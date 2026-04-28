The Capitalist

The Capitalist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jonathan Maxwell's avatar
Jonathan Maxwell
15h

Trump has called the left:

- Enemy within

- Scum

- Terrorists

- Vermin

- Radical

- Lunatics

- Demonic

- Evil

- Fascists

- Marxists

- Communists

- Garbage

- The enemy of the people

- The enemy within

- Treasonous

- Animals

- Degenerates

- Jew haters

- Lowlives

Just so we’re clear.

Reply
Share
9 replies
Len's avatar
Len
15hEdited

In spite of msm and Hakeem the putrid maggot continuing promoting divisive hatred for a duly elected president reminding us that such tactics by fascists and Marxists created such tyrannies in Europe— may be it is time to call them out once and for all —- they ARE the true Marxists and fascist enemies to Democracy !!!!!

Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Capitalist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture