂😂

Reply
Share
18 replies
Larry Fisher's avatar
Larry Fisher
6d

I expect it will be necessary to do this to bring about a total regime change. There is still the root of evil that would be left if the theocratic leaders are not fully replaced.

Reply
Share
3 replies
29 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Capitalist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture