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Cuba’s radical Marxism has just been exposed for trying to spark revolutions inside of the U.S. Under the guidance of Sec. Marco Rubio, the State Department unveiled its analysis of Cuban attempts to infiltrate and influence America, spreading Marxism and straining racial tensions.

Despite Cuba’s small stature and inferior military capacity, their government has spent decades infiltrating and exploiting America. They have successfully launched revolutionary networks into the U.S since the 1960s, and have “trained and armed tens of thousands of left-wing guerillas, oversaw violent insurgencies that plunged multiple continents into chaos, and backed deadly extremist attacks.” The Cubans still maintain a stranglehold on progressive politics by working with the Black Panthers, anti-ICE collectives, leftist nonprofits, and socialists.

Shortly after the Cuban Revolution in 1962, organizations funded by the Castro regime began popping up in American cities. The Venceremos Brigade has brought more than 10,000 American activists to Cuba since 1969. Upon return, many of the organizers of the Brigade would return to America with new, radical agendas. Several members from the first brigade formed the “Weather Underground”, whose members would subsequently declare war on the U.S. and bombing places like the Senate and the Pentagon. While actively engaged in terrorism, it was uncovered that Weather Underground members were “in regular contact” with Cuban intelligence and using the “Cuban diplomatic channels as a private communications network.”

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Since the 1960s, the Venceremos Brigade has been strategically used to help Cuba infiltrate American activist organizations. The report states that it has influenced “elite academia, major nonprofits and NGOs, and even the Democratic Party itself.”

Several major figures in the Democrat Party also have ties to Cuban espionage groups. When Barack Obama launched his first political campaign in 1995, he did so under the guidance of Bill Ayers and Bernadine Dohrn. Both Ayers and Dohrn were members of the Weather Underground, with Dohrn having gone to Cuba to coordinate terrorist attacks in America in conjunction with Cuba and the Viet Cong. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass was a leading member of the Venceremos in the 1990s, at one point claiming that she travelled to Cuba as frequently as every six months. In 2016, Obama and Bass travelled to Cuba together in an attempt to normalize relations with Havana.

Cuban operatives have worked hard to exert their influence on American politics and culture, especially playing a role in deteriorating race relations. Early in the Castro regime, numerous black artists, athletes, and celebrities were invited to a luxurious reception in Cuba, and returned to the U.S. speaking highly of the communist regime. Shortly afterwards, Castro signed the modern equivalent of a $3.2 million contract with an all-black American PR firm.

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Castro attempted to form a solidarity movement between his new Marxist government and the “oppressed” African Americans. Activists such as Stokely Carmichael and Robert F. Williams adopted Cuban revolutionary ideas to promote political violence in the civil rights movement. Carmichael, who is credited with coining the term “Black Power”, was praised by Castro and frequently traveled to Cuba to give speeches. Williams also frequently travelled to Cuba under Castro’s invitation. Upon returning to America, Williams inspired student groups towards the “embrace of armed militancy.”

Cuba’s influence on American racial politics hasn’t decreased, either. During the George Floyd protests of 2020, Cuban state media organizations pushed the narrative that America was a systematically racist country. BLM replied by announcing its “unequivocal support for Cuba.” In 2021, BLM leaders went on to proclaim that “Cuba has historically demonstrated solidarity with oppressed peoples of African descent,” and praised their protection of “Black revolutionaries like Assata Shakur.” Shakur was a domestic terrorist who killed two police officers before fleeing to Cuba as a fugitive.

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Congresswoman Maxine Waters, who has also visited Cuba several times, claimed that Cuba offered Shakur “political asylum.”

Cuba has linked itself with numerous far-left activist groups in America in recent years, indicating that their influence hasn’t dwindled. The Democratic Socialists of America, CodePink, and the National Lawyers guild are part of more than 60 groups which have rallied to end America’s embargo on Cuba. They frequently arrange meetings between Americans and Cubans, with the intended goal of expanding Cuban influence groups in the U.S. In June 2026, the coalition drafted a preemptive plan for violent attacks against U.S. federal buildings, military bases, ICE centers in the chance that America took military action against Cuba. The plan, known as the “National Rapid Response Plan” proves that there is an ongoing relationship between left wing American groups and Cuban Marxists.

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