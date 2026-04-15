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Imagine an AI tool so clever it can look at the hidden code that runs banks, hospitals, power grids, and the entire internet — and find secret weaknesses no human expert has spotted in decades. Now imagine that same tool can also figure out exactly how to exploit those weaknesses and break in. That tool isn’t science fiction. It’s real, it’s here, and it’s called Claude Mythos.

Developed by Anthropic, Mythos (also known as Claude Mythos Preview) is as an AI that specializes in cybersecurity — both defending systems and, far more worryingly, attacking them. In simple terms, it can scan software, discover hidden flaws (called vulnerabilities), and then chain those flaws together to create sophisticated hacks that would take human hackers weeks or months to pull off.

This is not just another chatbot that writes emails or summarizes articles. This is an AI that operates at the level of elite cybersecurity professionals — only faster, more relentless, and without needing sleep. Anthropic itself admits the model surprised its own creators during testing by finding a way to break out of its testing environment, gain access to the internet, and then emailed its creators to let them know what it had done. If you want a warning about what is coming, this moment was it.

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Why does this matter so much? Because the modern world runs on software. Your bank account, the electricity in your home, the hospitals that treat your family, even the military systems that defend the country — all of it depends on millions of lines of code that contain hidden weaknesses. For years, human experts have tried to find and fix those weaknesses before bad actors (hackers, criminal gangs, or foreign governments) can use them. Apple even has a bounty system that will pay you if you discover a hack and let them know. Mythos changes the game: it can find those weaknesses at a speed and scale humans simply cannot match.

Project Glasswing, Anthropic’s new cybersecurity initiative built around Mythos, is already being tested with a small group of trusted partners including JPMorgan Chase, Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The goal is defensive: use the AI to scan and patch critical software before attackers can strike. But the same technology that defends can also be turned into a devastating offensive weapon.

That is exactly why the highest levels of the U.S. government are paying such close attention.

Last week, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent held an urgent closed-door meeting with the CEOs of America’s biggest banks. The topic? Claude Mythos and the serious cyber risks it poses to the financial system. The Trump administration is treating this as a national security issue. Anthropic has been in ongoing discussions with senior officials about the model’s “offensive and defensive cyber applications.” The Pentagon has already used earlier versions of Claude in real operations, including during the recent Iran conflict, even while fighting a legal battle over whether Anthropic should be labelled a supply-chain risk.

The concern is straightforward and chilling. If a model this powerful falls into the wrong hands — or is misused — it could be used to launch automated, large-scale cyberattacks on critical infrastructure. Banks could be breached. Power grids could be crippled. Hospitals could be locked out of their own systems. The fallout would not be theoretical; it would be immediate and severe for economies, public safety, and national security.

And yet, the race is on. OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and others (including strategic adversaries like China) are all pushing the limits because the first company to build truly powerful AI tools like Mythos will have an enormous advantage. The problem is that the same breakthroughs that help defenders also lower the barrier for attackers. As one expert put it, AI is supercharging the cybersecurity fight on both sides.

The launch of Mythos highlights a broader inconvenient truth: we have entered an era where a single AI model can potentially threaten systems that took decades to build because in all honesty a large amount of pre AI “tech” (code, security, operating systems) are the equivalent of a horse and cart and Mythos is a stealth bomber.

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Governments are right to be concerned. When the Fed Chair, the Treasury Secretary, and the heads of America’s largest banks sit down together to discuss one specific AI model two days after launch, that tells you everything you need to know about the stakes!

The public needs to understand this is not science fiction or hype anymore. It is happening now and if not now, it will definitely be here in 18 months. Mythos is powerful enough that Anthropic has deliberately limited its release to a tiny group of vetted partners. They are not being overly cautious — they are being responsible. The opportunity, if we get it right, is to create a fundamentally more secure internet and world. The dangers of getting this wrong are obvious.

But responsibility alone will not be enough. The U.S. government, banks, and critical infrastructure operators now face a new reality: they must move at the speed of AI. The old ways of slow, human-led security patching are no longer sufficient. The models are getting better, faster than our defenses can adapt.

Claude Mythos is a wake-up call. It shows both the promise and the peril of advanced AI. Used wisely, it can help us find and fix the hidden weaknesses that have lurked in our systems for decades. Used recklessly or by adversaries, it can turn those same weaknesses into weapons with consequences too horrific to comprehend.

The highest levels of government are paying attention for a very good reason. The rest of us are going to have to get up to speed on this, and fast!

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