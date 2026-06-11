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I just tore through whats out there on Trump’s Iran oil shakedown. It’s moving fast so read fast and trade faster. This is my no BS take on what im seeing right now.

The Don just went full resource acquisition mode. Threatens to bomb the hell out of Iran and seize their crown jewel Kharg Island, (Iran’s main oil export terminal that handles 90% of their crude) and take total control of their oil and gas markets exactly like we did successfully in Venezuela. He compared it directly, saying it worked brilliantly for everyone.

Then hours later he cancels the strikes claiming the mullahs approved high-level talks. Classic Trump, max pressure then pause for the deal. Iranian state media calls bullshit immediately but no one cared. The market is trading the headline, not the fine print and they loved it: stocks popped, Oil (Brent and WTI) got slammed nearly 3% and oil traders got whipsawed again. This is pure theater but the kind that prints money.

The real play here is recognizing that the Strait of Hormuz risk premium just got vaporized temporarily. The blockade stays, so Iran’s exports are still strangled. Controlling Iranian oil infrastructure means redirecting flows to U.S. allies or our refineries, crushing their revenue while boosting ours. It’s not war, it’s a hostile takeover.

Winners? U.S. energy firms, American energy dominance, our strategic reserves, refiners and downstream players getting cheaper oil, anyone long volatility or short crude futures on the fakeout and any company positioned in Gulf logistics or alternative routes.

Losers? Iran loses big. Their regime is bleeding cash, their economy is already gasping. The mullahs know their navy and air defenses are toast. Any weak hands who bought the war premium probably feel like an Iranian radar operator right now. Everyones having a good time except you. Upstream producers who were banking on sustained high prices will be along to join you at the bar to drown their sorrows shortly.

Next? Either Iran signs a humiliating deal fast or Trump hits harder and follows through on the seizure. Either way, American leverage is massive. Chaos is opportunity on steroids. Markets are forward-looking so expect more swings. Smart money is positioning for more volatility because Trump loves this dance. Buy the dip if you’re bullish on long-term disruption or hedge like hell.

We’re not nation-building, we’re asset-grabbing. We’re playing for keeps in the great energy game. This is how you dominate and why power matters in commodities. Weakness gets you nothing; strength gets you the assets.

Load up on positions that benefit from Pax Americana enforcing the rules cuz this isn’t diplomacy, it’s deal-making with bombs as leverage. Beautiful.

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Bloomberg is calling Elon Musk’s upcoming SpaceX IPO “the biggest listing of ALL TIME. But here’s the thing - most investors will be locked out until AFTER it goes public.

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I’ve found a ‘backdoor’ that lets everyday Americans grab a pre-IPO stake in SpaceX right now.

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Oppenheimer just dropped an Outperform rating on SpaceX with a $190 target right before it hits the Nasdaq as SPCX. That’s screaming 40% upside from the $135 IPO price, valuing this beast at $2.5 trillion. These guys see SpaceX as the only vertically integrated AI monster with satellites, chips, manufacturing, and the balls to dominate a $10 trillion market by 2035. Orbital data centers? Starship launching 27 times a day? That’s not science fiction, thats a Death Star sized money printer if they are right. They’ve already locked in $26 billion in annualized data center deals with Anthropic and Google. Sure, there are risks, Musk key-man bullshit, unproven space tech, thermal issues in orbit, that tiny float guaranteeing volatility and as Bezos found out, rockets are expensive when they go boom.

Winners? Early bagholders and anyone riding the space-AI convergence.

Losers? Anyone still betting against Elon and the rocket boys.

Next? Watch Starship commercial service this year or estimates get torched.

Small-float IPOs pop hard and run. This isn’t some meme stock; it’s infrastructure for the space based future. Buy the dip if it wobbles post-IPO.

Forget the flashy rockets for a second. Starlink is the cash cow making SpaceX’s IPO the most anticipated ever. That satellite broadband beast hit 10.3 million subscribers and delivered $7.2 billion in adjusted EBITDA for the connectivity segment last year, up 86%. The company lost money overall on AI bets, but Starlink is the profit machine vertically integrated from satellites to ground dishes. Low latency, global coverage, no competition worth a damn yet. (Amazon’s Project Kuiper is still crawling and as we know, it doesn’t look like Blue Origin will be putting anything in space for a while after their Cape Canaveral firework show.) This isn’t just internet; it’s the backbone for data, government contracts, aviation, and future space infrastructure. Analysts know the SpaceX story is really the Starlink story. At a $1.77 trillion valuation, investors are buying into this orbital network dominating broadband where fiber can’t reach.

Winners? SpaceX shareholders cashing in on recurring revenue growth, Starlink customers finally getting reliable internet in dead zones, and the entire space economy.

Losers? Traditional telecoms watching their rural markets evaporate and any competitor trying to catch up.

Next? Massive subscriber adds, more constellations, integration with AI orbital data centers.

This IPO is your ticket to own a piece of the future of connectivity. Don’t chase hype focus on the revenue reality Starlink delivers. Position aggressively.

Cathie Wood’s Musk worship is about to pay off in spades with the SpaceX IPO. ARK’s venture fund has SpaceX as its biggest holding after buying in when it was under $200 billion. Now it’s heading public at $1.75 trillion or more. She doubled down through the xAI merger too. This is the convergence she’s been preaching disruptive tech, moon shots, Mars, AI infrastructure from space. ARK took a beating when rates spiked and her funds bled, but this is vindication for the high-conviction, high-volatility bet. OpenAI and Anthropic IPOs coming next could be more rocket fuel for her portfolio. Wood calls it the opportunity of a lifetime. The Reddit crowd that loved her in 2020 will pile back in.

Winners? ARK investors who stuck around and ignored the jeers and anyone long on Musk’s ecosystem.

Losers? The shorts who doubted her again and the traditional value guys still sleeping on this.

Next? Cathie’s style is either genius or reckless, but with SpaceX printing money via Starlink and data centers, her conviction looks brilliant right now. Watch her funds surge on the debut.

If you’re not paying attention to where the growth queen is parking capital, you’re playing small ball. Load up on the names she loves before they gap higher, just be ready for the haters who are going to hate.

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The SpaceX IPO is about to create thousands of new millionaires and a handful of billionaires among SpaceX employees, and they’re already mapping out their spending sprees. Luxury real estate in South Bay California and Austin Texas is ground zero. These rocket nerds in their 30s and 40s are eyeing oceanfront pads in Manhattan Beach and ranches outside Austin to park Ferraris in four-car garages. Real estate agents are getting calls from guys in disbelief about buying homes for their parents with all this new discretionary income. Watches? Rolex Daytonas and Submariners are flying off shelves as the first status symbol reminder of their big score. Private jets to Vegas, Miami, Cabo for celebrations. This wealth transfer is going to juice luxury markets hard, just like Facebook’s IPO did for those neighborhoods.

Winners: Luxury brokers, watch dealers, jet charter companies, and the local economies around SpaceX hubs.

Losers: Anyone selling to these guys too early before the lockup ends.

Next? The spending wave is coming. Smart money positions in high-end real estate plays and consumer luxury stocks before these newly rich flood the market.

This is gonna be Wolf of Wall Street but with Rockets. Gulfstreams all the way, and screw the wealth manager trying to get you to cancel.

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