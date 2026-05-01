Subscribe to defeat the mainstream media, promote capitalism and American exceptionalism.

Support The Capitalist, become a paid subscriber today.

Subscribe Here

They Knew: Big Tech, Roblox, and the Failure to Protect Children

By Wendy M. Yurgo

We now know what the 764 network is and how these predators operate, who they target, and how quickly a child can be pulled into something they do not understand and cannot control. What once may have taken weeks now happens in hours, sometimes faster than a parent can recognize something is wrong.

That reality forces a question that cannot be avoided.

Who allowed this to happen?

These predators are not operating in isolation or in some hidden corner of the internet that is difficult to reach. They are operating inside platforms that millions of children use every day, communicating through systems built, maintained, and monetized by some of the largest technology companies in the world. Those companies did not stumble into this problem overnight. They have known for years that children are being targeted inside these environments, and yet the exposure continues.

This is not new, it is not hidden, and it is not accidental.

Read Part One of this series exclusively here:

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has taken legal action against Roblox, alleging that the company misled parents about the safety of its platform while failing to adequately protect children from harmful interactions and content. In a statement he provided directly for this piece, Attorney General Paxton did not soften his words.

Finally coverage of Trump’s White House by reporters who don’t hate America!

Subscribe for:

Real News

America First Policy

Bold Opinion Editorials

Must-see Video

We are taking back this media landscape one day at a time. Support independent media, subscribe to The American Mandate!

“It is unconscionable that Roblox has allowed pedophiles to operate all across its platform and take advantage of our children. It’s not only unbelievably immoral that the company is putting profits ahead of the protection of kids and lying to parents, but it’s also illegal. That’s why I’ve taken aggressive legal action against the company and will continue to fight any Big Tech corporation that wants to endanger our children and mislead parents.”

There is no ambiguity in that statement. This is the Attorney General of Texas alleging that a platform trusted by millions of parents failed to protect children and misled the public about the risks. That distinction matters because it moves this issue out of the realm of awareness and directly into accountability.

Texas is not alone. Attorneys general across the country are taking action against Roblox, including lawsuits in Florida, Louisiana, Kentucky, Iowa, and Nebraska, along with investigations and enforcement actions in Georgia, Nevada, Alabama, and West Virginia. This is not a single dispute. It is a growing, multi-state response to the same underlying failure, and it reflects a broader recognition that what we are seeing is not a series of isolated incidents, but a structural problem that has been allowed to persist.

Roblox is not a small or niche platform. It reaches an enormous audience of children every single day, with well over 100 million daily active users globally and a user base heavily concentrated among minors, including tens of millions of children under the age of 13. When something operates at that scale, failures do not remain contained. They multiply.

Subscribe to defeat the mainstream media, promote capitalism and American exceptionalism.

Support The Capitalist, become a paid subscriber today:

Subscribe Here

That is what makes this moment different.

Platforms like Roblox are not passive hosts. They are designed environments where children interact, communicate, and form relationships. Every element of those environments is intentional, from how users connect to how conversations happen and what safeguards are in place. When predators are able to operate consistently inside those systems, it is not simply because bad actors exist. It is because those systems allow them to.

Children are contacted through in game chats, private messages, and conversations that are quickly redirected off platform. Identities are fabricated with ease, trust is built quickly, and once that trust is established the pattern does not vary. It turns. What begins as connection becomes coercion, and what follows is fear, control, and exploitation.

None of this is unpredictable.

It is a known pattern, and when a known pattern continues without meaningful interruption it stops being a failure and becomes a decision.

Parents were told these platforms were safe. They were told there were protections in place, that moderation existed, that reporting tools would catch what needed to be caught. That is not what is happening in practice. What is happening in practice is that children are being exposed to anonymous communication at scale, with minimal friction and systems that can be navigated by people who understand exactly where the gaps are.

At the same time, the burden has quietly shifted.

Parents are expected to monitor everything, to see everything, to anticipate what they cannot fully access, all while operating inside systems they did not design and cannot fully see. They are being asked to manage risk that originates somewhere else entirely, while the platforms themselves continue to benefit from the very engagement that creates that risk.

That is not a sustainable model, and it is not an honest one.

This is not an argument against technology or innovation. It is an argument against pretending that environments built for children can function safely without making child protection the foundation rather than an afterthought. Right now, that foundation does not exist in the way parents have been led to believe.

That is why attorneys general are stepping in. That is why litigation is moving forward. And that is why this issue is not going away.

Parents need to understand something clearly.

You are not overreacting, and you are not paranoid. You are responding to a system that has already shown it cannot fully protect your child, and until that changes, responsibility does not disappear. It returns to where it has always belonged.

Inside the home.

About the Author

Wendy M. Yurgo is a Christian, attorney, entrepreneur, and the Founder and CEO of Revere Payments, a conservative fintech company serving many of the nation’s leading faith based and freedom driven organizations. She writes about where faith collides with the systems shaping our culture, bringing a legal and executive lens to the most urgent issues of our time. Her work is rooted in light, guided by principle, and grounded in truth.

Follow Wendy on Instagram @wendyyurgo and X @paymentsSHEEO.

The Capitalist is a reader-supported publication

Reject Corporate Left Wing Journalism

Support What We Do

Disclosures

Please read the offering circular and related risks at invest.modemobile.com . This is a paid advertisement for Mode Mobile’s Regulation A+ Offering.

Mode Mobile recently received their ticker reservation with Nasdaq ($MODE), indicating an intent to IPO in the next 24 months. An intent to IPO is no guarantee that an actual IPO will occur.

The Deloitte rankings are based on submitted applications and public company database research, with winners selected based on their fiscal-year revenue growth percentage over a three-year period.