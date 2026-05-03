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Hello Capitalists,

After months of requests from many of you, we’re excited to officially launch The Capitalist Portal in collaboration with SubStack. Our new exclusive community for paid subscribers.

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For just $6 a month, you now get direct access to a private space where we deliver up-to-the-minute economic and financial news, analysis, and commentary as it breaks.

More importantly, you’ll be able to discuss these breaking developments in real time with a like-minded audience and the Capitalist team.

No more shouting into the void of social media or wading through comment sections full of noise.

This is an environment built for people who actually want to understand and discuss what’s happening in the markets, the economy, and the policy decisions driving it.

Discuss the moves and pick up insights outside of the daily newsletter.

Whether it’s a surprise Fed move, a major corporate earnings report After Hours, or the latest regulatory nonsense coming out of Washington, you’ll be able to jump in and discuss it with fellow Capitalists and our staff the moment it happens.

The portal is live right now for all paid subscribers.

If you’re already a paid member, you already have access. You should have received an invite link. If you haven’t, check your inbox (and spam folder) or just

Just click here

To get access become a paid subscriber here.

Become a paid subscriber

We built a newsletter that cuts through the noise. Now we’re building the conversation to go with it.

Welcome to the inner circle.

Talk soon,

The Capitalist Team

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