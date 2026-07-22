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Len's avatar
Len
5h

Well really seeing how tied up are our “ democrats socialists” to Cuban Marxists should surprise anybody ??? Really ???

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Mike W's avatar
Mike W
3h

A few months ago Cuba was having the nationwide black outs and Trump threatened to go into Cuba - the Democrats rushed down to Cuba to support that regime. Those Democrats should have been blockaded and refused entry back ito the U.S.

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