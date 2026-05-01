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Len's avatar
Len
11hEdited

Yes the Marxists know how to control the uneducated masses as the past has proven. Now on 1 May we have Marxist trachers union tell young Americans to skip school as though lower grades are Achieved — no school - no work — and “ no pay for teachers?!

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blah
11h

Whoever the “author” is, the style is unmistakably AI.

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