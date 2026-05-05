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Coinbase just fired 700 people because AI does their jobs better. CEO Brian Armstrong can try and sugarcoat it but the facts are brutally stark, Coinbase is cutting 14% of its workforce because artificial intelligence will do their jobs more effectively than the humans who currently hold them can.

This isn’t some dusty legacy company being dragged painfully, kicking and screaming, into the 21st century. This is Coinbase, one of the most prominent, forward-leaning crypto firms on the planet, a company that has been at the forefront of the digital asset revolution, and even they are shedding human jobs because the machines are a better bet.

This is the face of AI adoption.

It arrives in the form of an internal email (you can read it here) telling hard-working people that their roles are no longer needed because AI can do the work faster, cheaper, and with fewer errors. The people who lost their jobs weren’t lazy, or stupid, they simply cannot compete with the machine. Their roles have been out evolved by a microchip and a prompt.

To his credit, Armstrong was direct about it. The company is not just trimming fat for the sake of cost savings (of course there will be savings, but more on that later). It is fundamentally rethinking how it operates in an AI-native world. Layers are being flattened. Pure managers are being eliminated. Teams are being rebuilt around humans who can direct fleets of AI agents rather than doing the work themselves.

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Armstrong’s email may give a nod to efficiency gains, “adjusting our cost structure now so that we emerge from this period leaner, faster, and more efficient for our next phase of growth” and while that may well be true it’s not the whole story. Coinbase is not Spirit Airlines. The firing of 700 people is not an attempt to save the company from a crisis. Cost savings always matter in business but being positioned for the future is more important and the managerial class is being wiped out in corporate America by AI. Not because they are particularly bad at their jobs, but because it just makes better business sense to use AI.

The timing is particularly stark. Coinbase is making these cuts at the same moment the CLARITY Act is moving toward passage on Capitol Hill. That legislation, if passed, will finally bring regulatory clarity to digital assets and is widely expected to unlock much broader institutional adoption of crypto. On the corporate and industry side, the future of Crypto looks brighter than it has in years. Yet none of that good news was enough to save those 700 jobs. The AI revolution doesn’t wait for regulatory tailwinds. It moves whether the policy environment is ready or not.

This pattern is going to repeat itself again and again across the economy. Companies, even the best ones, even the ones at the cutting edge, are going to start quietly auditing their workforce against what AI can now do. Every department, every process, every role, will be stress-tested. The ones where AI can perform as well or better than a human will be pruned. The humans who remain will be those who can direct, manage, and augment the machines rather than compete with them. Coinbase is not an outlier. It is simply one of the first major, visible examples.

Brian Armstrong is not afraid to ruffle feathers (as the CLARITY Act negotiations demonstrated.) His email to employees was blunt, almost clinical. He explained the dual forces at work: a still-volatile crypto market and the accelerating capability of AI. The company is choosing to act early and deliberately rather than wait until it is forced to. That may be the responsible leadership thing to do, but it is painful for those affected and the wider industry ramifications hint at a volatile future. If Coinbase is making these decisions, how many other firms like Coinbase are on the cusp of making these same decisions? It is interesting to note that Coinbase’s share price leapt 4% in pre-market trading just minutes after Armstrong’s tweet.

The broader lesson is uncomfortable but undeniable. AI is not coming for low-skill jobs first. It is coming for the jobs that involve analysis, coordination, reporting, and decision support, exactly the kind of knowledge work that many college-educated professionals assumed would be safe. Coinbase’s cuts are a warning shot across the bow of the entire white-collar economy.

We’ve been told that AI would create more jobs than it destroys. That may still prove true in the very long run. But in the short and medium term, the destruction is real, visible, and happening at some of the most innovative companies in the world. Coinbase isn’t laying people off because it is struggling. It is doing it because it sees a future where fewer humans can achieve more.

This is the new reality.

The Coinbase decision will be painful for the people leaving, but the company itself is between a rock and a hard place. Companies that want to remain competitive in an AI-driven world are going to have to make hard choices about headcount. The ones that move fastest and most decisively will have the advantage. The ones that pretend this isn’t happening will eventually be forced to catch up under much worse conditions. That is the real reason that Armstrong acted how he did, when he did.

The rest of corporate America is watching. Many know that all too soon they will face the same choice.

The AI revolution isn’t just coming. It has already arrived and it is taking names, even in the most cutting edge of business.

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