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Jerry Gould's avatar
Jerry Gould
8h

It’s ok as long as they leave their politics behind and not try to contaminate the place to which they move.

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Len's avatar
Len
8h

Escaping mismanaged high tax toilets like CA - NYS - MA - CT- Il - to

Mention some will only go to have the same voters that escape what they created not screw up states they escape to ???

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