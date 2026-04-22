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When Steve Jobs died in 2011, the conventional wisdom was simple: no one could follow him. Jobs wasn’t just a CEO. He was a once-in-a-generation visionary who had been fired and then returned to the brand that he had built, turning it from a struggling computer company into one of the most valuable and culturally significant corporations on earth. The idea that someone could step into his shoes and keep Apple at anywhere near the same level of excellence seemed absurd, almost impossible.

Tim Cook took the job anyway.

On paper, he was the perfect internal successor. As Chief Operating Officer, Cook had been the man who made the Apple machine run with ruthless efficiency. He was the logistics genius behind the supply chain that let Jobs’ ideas actually reach the world. But efficiency is not the same as vision. For years, critics said the Cook era was too incremental, too safe, too focused on refining what already existed rather than inventing the next revolutionary product.

And yet, looking back as Cook steps down, the record is far more impressive than the complaints suggested.

Cook inherited an almost impossible task: follow one of the greatest business minds in history while navigating an industry that was changing faster than ever. Smartphones went from luxury items to everyday necessities. The entire role of technology in daily life shifted dramatically. Through all of it, Cook kept Apple not just alive, but extraordinarily profitable and culturally relevant while not being Steve Jobs. That is no small achievement.

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The most common criticism of the Cook years was that Apple became more iterative than innovative. Jobs gave the world the iPhone and the iPad. Cook gave the world better iPhones and bigger iPads. The one genuinely revolutionary product launched under Cook was the Apple Vision Pro. It was ambitious, expensive, and ahead of its time — and it has not been the commercial success many hoped for. That single miss has often been used to paint the entire Cook era as lacking the spark that defined the Jobs years.

But that critique misses something important.

Cook never tried to be Steve Jobs because he never would be. He understood his job was different. His task was to protect and grow the extraordinary company Jobs left behind, not to chase the same kind of lightning-in-a-bottle breakthroughs that defined the previous decade because that was always going to be a losing game. In that respect, Cook succeeded remarkably well. He steered Apple through choppy waters — new iPhone cycles, shifting consumer expectations, and a complete transformation in how people use technology — while keeping the company highly profitable and the brand loyalty intact. A record that is enviable in Silicon Valley given the tumultuous changes in the last 15 years.

Product changes were for the most part logical, decisions (like picking up Dr Dre’s Beats headphone brand) were smart. The products that Cook brought to market were significant even if they weren’t iPod-esque in their fanfare and pop culture impact. Look at your wrist, if you have an Apple watch or personal fitness tracker, Tim Cook was who made that happen with the launch of the Apple Watch in 2014. Accounts differ as to if Jobs had a hand in the Watch concept before his death but its launch and the rise of wearable tech is almost entirely Cook’s doing.

Perhaps Cook’s smartest strategic decision while at Apple will be the one that has yet to bear fruit. He chose not to dive headfirst into the billion-dollar AI arms race. While other tech giants poured hundreds of their billions into building their own massive AI models from scratch, Cook chose a different path. After a dismal attempt at dipping their toe into the AI space Apple chose to partner with proven players like OpenAI and Anthropic and Grok, bringing 3rd party AI apps to the iPhone and iPad, integrating their technology into the Apple ecosystem rather than shouldering the enormous costs and risks. Some critics have argued that this may be have been a misstep, but there’s no denying that as a result of his decision, Apple is not saddled with the kind of debt and infrastructure burden now weighing on companies like OpenAI, Meta and Oracle. Apple as a company is still truly cash rich, in a way that is fast becoming rare in this age of AI. That restraint may prove to be one of Cook’s most lasting contributions When one day “Apple AI” (or what ever it is called) launches in the future and (probably) blows the competition away, it will likely owe its genesis to the decision that Cook made.

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Now the torch passes to John Ternus, who comes from a hardware background at Apple. That is a meaningful and a notable shift. Cook rose through the operations and supply chain side of the business. Ternus has spent his career deep in product development. Many observers hope this will bring a more product-focused approach in the years ahead — a return to the kind of hardware innovation that defined Apple at its Jobsian peak.

On balance, given the impossibly high bar set by Steve Jobs’ passing, Tim Cook did exactly what he was supposed to do. He kept the company highly profitable. He made the smart, steady decisions. He preserved the brand loyalty that makes Apple one of the most valuable companies in the world to this day. He hand-picked a successor who can carry forward the legacy and above all, he never tried to be Steve Jobs.

In those respects, Tim Cook did a very good job.

The critics who said no one could follow Jobs were right about one thing — it was an almost impossible task. Cook proved that it was not an impossible one. He didn’t try to recreate the magic. He simply kept the lights on, the profits flowing, and the brand strong during an era of enormous change.

That may not sound as glamorous as launching the iPhone, but in the real world of business, it is an achievement well worth respecting.

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