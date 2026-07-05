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In our recent coverage of the Obama Presidential Center, we concluded with a quote from Illinois GOP Chairman Bob Grogan, in which he claimed the Center would “be a Maoist indoctrination center over time.” Although this might sound hyperbolic, our current era is increasingly sympathetic towards radical communist ideology. Just a few days ago, leftist influencer Hasan Piker said that “Stalinists, Maoists, and Trotskyists” were excited about voting in American elections then proudly claiming “It’s the decade of socialism. It’s coming to a neighborhood near you.” In this case, it’s coming to the south side of Chicago.

Obama’s Presidential Center is very different from other modern Presidential Centers. Seated on more than 19 acres of formerly public land, it contains a variety of facilities, such as gardens and a sports center, that are designed to draw the community in. The Obama Foundation has advertised that they want the center to be a place “that is more than a campus”, using it to equip “people with the tools they need to shape their communities and elevating emerging leaders across borders.” Although their vague goals of turning “hope into action” might sound innocent, their choice of facilities indicate that it operates like an Obama-led boot camp.

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The proof? The Obama Center doesn’t operate within the federal Presidential libraries system, controlled by the National Archives and Records Administration. It operates under the privately owned Obama Foundation, whose primary donors include staunch Democrats including Bill Gates and the Pritzker family. All of its archives are digital, with just a few artifacts being loaned to the Center for display purposes, meaning that the Foundation has a tight grip on how information is presented. The Center does have a reading room, designed in coordination with the Chicago Public Library, which was curated by Michelle and Barack. It contains several books from their personal collection, along with biographies of civil rights activists like Muhammed Ali and Martin Luther King Jr, and Che Guevera, the Marxist revolutionary from Cuba.

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What the Center lacks in historic documents, it makes up for in activist training facilities. At the heart of Obama’s Center is the “Democracy in Action Lab”, which is a space used for training young people. Its rooms are named after prominent black Americans in pursuit of “racial healing.” It also has a room designed to teach children how to podcast, which suggests the center is trying to create a new generation of propagandist, social justice warriors.

The choices in exhibits also reveal what kind of radical messages the Obama Foundation wants to teach. Level 2 tells the history of the U.S. “from slavery”, before exclusively addressing social causes like the civil rights and the workers rights movement. The “Toward a More Perfect Union” exhibit is dedicated to Jane Addams, who was closely aligned with many 20th century socialists and has become a feminist, proto-socialist figure herself in the modern era. The Paul Farmer Gallery pays tribute to Farmer’s “belief that healthcare was a human right” as he sought to “link medicine with social justice.” The “Yes We Can” exhibit highlights Obama’s Affordable Care Act, which raised health insurance costs, reduced insurance choices, and forced Americans to be more dependent on the government. However, in this context, the ACA is presented as a step towards a state-run healthcare system. This level also has artifacts which discuss Obama’s immigration policies: It celebrates his 2012 introduction of DACA, which gave temporary protected status to illegal aliens (Often referred to by Obama as “Dreamers”) brought to the U.S. as children. This section also blames Congressional inaction for immigration failures and nuclear weapons deals, and advocates for “A More Inclusive America.”

During the dedication of the library, Obama claimed his own bias, stating that “While we are non-partisan, we are not value neutral.” This suggests that the Center could be using its ‘non-neutral values’ in the hiring process. Earlier this year, the Center posted listings for over 150 job positions. On the hiring page, it noted that although it would comply with federal hiring standards, the Foundation stated it was “deeply committed to creating an actively anti-racist organization, leveraging our global reach to combat systemic racism and inequity wherever it exists.”

As more information is uncovered about the Obama Presidential Center, the harder it is to deny that something feels off. The apprehensive Chicago residents who are now neighbors with the Center have cause to be concerned. In a separate interview, Chairman Grogan warned that “This isn’t a presidential library. It’s a Democratic headquarters on the South Side.”

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