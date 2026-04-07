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By The Capitalist Editors

President Donald Trump posted what may be the most consequential ultimatum in modern history this morning on Truth Social: Accept a peace deal with favorable terms for the United States and our allies, or watch your regime end tonight.

“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” Trump wrote. “I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!”

Critics and anti-war activists seized on the first line, claiming Trump is threatening genocide. They’re either willfully dishonest or can’t read. The president’s message is clear: He intends to end the evil Islamist theocratic civilization that consumed a once-great and prosperous nation and subjugated its people for nearly half a century. The last line—”God Bless the Great People of Iran”—reveals his true intention: liberation, not extermination.

Trump is offering Iran’s leaders a final choice. Accept terms that include guaranteed access to oil commerce through the Strait of Hormuz and a permanent cessation of all nuclear weapons development, or face complete military destruction. The regime that has terrorized its own people, killed American servicemen, funded terrorism across the Middle East, and brought the region to the brink of nuclear catastrophe will be given one last chance to choose peace.

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At yesterday’s press conference alongside Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, a reporter asked Trump, “Does God support America’s actions in Iran?” His response made clear that he takes no pleasure in the killing of human life, but understands there is a higher cause at hand with a heavy cost. He explained to the reporter that he takes no joy in fighting this war, but he is willing to do what has to be done.

One could argue that God has sent the U.S. military to liberate the Iranian people from a medieval theocracy that kills protesters in the streets, stones women for showing their hair, executes homosexuals for existing, and has snuffed out any hope of reform through peaceful democratic means. The Iranian people have been praying for this day for decades. They’ve demonstrated for freedom. They’ve been imprisoned, tortured, and killed for demanding basic human rights. And every American president before Trump has offered them nothing but empty words and worthless compromises.

Trump has decided to take action. If he follows through on his threat tonight, he will be doing so with the intention to force positive change in the world and destroy evil with as few civilian casualties as possible. The strikes that killed Ayatollah Khamenei on February 28th demonstrated precision and resolve. Iranian civilians danced in the streets, even as regime paramilitary forces shot at them for celebrating their oppressor’s death.

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The terms Trump is demanding are reasonable. These aren’t colonial or barbaric demands. They’re the baseline requirements for Iran to join the civilized world. The regime’s refusal to accept them after 47 years of extortion and violence proves they have no interest in peace—only in perpetuating their grip on power while their people suffer.

Tonight represents one of the most important moments in modern history. Either Iran’s leadership accepts that their era of terror is over and agrees to terms that allow their people to finally rebuild, or the United States military will finish what Operation Epic Fury started and ensure that the Islamic Republic can never threaten global peace again.

Trump’s message is not a threat to the Iranian people. It’s a promise to them. The civilization he’s threatening to end tonight is not Persian culture, not Iranian history, not the people themselves. It’s the brutal theocratic regime that has stolen their future, murdered their children, and turned one of the world’s great nations into an international pariah.

We pray that the innocent are kept safe. We pray that the U.S. military can carry out this mission safely and effectively. And we pray that Iran’s leaders choose wisely, because President Trump has made clear: One way or another, 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death will finally end tonight.