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America turns 250, so it’s a good time to look back on our history, including the strange, gay end of the Bud Light saga and the need to liberate Budweiser.

In this special July 4 episode, the Bedfords go to the World Cup in a MAGA hat, the gang figures out the real problem with the Israel-Palestine debate, and even find their favorite all-women-owned company.

Make a simple cocktail and join them for more complex thought on Spotify

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