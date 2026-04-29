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Today’s markets + assets - Sponsored by Block Trust IRA

The Iran war strangles natural gas supplies, forcing rationing and blackouts in Asia and Africa and raising winter energy risk in Europe, while US Permian producers pay buyers to take surplus gas.

Permian Basin Gas Glut: Drillers in West Texas and New Mexico extract natural gas a byproduct of crude, glutting the region beyond pipeline capacity to customers or export terminals so producers literally can’t give it away.

Negative Permian Gas Prices: Producers pay buyers as prices turn negative, lower than ever before with gas so plentiful it exceeds pipeline capacity in the Permian Basin region.

Benchmark Futures Diverge Sharply: US futures slipped 10 percent since Middle East conflict began already low by international standards while Europe surged about 40 percent and Asia jumped more than 50 percent.