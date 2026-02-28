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Andy Fately's avatar
Andy Fately
Feb 28

It certainly was a remarkable reaction to the piece. My personal rebuttal to the underlying idea is that people would much rather deal with other people than with machines in almost every transaction in life. while Gen Alpha may not necessarily feel that way, my take is the rest of the population certainly does.

with that in mind, and understanding how slow corporations are at making transformative moves (after all, otherwise there would never be Clayton Christenson's disruptive innovation with small firms growing while large ones lag changes), AI seems likely to help significantly in some roles (research) and modestly in others (complex legal services) and not at all in others (craftsmanship and physical labor. things will change but not collapse

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Len's avatar
Len
Mar 1

Seems that faux journalism at CNN is coming to no an end — Ellison just bought it and panic is setting in among the faux journalists there !!

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