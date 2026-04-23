Subscribe to defeat the mainstream media, promote capitalism and American exceptionalism.

Support The Capitalist, become a paid subscriber today.

Subscribe Here

By Wendy M. Yurgo

Most parents believe their children are safe at home. That belief is wrong, and it is costing children dearly.

Children are being approached, groomed, manipulated, and threatened through the devices sitting in their hands while parents are in the next room believing everything is fine. This is not a distant threat or something confined to hidden corners of the internet. It is happening in the exact spaces our children use every day, inside games, private messages, and conversations we do not see unless we choose to look.

This is the reality of the 764 network, and it is not theoretical. It is already being prosecuted.

FBI Director Kash Patel provided the following statement:

“The 764 network is real, and it is targeting children right now. These predators use secrecy, fear, and manipulation to reach kids through their own devices. Parents must stay involved, monitor online activity, and report any threats immediately to NCMEC or the FBI. Fast reporting can protect your child and help us stop these criminals.”

A message from our sponsor (piece continues below)

Together with Outskill AI

Use AI to get an unfair advantage at work…

Learn More

This is Outskill,

An AI-focused education platform designed to help you actually apply AI in your work, and it’s already impacted over 10 million people across 100+ countries.

And the best part? It’s completely free, so you can explore, learn, and see real value.

Outskill’s 2-Day Live AI Mastermind is happening this weekend, 16 hours from 10 AM–7 PM EST on Sat & Sun, designed for a global audience. It condenses the experience of 100+ practitioners from companies like NVIDIA and Microsoft who’ve witnessed and built through the AI boom

Their Main Focus is:

To make you AI independent

To Understand Exhaustion Gaps in AI Space and keep you up to date

To Increase your Earning Potential through just by implementing AI

In just 16 hours, Here’s what you will master:

Building AI agents that plan execute and report for you

Automating workflows that run even while you sleep

Connecting tools like Sheets, Notions etc, to create profitable systems

Using AI to save hours every week and get an unfair advantage at work

You will also go back with free Bonuses Worth $5,000 which includes an amazing AI prompt bible, a personalized AI toolkit builder, and even a road map to profit through AI that will round out your AI learning experience with them.

Just click here to register and stay updated by joining their WhatsApp community before the big blast!

Register Here

Piece continues below:

Director Patel is not warning parents about an abstract threat. This is already being prosecuted. In March 2026, a confirmed member of the 764 network pleaded guilty in federal court to sexually exploiting multiple minor victims and cyberstalking after targeting at least ten girls online and coercing them into abuse and self harm. Federal cases like this are not isolated. They are part of a growing pipeline of prosecutions moving through the system right now. This is not rumor. This is federal court.

Former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino described 764 as “a heinous child exploitation ring that often targets children online and coerces them into acts of violence, self harm, animal abuse, suicide, and sexual abuse.” That is not dramatic language. It is an accurate description of what is being done to children.

The process is deliberate and effective. A child is contacted and made to feel seen. Attention turns into trust, and trust turns into secrecy. The relationship is built carefully until the moment the line is crossed. Once that happens, everything changes. The child is no longer participating. They are being controlled. Threats replace conversation, and fear replaces choice.

What parents are not prepared for is the speed. This is not unfolding over weeks. It often happens in hours. A child believes they are talking to someone real, and by the time the truth surfaces, the damage is already done.

These predators do not need proximity. They do not need access to your neighborhood, your school, or your community. They only need access to your child’s screen and the belief that the person on the other side is who they claim to be.

Subscribe to defeat the mainstream media, promote capitalism and American exceptionalism.

Support The Capitalist, become a paid subscriber today.

Parents continue to rely on one dangerous assumption, that their child would tell them. Many do not. Not because they do not love or trust their parents, but because they are afraid. Shame is used against them. Fear is used against them. They are manipulated into silence and convinced that speaking up will only make the situation worse.

At the same time, we have normalized giving children devices that allow direct, private communication with strangers. We have accepted disappearing messages, private accounts, and conversations we cannot see as a normal part of growing up. It is not normal. It is exposure.

This is where parents need to be honest. Privacy is not a right on a child’s device. Safety is. Those two ideas are not in conflict. They are the same responsibility.

I delayed a smartphone for my own daughter, and I take criticism for it regularly because she is often the only one in her circle without one. I have not changed my position. A phone for communication is reasonable. A smartphone that allows private messaging, disappearing content, and direct access from unknown individuals is something entirely different. That is not independence. That is access granted to people you would never allow through your front door.

Too many parents are trying to be liked. Too many are giving in because the pressure is constant and the pushback is exhausting. But we are not raising peers. We are raising children, and the cost of giving in is not small. It is exposure to people who understand exactly how to exploit it.

If your child is being threatened, extorted, or exploited online, this is not something to handle quietly. It needs to be reported immediately. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline and the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center exist for this reason. If there is immediate danger, call 911. Do not negotiate. Do not wait. Time matters, and evidence disappears quickly.

If this makes you uncomfortable, it should. The appropriate response is not dismissal. It is action. This is happening right now, inside homes, to children who believed they were speaking to someone just like them.

The 764 network is real. The cases are real. The victims are real.

Parents are not powerless, but we cannot protect what we refuse to see, and right now too many are choosing not to look.

About the Author

Wendy M. Yurgo is a Christian, attorney, entrepreneur, and the Founder and CEO of Revere Payments, a conservative fintech company serving many of the nation’s leading faith based and freedom driven organizations. She writes about where faith collides with the systems shaping our culture, bringing a legal and executive lens to the most urgent issues of our time. Her work is rooted in light, guided by principle, and grounded in truth.

Follow Wendy on Instagram @wendyyurgo and X @paymentsSHEEO.