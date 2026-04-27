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Len's avatar
Len
5h

Fed and Congress ( read the Marxist Drmoc rats 🐀) must have a total

Remake top to

Bottom in their regimes

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Scooter Pettus's avatar
Scooter Pettus
3h

Warsh will be no better, maybe worse. Where did the Federal Reserve get the Fraudulent $2.5B for renovations? Trump is the worst at picks hires and nominations. He has like a .250 batting average. The Federal Reverse needs to be eliminated and replaced with an AI Induced Level Playing Field 3 man department focused on the Average Consumer as the template folded within the US Treasury which also needs to be cut in half.

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