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Today’s Markets + Assets

✅ DOW: $50742.68 (🔼 0.91%)

✅ S&P: $7490.61 (🔼 0.60%)

✅ NASDAQ: 26409.98 (🔼 0.45%)

🔴 CBOE VIX Volatility : 16.66 (🔽 0.60%)

🔴 Gold: $4515.90 (🔽 0.59%)

🔴 Silver:$76.23 (🔽 0.63%)

🔴 Bitcoin: 76,805.86 (🔽 0.98%)

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Victoria’s Secret changes market ticker to celebrate sexy

Victoria’s Secret will trade under new ticker symbol “VSXY” starting June 2, replacing VSCO, as the retailer aims to symbolize renewed confidence and “celebrating sexy in all its forms.”

Branding Move Signals Shift: CEO Hillary Super stated “VSXY is a marker of who we are today,” a company committed to inspiring confidence, sparking joy and celebrating sexy in all its forms.

Effective Date Aligns With Results: The change coincides with the release of the company’s annual first-quarter financial results on June 2.

Company Background Remains Key: The Columbus-based lingerie giant split from L Brands in 2021; it operates 1,420 stores in about 70 countries and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg.

Historical Context Underpins Rebrand: Previously under L Brands founded by Les Wexner in 1963, who stepped down amid scrutiny over Epstein ties.

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US awards rants for quantum computing investments

The Trump administration will award grants to nine quantum computing companies, including a new IBM venture, in exchange for equity stakes, expanding its strategic investment portfolio in key technologies.

Portfolio Expansion Includes Quantum: Quantum computing joins existing government investments in semiconductors, steel, nuclear energy and rare earth minerals, with emphasis on national security.

Deal Structure Mirrors Prior: Similar to rare earth deals, grants for minority equity stakes in riskier companies; IBM’s new standalone Anderon venture for quantum chip manufacturing in Albany, New York.

Previous Successes Highlighted: US stake in Intel has netted unrealized profits over $40 billion; similar 5-15% stakes taken in multiple rare earth companies.

National Security Focus Stressed: Investments described as means to turn profit while supporting strategic industries amid competition, particularly with China in rare earths.

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Kevin Warsh sworn in as new Fed Chair

Kevin Warsh was sworn in as the 17th chair of the Federal Reserve by President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday, succeeding Jerome Powell at a time of rising inflation due to energy price shocks.

Warsh Background Experience: The 56-year-old previously served as a member of the Fed’s Board of Governors from 2006 to 2011 and was the youngest-ever Fed governor.

Senate Confirmation Vote: Warsh was confirmed by the Senate last week on a 54-45 vote after a delay over an investigation into Powell.

Inflation Challenges Ahead: Warsh steps into the role with inflation rising due to an energy price shock caused by the Iran war.

Trump Comments Independence: President Trump said during the ceremony that “I want Kevin to be totally independent. I want him to be independent and just do a great job.”

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Sergey Brin donates $500K to oppose San Francisco exec tax

Google co-founder Sergey Brin donated $500,000 to fight San Francisco Measure D, a proposed tax on companies with high-paid executives set for June 2 ballot.

Measure Targets Executive Pay: Would tax executive pay over 100 times median employee compensation, raising gross receipts tax rates significantly, estimated to bring $250-300 million annually.

Brin Political Spending Rises: Also backed $57 million effort against state wealth tax; has spent over $60 million on CA politics this year.

Opposition From Mayor: San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie expressed opposition, arguing it “will cause major employers to leave San Francisco.”

Critics Warn Of Exodus: Critics have warned it would cause employers to leave and could cause startups to locate elsewhere.

Seattle Mayor softens Starbucks boycott stance

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson is walking back her calls for a Starbucks boycott, admitting the comments “caused more harm than good” amid growing concerns over the city’s business climate as the company shifts jobs to Nashville.

Mayor Admits Harm Caused: “Those comments were not productive in the sense that they caused more harm than good,” Wilson told The New York Times this week.

Joined Striking Workers: Wilson joined Starbucks workers on a picket line outside the company’s former Reserve Roastery and urged residents not to buy Starbucks.

Corporate Hub Relocation: Starbucks plans to establish a 2,000-employee corporate hub in Nashville, Tennessee, sparking debate over shifting operations from Seattle.

Council Member Concerned: Seattle City Council member Rob Saka told The New York Times he was “gravely concerned” about the potential implications for the city.

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