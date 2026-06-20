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America owes a debt of gratitude to Freddy, a German tourist come to America to watch World Cup Soccer and documenting his experiences on social media. What began as earnest enthusiasm turned Freddy into a viral influencer. Football legend JJ Watt got him hotel suites in Houston. Country music sensation Ella Langley invited him to a show. Freddy has been to Buc-ees,

visited NASA, toured the Louisiana Bayou, purchased cowboy boots, and eaten every American dish.

And through it all, he has shown the very best of America: generosity, kindness, abundance,

and the love of country.

A few articles ago I wrote about the war on cars making the claim cars are freedom, and if you hate people (and the left is deeply misanthropic), then crippling car culture is a way to control them. Freddy demonstrates joy of freedom demands free movement. In just a few days Freddy has gone from Florida, across the panhandle into Alabama and Mississippi, throughout Louisiana, into Texas, up to Oklahoma from where he last posted. Freedom to move. Not dependent on government and its chocho trains, not dependent on 6-hour charging stations for the limited EV road trip.

Freddy is free, and he loves it. He loves America.

Many World Cup visitors are creating similar social media content. I saw an Italian kid marvel at free refills of soda, a Brit eating BBQ ribs for the first time, a Japanese guy receiving complimentary chips and salsa who tells the waiter “I have not earned this”.

They marvel at the size of the college football stadiums, at the military flyovers, at the ubiquity of American flags, and though not one of them says it, implied in every post and every photo: America is great.

Many of us think so, too, but it’s nice to be reminded.

A recent poll showed that from 2001 to 2026, republicans who identify as “extremely” or “very” proud to American climbed from 90% to 92% while in that same 25-year period, democrat pride fell from 87% to 36%. That is devastating. That is tragic. And not one major democrat has addressed it.

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American pride never fell among republicans during the Biden or Obama years while it absolutely has cratered for democrats during the Trump years. It climbed to 62% during the Biden years, but for republicans held solid at 84%. The modern left conflates country with party, America with elections, national pride with political power. That is devastating. That is tragic.

America is so much more than any president, and I wholeheartedly believe President Donald Trump would be the first to say so. Our soccer tourists, who up until now have only experienced America via movies, TV, news, and TikTok nonsense, are experiencing the America we in the right know and love: the vastness, the goodness, the kindness, the beauty, the abundance, the over-the-top-ness, the culture, the values, and most of all, the freedom.

How do we get democrats to take a road trip?

Our blue cities are a vicious cycle of one-party failure, from one-party power, with one-party promises in one-party elections causing urban misery, decline and decay, with one-party pointing to a third-party culprit. Minneapolis riots are Trump’s fault. Seattle violence is Trump’s fault. New York City failures are… Israel’s fault. Washington, DC’s filth is Congress’ fault. That our inner-city school kids are functionally illiterate is… shakes the magic eight ball… Elon Musk’s fault! Blame the billionaires. Blame the Jews. Just don’t blame the one party that has all the power.

Those cities are magnets for party lunatics who want party power, and every election they move further left. They even now have eschewed “progressive” and fully embrace “democratic socialist” proudly. Darializa Chevaliar, a Dominican who was raised in Venezuela, has openly screamed “Communism Now!” and she is, of course, a leading candidate for an open Congressional seat because why not.

Darializa hates America because she does not know America. She knows Latin and South America and a region of New York City full of Latin and South Americans, legal and illegal aliens, a region that is jam-packed with government housing, garbage strewn sidewalks, smog, crime, noise, car alarms, gun violence, gangs, and Columbia University. Of course she wants to dismantle and tear down and blah blah blah all the clenched, raised fist, crappy slogans we hear.

I wish she could see America. I wish she could have her Freddy moment. I wish they all could.

We have a city problem, but Freddy and his many World Cup travelers are elsewhere. They arrived in a major metropolitan airport, but they are on road trips seeing national parks, Bass Pro Shops, and Cracker Barrels. How many tourists go to Auburn, Alabama? Freddy went to see Germany plan, and along the way, he found America.

We have a city problem, and it is sadly spreading.

It is the cities who have elected us the most un-American Congress in history, and those people will ruin America for the rest of us. The cultural war festers in cities: defund the police, trans adults in women’s locker rooms, abolish the 2nd Amendment, abolish ICE, no school choice, tax the rich… these are the ideas of an angry people living on top of other angry people 24/7 and full of rage.

Touch grass. That’s the expression the kids use these days. It means, yes, go outside and connect with nature, but more fully, connect with what is real, organic, alive, and fresh. The left needs to touch grass. I’ll even let them touch my grass in my fields, let them walk among the sheep and cows, get a little dirt, not just filth, on their sandals, and see how great America is. How good. How quiet. How calm. How peaceful.

They may never return.

I certainly don’t want any more neighbors out my way, but I would much rather more patriots in the country than more progressives in the city. The patriots will leave me alone. The progressives are coming for me, coming for all of us, unless we give them some sort of antidote: the American experience. The Freddy. The great trip out of the city, across the country to see America and fall in love with her either again or for the first time.

And kudos to you. All of you. It was you Freddy met along the way. It was you who made him feel welcomed. You, the Americans, who made Freddy love America. Keep it going.

Honor and courage.

Daniel Turner is the founder and executive director of Power The Future, a national nonprofit organization that advocates for American energy jobs. He also runs a sheep and cattle farm in rural Virginia. Contact him at daniel@powerthefuture.com and follow him on Twitter @DanielTurnerPTF

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