Help us defeat the mainstream media and promote capitalism and American exceptionalism.

Subscribe Here

President Trump campaigned on the idea of “Making America Great Again,” when he left the podium on April the First after delivering his address to the nation, it was crystal clear that in three distinct areas he has achieved this. The chattering pundit class on cable news can clasp their pearls and screech all they want, but the reality speaks volumes.

“This situation has been going on for 47 years, and should have been handled long before I arrived in office.” - President Trump - April 1st 2026

President Trump’s blunt assessment cuts through decades of Washington delusion. For nearly half a century, American presidents from both parties kicked the Iranian can down the road, hoping sanctions, speeches, half-hearted deals or even cold hard cash would somehow contain a regime that has never hidden its intentions. Trump chose a different path. In June he ordered strikes on Iran’s key nuclear facilities in Operation Midnight Hammer, declaring: “I vowed that I would never allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon.”

He is right to remind us of the bloody record: the 1983 Beirut barracks bombing that killed 241 Americans, the roadside bombs and car bombs that slaughtered hundreds of U.S. troops in Iraq, the atrocities of October 7, and the regime’s recent slaughter of 45,000 of its own people protesting in the streets. For 47 years the chant has remained the same: “Death to America, death to Israel.”

Successive administrations treated Iran as a manageable nuisance rather than the root cause of regional instability and terror. They allowed Iranian proxies to kill Americans while pursuing ever-more elaborate diplomatic dances. Trump made the call and acted. In just 32 days he has done more to shift the balance of power in the Middle East than decades of previous involvement, because he went straight to the source.

The fanatical regime that sponsors proxies, builds nuclear infrastructure and ballistic missile programs with global reach in secret, and murders its own citizens was on the verge of acquiring the ultimate shield. Trump refused to let the most violent and aggressively thuggish regime on earth operate behind a nuclear umbrella. His first preference was always diplomacy, but when the regime rejected every reasonable offer and continued its relentless quest for nuclear weapons, he acted decisively.

This is what real leadership looks like: recognizing a threat that previous presidents preferred to manage rather than eliminate. Trump did not start this conflict — Iran’s 47-year campaign of terror and nuclear defiance did. He simply chose to end the era of American hesitation. The old policy of kicking the can down the road is over.

Sponsored by Finance Buzz

Did you know some credit cards can actually help you get out of debt faster?

Yes, it sounds crazy. But it’s true.

The secret:

Find a card with a “0% intro APR” period for balance transfers.

Then, transfer your debt balance and pay it down as much as possible during the intro period.

No interest means you could pay off the debt faster.

Check out these cards today and see what the hype is all about.

Click here

Trump’s Energy Independence Has Finally Set America Free

“Many Americans have been concerned to see the recent rise in gasoline prices here at home. This short-term increase has been entirely the result of the Iranian regime launching deranged terror attacks against commercial oil tankers and neighboring countries that have nothing to do with the conflict.” - President Trump - April 1st 2026

Again, Trump is right. The current spike in U.S. gas prices is real, but it is temporary and entirely inflicted by Iran’s aggression against its neighbors. Meanwhile, much of the rest of the world is facing actual fuel shortages because entire nations still depend on Middle Eastern oil flowing through the Strait of Hormuz. That vast chasm tells the real story.

Trump continued: “Remember, because of our drill baby drill program, America has plenty of gas… We produce more oil and gas than Saudi Arabia and Russia combined… We’re now totally independent of the Middle East.”

This is the decisive break. For nearly half a century, American foreign policy was chained to the fear of what a Middle East crisis would do to oil prices and the economy. Every president since the 1970s danced around Iran, unwilling to confront the root of the problem because the price of gasoline at home hung over their heads like a sword of Damocles.

Trump changed that equation. His relentless push for energy independence — drill baby drill at home and smart partnerships abroad — has finally freed the United States from those chains. America no longer has to shape its entire Middle East strategy around the potential ripple effects on domestic pump prices. We produce more oil and gas than Saudi Arabia and Russia combined, and we are now working with Venezuela, which holds the largest untapped reserves on Earth.

“We’re working along with Venezuela and are, in a true sense, joint venture partners… We don’t need their oil. We don’t need anything they have. But we’re there to help our allies.” - President Trump - April 1st 2026

The contrast could not be clearer. While Europe and Asia scramble as tanker traffic through the Hormuz chokepoint dries up, America stands largely insulated. The aggressive domestic energy policy combined with securing access to Venezuelan reserves has given the United States something it has not had for nearly fifty years: the freedom to act decisively in the Middle East without being held hostage by oil markets.

Trump did not create this crisis. Iran did. But because of his foresight on energy, America can now respond from a position of strength rather than desperation. Energy independence is not just an economic policy — it is the foundation of strategic freedom.

32 Days That Changed the Middle East and the World

“It’s very important that we keep this conflict in perspective. American involvement in World War I lasted one year, seven months and five days. World War II lasted for three years, eight months and 25 days… We are in this military operation, so powerful, so brilliant against one of the most powerful countries for 32 days. And the country has been eviscerated and essentially is really no longer a threat. They were the bully of the Middle East, but they are the bully no longer.” - President Trump - April 1st 2026

President Trump put current events in their proper historical scale, and Americans would do well to listen.

America has long and painful memories of wars that began with high hopes and vague (but noble) aims, only for them to drag on for years at enormous human cost. Vietnam started as limited adventurism and became an intractable quagmire. Twenty-eight years later, Iraq followed a similar path — years of occupation, thousands of American lives lost, and outcomes that remained stubbornly elusive.

Trump’s approach has been deliberately different. By relying overwhelmingly on airpower and precision strikes while showing no intention of committing hundreds of thousands of ground troops, he has achieved a level of combat success in just 32 days that previous campaigns took years to approach — and at a fraction of the American blood and treasure.

In our 24/7 TikTok world, 32 days can feel like an eternity. But perspective matters. The Siege of Khe Sanh alone lasted 77 days — a brutal fight over a single hill in the jungles of Vietnam. In less than half that time, Trump has essentially neutralized the biggest thorn in the side of the Middle East: a fanatical regime that sponsored terrorism, destabilized the region, and raced toward nuclear weapons.

This is not just a tactical victory. In geopolitical terms, it ranks as one of the most significant shifts in the global landscape since the fall of the Soviet Union. Iran, long the bully of the Middle East, has been eviscerated as a conventional threat in record time.

Critics may complain about the speed or the method, but the results speak clearly. A regime that terrorized its own people and its neighbors has been brought low without the endless ground commitments that defined earlier American wars. Trump has shown that decisive, limited military action focused on clear objectives can deliver strategic victories that decades of half-measures and nation-building could not.

Thirty-two days. No endless occupation. No thousands of American graves. Just a bully removed from the playground.

That is a rare and remarkable achievement.

America First has been the mantra that this administration has run on. What happened last night was America reemerging onto the world stage as the Superpower it has always been.

The most powerful nation on earth, has dragged itself out of the intractable malaise that has existed in quiet perpetuity since the failures of the Carter administration and that were prolonged by political hesitancy, it has freed it’s self from the shackles of oil dependency, and now it is able to do what it does best.

Act decisively, act unilaterally, and act effectively.

Reject Corporate Left Wing Journalism

Support What We Do