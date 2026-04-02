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Oughtsix's avatar
Oughtsix
Apr 2

Required reading for all naysayers, ninnies, TDS afflicted, brain rot propagandalized morons.....

It's long long list that our domestic enemies have been building for a century and it will be awhile before it is eradicated. Meanwhile, let us send these truths far and wide. Stand boldly for the Rising Phoenix that is Trump's America. Take no $#!t and no prisoners from the cowards and haters. Make them squirm in the light of the truth, their own ignorance and bitter hatred of what should be their own beloved country

Good job!

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Jerry Todd's avatar
Jerry Todd
Apr 2

Beautifully analyzed. The weenies will never understand it.

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