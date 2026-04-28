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On Saturday night, the glittering elite of the left-wing media came face to face with the ugly reality of what they have spent the last ten years helping create. The assassination attempt at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner is the next “logical step” after a decade of their unhinged, dehumanizing rhetoric.

For years now, large segments of the left have normalized the idea that anyone who disagrees with them is not just wrong, but evil. Pick almost any subject — immigration, gender, elections, COVID policy, Donald Trump — and you will find prominent voices on the left calling for the social excommunication, cancellation, or worse of anyone who dares to think differently. This isn’t new. It has been building for a long time.

The people like Cole Allen carrying out these acts weren’t born this way. They were carefully molded. Fed a steady diet of hot, steaming, Trump Derangement Syndrome, served up daily by CNN, MSNBC, The New York Times, and the entire Democrat-aligned echo chamber. This has turned otherwise ordinary individuals into fanatics. Fanatics who genuinely believe that conservatives are an existential threat to democracy itself and that packing up a backpack full of guns and knives and traveling across the country on Amtrak so they can stage a one man assault on a gala is the logical response to how they are feeling.

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We saw the early warning signs of this particular facet of leftist degeneracy during the fallout from the Charlie Kirk assassination. That’s when we coined the term “Stealth Woke” to describe people who walk, talk, and live seemingly normal lives, but who have lost their moral compass and have absolutely no problem celebrating the death of someone they’ve been taught to view as evil. These individuals don’t wear their ideology on their sleeve. They blend in. Until they don’t.

Saturday night was the next chapter. A would-be assassin, radicalized by this same toxic environment, brought that ideology to the doorstep of the very people who helped create it. The chattering class of liberal elite media, so used to being the ones flinging the rhetoric from their ivory towers, suddenly found themselves, under a table, listening to the staccato of gunshots, disturbingly close to being on the receiving end of its consequences and it scared the crap out of them.

”Every person in that room thinks they were the intended target”

- Anon, April 26th 2026

This (unsurprisingly) is what happens when you spend ten years telling impressionable people that their political opponents are literal Nazis, fascists, and threats to humanity. Eventually some of them start acting like it’s true. The “functional members of society” with Caltech degrees and unremarkable lifestyles flip. They go from posting angry tweets to picking up weapons. From celebrating Charlie Kirk’s death online to attempting to assassinate political figures in real life.

The media’s shock and horror at the assassination attempt is almost comical. They spent years stoking the very hatred and dehumanization that made this possible, and now they’re surprised when the fire they helped start burns close to home. They created the conditions. They normalized the rhetoric. They profited from it and now they’re pretending to be shocked by the results.

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This wasn’t random. Cole Allen may have wanted to kill a president in the same hotel as John Hinkley Jr tried to kill Ronald Reagan but his motivations were not a deranged attempt to impress a modern day Jodie Foster. It was entirely politically motivated, a predictable outcome of a leftist political culture that has spent more than a decade teaching its followers that compromise is betrayal and that the other side must be destroyed rather than debated. When you tell people that democracy is at stake and that Trump and his supporters are the enemy, some of them will eventually decide that violence is justified.

There will be more of these. The Stealth Woke are no longer just cheering from the sidelines. They are becoming active participants. The mainstream left-wing media, which spent years platforming and amplifying the most extreme voices while dismissing concerns about rising political violence as “right-wing conspiracy theories” and “a right wing problem,” now finds itself diving under tables because one of their acolytes has finally decided to “do something.”

You would think that this would be a reckoning moment. But if history is any guide, it won’t be. The same outlets that spent years demonizing half the country will likely spend the next few weeks pretending this was an isolated incident with no broader cultural roots, or concocting the latest conspiracy theory that “Trump staged it so that he can look good.”

The assassination attempt at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner was a visceral reminder of where the left wing headspace in America is. On Saturday night the left wing media that has nurtured it came face to face with the very real human consequences of what they have done.

And for one, brief, terrifying moment, it scared them shitless.

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